Senate's closed until September. Treason Turtle avoiding crowds of broke, hungry people out front should've told ya
Original Tweet:
 
Unbelievable.

Oh well, at least we have that Executive Order to tide everyone over until they all return at get back to "work."
 
Did they at least give cake to the broke, hungry people out front?  Or was it just "or death"?
 
Oh sure. If we go and tell our bosses we aren't working for a month, we will be told we hate America and will be put on notice that if we don't get back to work we either won't get paid or won't have a job.
 
Un. Be. Lievable.  I hope every one of their constituents calls them the f*ck out on this and askes at every single town hall why the hell they aren't in DC getting this done.
 
God damn they are dumb.   I'm at a loss...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope: I hope every one of their constituents calls them the f*ck out on this and askes at every single town hall why the hell they aren't in DC getting this done.


You think that they're actually going to hold town halls?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Benevolent Misanthrope: I hope every one of their constituents calls them the f*ck out on this and askes at every single town hall why the hell they aren't in DC getting this done.

You think that they're actually going to hold town halls?


I thought that right after I hit "Aadd Comment".  They're all probably going to hide, you're right.
 
The middle class aren't poor enough, the poor have failed to learn their lesson, minorities getting uppity with their demands of equal treatment n shiat, the kiddies need to be in school because their superhuman abilities to never get sick and die will make everything better, professional athletes kneeling are making Trump look feckless and weak, our brave and expendable armed forces need to line up and prepare to be shot by Trump/Putin uniformed mobsters.......

Seriously, don't you liberals ever get tired of whining?

\Trump/Putin 2020 Forever
 
raerae1980: God damn they are dumb.   I'm at a loss...


If LIsa shows up here, as she well may, I plan to ask a very direct question about it.  I already know her answer, though, it'll be about McConnell setting the schedule and nothing she could do about it.
 
This is just shocking.
 
Albert911emt: The middle class aren't poor enough, the poor have failed to learn their lesson, minorities getting uppity with their demands of equal treatment n shiat, the kiddies need to be in school because their superhuman abilities to never get sick and die will make everything better, professional athletes kneeling are making Trump look feckless and weak, our brave and expendable armed forces need to line up and prepare to be shot by Trump/Putin uniformed mobsters.......

Seriously, don't you liberals ever get tired of whining?

\Trump/Putin Putin/Trump 2020 Forever


I take issue with the sarcastic tone of your post. So, I decided to fix the offending part for you.

There's no way Putin isn't the top of that ticket.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope: Un. Be. Lievable.  I hope every one of their constituents calls them the f*ck out on this and askes at every single town hall why the hell they aren't in DC getting this done.


"The Democrats refuse to negotiate"

There, done.
 
Haha.jpg
 
After taking a couple months off for the worst of the panic buying to wind down, I've started stocking up on ammo, food, and am waiting on some ceramics.

For no reason.  None whatsoever.

/Things keep getting dumber, is the reason
 
i see they believe in the "stay save stay home" as they keep getting a paycheck and have people to do things for THEM.
 
raerae1980: God damn they are dumb.   I'm at a loss...


They think they can get away with anything, and until they're proven wrong we have no reason to doubt them
 
SurfaceTension: This is just shocking.


they are all rich and don't care. they got theirs. fark you, dirty rats. good luck
 
But transgender people exist! Isn't that scary????
 
TDWCom29: raerae1980: God damn they are dumb.   I'm at a loss...

They think they can get away with anything, and until they're proven wrong we have no reason to doubt them


I'm not fine with the damage this will cause, but if they're going to do it WELL...remember that Republican brand folks! And remember how stupid it is to label yourself as one of them.

Never forget this brand unequivocally stands for betraying the people of this country.
 
The Aristocrats!
 
Thank god president Trump saw this coming and took action to help the American workers.
 
So come the winds of change.

/*farts*
// time to change
 
Snake Vargas: TDWCom29: raerae1980: God damn they are dumb.   I'm at a loss...

They think they can get away with anything, and until they're proven wrong we have no reason to doubt them

I'm not fine with the damage this will cause, but if they're going to do it WELL...remember that Republican brand folks! And remember how stupid it is to label yourself as one of them.

Never forget this brand unequivocally stands for betraying the people of this country.


What this may mean is that they know what's coming and are going to break things so badly they won't able to be cleaned up in 4 years. They're relying on the American publics' notoriously goldfish-like memories to sweep them back into power in 2022-2024, because they( The GOP) will spend those years screaming about how awful things are under Biden and how it's all his fault
 
Now that's what I call governing...
 
The Senate, deliberately designed to mitigate the will of the people, ignores the will of the people. This is my shocked face.
 
bthom37: After taking a couple months off for the worst of the panic buying to wind down, I've started stocking up on ammo, food, and am waiting on some ceramics.

For no reason.  None whatsoever.

/Things keep getting dumber, is the reason


no matter how much you get, ammo itself will still eventually run out.  you need to master the shotgun-axe.
 
Nadie_AZ: Oh sure. If we go and tell our bosses we aren't working for a month, we will be told we hate America and will be put on notice that if we don't get back to work we either won't get paid or won't have a job.


VOTE
 
Mitch is playing the angles.  Like a turtle always does.
Trump is looking to lose.
Why do anything that may prop up an economy that Joe Biden will inherit?
Go home, blame Dems, morons will believe you.  You get re-elected.  Rinse.  Repeat.
Trump loses, not your problem.
Unless the Senate turns.

