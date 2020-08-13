 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda)   There is a cat temple in Japan, and its monks are the cutest thing you will see this Caturday   (boredpanda.com) divider line
485
    More: Caturday, Cat, Meow Meow Temple, owner of Koyuki, Cat lovers, Felidae, Bored Panda's interview, cat monk, Japan  
•       •       •

912 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 15 Aug 2020 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



485 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Got to sweep up those sunflower hulls...
Stanley suddenly decided the ficus was the place to be.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Semi-derp face
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He's deep in thought. About ham.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And this week, Levin has demanded his staff provide an "action pic" to show that he is in fact, the world's greatest hunter of tossed treats.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This came up on Desi's FB feed today, it's a memory from 4 years ago.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/thanks DLC!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
And something new that needs a Cabbage-like touch.  It's my grandaughter Zelda (the daughter of Nick the Cat Whisperer and Erin the Veterinarian's Daughter) with one of her cats.  She turns 1 on Sunday!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: And something new that needs a Cabbage-like touch.  It's my grandaughter Zelda (the daughter of Nick the Cat Whisperer and Erin the Veterinarian's Daughter) with one of her cats.  She turns 1 on Sunday!
[Fark user image 800x600]


That is precious. Would make a lovely portrait, maybe a 10x13 or something? Crop the sides in just a skosh, keep most of the height of the windows to emphasize how little they both are...sorry, am not a photographer, just thinking out loud.

And her name is Zelda? AWESOME!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We have a brood of anoles that recently hatched in the sunflower patch.  They make me happy.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
two of the bitty males in a territorial dispute

Fark user imageView Full Size
. Dang it Nick!!  Don't hunt my baby lizzlds!!!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
TGIC!!! It has just been a week! Finally getting some answers on the job front, but there is still some nonesense that will require us all to meet, in person to vote on what is called a memorandum of understanding..which is basically they want us to step out of our job descriptions this year. We will see. I won't vote for anything that I feel puts me in danger, in terms of added exposure to the virus. As it is, we'll have an online book pick with in person pick-up. School better be providing PPE..and not just the fabric mask that fits none!

It's time for an adult beverage.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: [Fark user image 850x637]

Got to sweep up those sunflower hulls...
Stanley suddenly decided the ficus was the place to be.


Why do I have the "Green Acres" theme running through my head? :D
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Djelibeybi: Snuffybud: And something new that needs a Cabbage-like touch.  It's my grandaughter Zelda (the daughter of Nick the Cat Whisperer and Erin the Veterinarian's Daughter) with one of her cats.  She turns 1 on Sunday!
[Fark user image 800x600]

That is precious. Would make a lovely portrait, maybe a 10x13 or something? Crop the sides in just a skosh, keep most of the height of the windows to emphasize how little they both are...sorry, am not a photographer, just thinking out loud.

And her name is Zelda? AWESOME!


Named after the videogames.  Her parents are geeks.  Well, we are geeks too!!
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 300x346]


MeiLing killed a monitor that way.  >^_^<
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi guys.

Tuesday I got a promotion at job number one that will make up some of the income we lost and puts me on the path to District Manager or Logistics Manager.

Wednesday my sister died. She hadn't even finished chemo, but was sure she would win. She was unfortunately wrong. 

We are all in shock, devastated and generally not doing well.

I'm working through it by working, of course. I'm in Freemont today and will be done and on my way home in a few hours or so. I'll pop in again later.

Please, please, please be happy, silly, playful and full of love for life, no matter how tough it can be sometimes. It's an amazing thing and not everyone gets to truly live their life. I think that the rest of us should do our best to live ours for ourselves and if we can't- if that seems too "selfish" or weird or wrong to you somehow- then do it for our beloved dead, so we have that much more to share if/when we ever see them again

Memento mori, but when we don't know - so go do the things now.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Landlord is having issues with his toilet, so I told him I would look at it. Keeps refilling....probably the flapper. I just called to see when a good time would be, and he said now would work. then he said "I should probably put some pants on". LOL! I said yeah.....that would be great. :)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hi guys.

Tuesday I got a promotion at job number one that will make up some of the income we lost and puts me on the path to District Manager or Logistics Manager.

Wednesday my sister died. She hadn't even finished chemo, but was sure she would win. She was unfortunately wrong.
We are all in shock, devastated and generally not doing well.

