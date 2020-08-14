 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   And I would be the man who traveled 1,000 kilometers on a stolen bicycle just to be the man who traveled 1,000 kilometers without seeing Tokyo   (soranews24.com) divider line
7
    More: Stupid, Prefectures of Japan, Japan, Kanagawa Prefecture, Kumamoto Prefecture, stolen mamachari bicycle, Kagoshima Prefecture, Epic journey, Kyūshū  
•       •       •

359 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2020 at 8:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This 2020 has to eff with everyone...
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That headline is what happens when you run The Proclaimers through a English-to-Japanese translator and then back to English.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I ride a mamachari with not just one, but two baskets.

Fight me.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Only thing STUPID, here, stubby is continuing to suck on the udder of the weak, soulless, standard  of birth-school-job-materialism-marriage-​mortgage-death plan. The pre-established order of how one's life supposed be lived is a farce sold to Mommy and Daddy by the people it actually benefits the most. Spoiler not mom and dad.
🙄
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Your measures are bad and you should feel bad, subby.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why didn't the Police shoot this guy?
Oh wait... this happened in Japan

He will likely be let off with a warning, the stolen bike returned and be gifted a sweet new bike, supplies and a puppy side-kick by the adoring public
 
Koodz [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

aagrajag: I ride a mamachari with not just one, but two baskets.

Fight me.


I only had the rear basket on mine. It felt less like a girl's bike that way.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.