Waiting For the End of The World - Elvis Costello
Youtube QqIQorTXIkk
 
Trocadero: The Senate, deliberately designed to mitigate the will of the people, ignores the will of the people. This is my shocked face.


Hey, like it or not, until proven otherwise this is the will of the people (well, the voters anyway) as designed by the Constitution
 
TDWCom29: Snake Vargas: TDWCom29: raerae1980: God damn they are dumb.   I'm at a loss...

They think they can get away with anything, and until they're proven wrong we have no reason to doubt them

I'm not fine with the damage this will cause, but if they're going to do it WELL...remember that Republican brand folks! And remember how stupid it is to label yourself as one of them.

Never forget this brand unequivocally stands for betraying the people of this country.

What this may mean is that they know what's coming and are going to break things so badly they won't able to be cleaned up in 4 years. They're relying on the American publics' notoriously goldfish-like memories to sweep them back into power in 2022-2024, because they( The GOP) will spend those years screaming about how awful things are under Biden and how it's all his fault


aka: their 2006 playbook
 
If you live in the USA, you basically live in a third world country now.
 
parasol: Benevolent Misanthrope: Un. Be. Lievable.  I hope every one of their constituents calls them the f*ck out on this and askes at every single town hall why the hell they aren't in DC getting this done.

"The Democrats refuse to negotiate"

There, done.


"Follow-up, Senator.  The House passed a bill in May, and after you refused to negotiate, they made the first step by offering to meet you halfway.  Care to try again?"
 
The left wont negotiate because Trump wants to socialize the usa by giving away money to people
Only The left can stop him !
 
Benevolent Misanthrope: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Benevolent Misanthrope: I hope every one of their constituents calls them the f*ck out on this and askes at every single town hall why the hell they aren't in DC getting this done.

You think that they're actually going to hold town halls?

I thought that right after I hit "Aadd Comment".  They're all probably going to hide, you're right.


They're not going to hide. They're going to their campaign contributors and hit them up for more donations.
 
Well I'm sure those tens of millions of Americans desperately needing money to keep a roof over their heads can hold out a few weeks, no sweat

Just hold your breath and pray for Trump to win in 2020!
 
the voice of raisin: bthom37: After taking a couple months off for the worst of the panic buying to wind down, I've started stocking up on ammo, food, and am waiting on some ceramics.

For no reason.  None whatsoever.

/Things keep getting dumber, is the reason

no matter how much you get, ammo itself will still eventually run out.  you need to master the shotgun-axe.


I must say, every shotshell I've come across uses a rifle primer in an adapter. Just saying...
 
the voice of raisin: TDWCom29: Snake Vargas: TDWCom29: raerae1980: God damn they are dumb.   I'm at a loss...

They think they can get away with anything, and until they're proven wrong we have no reason to doubt them

I'm not fine with the damage this will cause, but if they're going to do it WELL...remember that Republican brand folks! And remember how stupid it is to label yourself as one of them.

Never forget this brand unequivocally stands for betraying the people of this country.

What this may mean is that they know what's coming and are going to break things so badly they won't able to be cleaned up in 4 years. They're relying on the American publics' notoriously goldfish-like memories to sweep them back into power in 2022-2024, because they( The GOP) will spend those years screaming about how awful things are under Biden and how it's all his fault

aka: their 2006 playbook


Yup, and it worked pretty well!
 
Mr.Hawk: If you live in the USA, you basically live in a third world country now.


This again? Wow. It's like watching fireworks today it's so stupid. Just when I think I read the dumbest thing all day they keep shootin' for the stars.
 
Sean VasDeferens: Thank god president Trump saw this coming and took action to help the American workers.


This would be good satire if you really weren't that dumb.
 
it's insulting to turtles to link them to the Senate Majority Leader.
 
It is absolutely unfathomable that so many of my server friends collecting partial unemployment who are not MAGAs and usually pretty smart fell hook, line and sinker for the Trump promise of $400. I said to them "you do realize just about everything that comes out of his mouth is an outright lie or half truth, right, and you really think after how screwed up it was in the beginning just to get the $600 this $400 is probably never going to happen and if it does it will be a long time before you get it? You realize that after 3 years he still doesn't really understand how government, nevermind 50 state governments, actually work and how hard it will be to make this happen.Right???" My friends are so desperate and scared they are falling for this without giving the practicality and details any thought whatsoever.
 
Begoggle: But transgender people exist! Isn't that scary????


It's really important to know who is crapping in the stall next to you for some reason. Probably because of Jebus.
 
Good. Good. The more Americans are starved, the more desperate they will become. C'mon, let's see some actual violence so the stock market can collapse a bit more.
 
I'm kind of freaking out right now. MILLIONS of people are about to be evicted. And the majority of them are in red states. I know he has never cared about common people, but why would biatch McConnell be willing to tack this onto his party for the rest of time? Seriously, unless they really are thinking of this as the endgame for democracy, what the fark is going on here?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
/sarcasm
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful: Good. Good. The more Americans are starved, the more desperate they will become. C'mon, let's see some actual violence so the stock market can collapse a bit more.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsC2E​T​sZL0g
 
Jack Sabbath: Unbelievable.


Believe it!
 
I'm honestly disgusted with every single one of them, left included. No one wins in this situation except them, they're all wealthy and set for life so they really don't care.
 
media1.giphy.comView Full Size

"B-B-B-BUT I WANTED MY FREEEEEEE MONAYYYYYYYYY"
 