I'm working through it by working, of course. I'm in Freemont today and will be done and on my way home in a few hours or so. I'll pop in again later.

Please, please, please be happy, silly, playful and full of love for life, no matter how tough it can be sometimes. It's an amazing thing and not everyone gets to truly live their life. I think that the rest of us should do our best to live ours for ourselves and if we can't- if that seems too "selfish" or weird or wrong to you somehow- then do it for our beloved dead, so we have that much more to share if/when we ever see them again

Memento mori, but when we don't know - so go do the things now.


Fark user imageView Full Size

RWDA.....I am so very sorry for the loss of your Sister. (((HUGS)))
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hi guys.

Tuesday I got a promotion at job number one that will make up some of the income we lost and puts me on the path to District Manager or Logistics Manager.

Wednesday my sister died. She hadn't even finished chemo, but was sure she would win. She was unfortunately wrong.
We are all in shock, devastated and generally not doing well.

I'm working through it by working, of course. I'm in Freemont today and will be done and on my way home in a few hours or so. I'll pop in again later.

Please, please, please be happy, silly, playful and full of love for life, no matter how tough it can be sometimes. It's an amazing thing and not everyone gets to truly live their life. I think that the rest of us should do our best to live ours for ourselves and if we can't- if that seems too "selfish" or weird or wrong to you somehow- then do it for our beloved dead, so we have that much more to share if/when we ever see them again

Memento mori, but when we don't know - so go do the things now.


I'm so sorry, RWDA!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hi guys.

Tuesday I got a promotion at job number one that will make up some of the income we lost and puts me on the path to District Manager or Logistics Manager.

Wednesday my sister died. She hadn't even finished chemo, but was sure she would win. She was unfortunately wrong.
We are all in shock, devastated and generally not doing well.

I'm working through it by working, of course. I'm in Freemont today and will be done and on my way home in a few hours or so. I'll pop in again later.

Please, please, please be happy, silly, playful and full of love for life, no matter how tough it can be sometimes. It's an amazing thing and not everyone gets to truly live their life. I think that the rest of us should do our best to live ours for ourselves and if we can't- if that seems too "selfish" or weird or wrong to you somehow- then do it for our beloved dead, so we have that much more to share if/when we ever see them again

Memento mori, but when we don't know - so go do the things now.


I am dumbstruck devastate for you. I'm sorry.
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hi guys.

Tuesday I got a promotion at job number one that will make up some of the income we lost and puts me on the path to District Manager or Logistics Manager.

Wednesday my sister died. She hadn't even finished chemo, but was sure she would win. She was unfortunately wrong. 

We are all in shock, devastated and generally not doing well.

I'm working through it by working, of course. I'm in Freemont today and will be done and on my way home in a few hours or so. I'll pop in again later.

Please, please, please be happy, silly, playful and full of love for life, no matter how tough it can be sometimes. It's an amazing thing and not everyone gets to truly live their life. I think that the rest of us should do our best to live ours for ourselves and if we can't- if that seems too "selfish" or weird or wrong to you somehow- then do it for our beloved dead, so we have that much more to share if/when we ever see them again

Memento mori, but when we don't know - so go do the things now.


Know that I wish that there were words that would help.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hi guys.

Tuesday I got a promotion at job number one that will make up some of the income we lost and puts me on the path to District Manager or Logistics Manager.

Wednesday my sister died. She hadn't even finished chemo, but was sure she would win. She was unfortunately wrong. 

We are all in shock, devastated and generally not doing well.

I'm working through it by working, of course. I'm in Freemont today and will be done and on my way home in a few hours or so. I'll pop in again later.

Please, please, please be happy, silly, playful and full of love for life, no matter how tough it can be sometimes. It's an amazing thing and not everyone gets to truly live their life. I think that the rest of us should do our best to live ours for ourselves and if we can't- if that seems too "selfish" or weird or wrong to you somehow- then do it for our beloved dead, so we have that much more to share if/when we ever see them again

Memento mori, but when we don't know - so go do the things now.


Oh so very sorry...
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Mudd's woman: [Fark user image 850x637]

Got to sweep up those sunflower hulls...
Stanley suddenly decided the ficus was the place to be.

Why do I have the "Green Acres" theme running through my head? :D


Yes, but it's Stanley, not named Arnold.

; - )
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hi guys.

Tuesday I got a promotion at job number one that will make up some of the income we lost and puts me on the path to District Manager or Logistics Manager.

Wednesday my sister died. She hadn't even finished chemo, but was sure she would win. She was unfortunately wrong. 

We are all in shock, devastated and generally not doing well.

I'm working through it by working, of course. I'm in Freemont today and will be done and on my way home in a few hours or so. I'll pop in again later.

Please, please, please be happy, silly, playful and full of love for life, no matter how tough it can be sometimes. It's an amazing thing and not everyone gets to truly live their life. I think that the rest of us should do our best to live ours for ourselves and if we can't- if that seems too "selfish" or weird or wrong to you somehow- then do it for our beloved dead, so we have that much more to share if/when we ever see them again

Memento mori, but when we don't know - so go do the things now.


*hugs* my condolences.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hi guys.

Tuesday I got a promotion at job number one that will make up some of the income we lost and puts me on the path to District Manager or Logistics Manager.

Wednesday my sister died. She hadn't even finished chemo, but was sure she would win. She was unfortunately wrong. 

We are all in shock, devastated and generally not doing well.

I'm working through it by working, of course. I'm in Freemont today and will be done and on my way home in a few hours or so. I'll pop in again later.

Please, please, please be happy, silly, playful and full of love for life, no matter how tough it can be sometimes. It's an amazing thing and not everyone gets to truly live their life. I think that the rest of us should do our best to live ours for ourselves and if we can't- if that seems too "selfish" or weird or wrong to you somehow- then do it for our beloved dead, so we have that much more to share if/when we ever see them again

Memento mori, but when we don't know - so go do the things now.


Warm wishes and thoughts for you and your family.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: TGIC!!! It has just been a week! Finally getting some answers on the job front, but there is still some nonesense that will require us all to meet, in person to vote on what is called a memorandum of understanding..which is basically they want us to step out of our job descriptions this year. We will see. I won't vote for anything that I feel puts me in danger, in terms of added exposure to the virus. As it is, we'll have an online book pick with in person pick-up. School better be providing PPE..and not just the fabric mask that fits none!

It's time for an adult beverage.


Sounds nerve wracking. I hope they don't expect you to handle all the safety measures on your end. There are childrens' sized disposable masks on Amazon, and if you search long enough, some cute little cloth ones for smaller faces, too, so there's no excuse on the mask front. Gloves - even cotton gloves for pick up time would be better than nothing; sanitize hands, put on gloves and mask, make exchange at full arm's length, that sort of thing would at least be a start.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hi guys.

Tuesday I got a promotion at job number one that will make up some of the income we lost and puts me on the path to District Manager or Logistics Manager.

Wednesday my sister died. She hadn't even finished chemo, but was sure she would win. She was unfortunately wrong. 

We are all in shock, devastated and generally not doing well.

I'm working through it by working, of course. I'm in Freemont today and will be done and on my way home in a few hours or so. I'll pop in again later.

Please, please, please be happy, silly, playful and full of love for life, no matter how tough it can be sometimes. It's an amazing thing and not everyone gets to truly live their life. I think that the rest of us should do our best to live ours for ourselves and if we can't- if that seems too "selfish" or weird or wrong to you somehow- then do it for our beloved dead, so we have that much more to share if/when we ever see them again

Memento mori, but when we don't know - so go do the things now.


My sincerest condolences on the loss of your sister.  May her soul fly free to the cuddles of the fur friends of Bifrost.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Mudd's woman: [Fark user image 850x637]

Got to sweep up those sunflower hulls...
Stanley suddenly decided the ficus was the place to be.

Why do I have the "Green Acres" theme running through my head? :D


Oh. Oh, gee, thanks,Bathia. *runs off to blast some Asenblut to cleanse her mind*
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hi guys.

Tuesday I got a promotion at job number one that will make up some of the income we lost and puts me on the path to District Manager or Logistics Manager.

Wednesday my sister died. She hadn't even finished chemo, but was sure she would win. She was unfortunately wrong. 

We are all in shock, devastated and generally not doing well.

I'm working through it by working, of course. I'm in Freemont today and will be done and on my way home in a few hours or so. I'll pop in again later.

Please, please, please be happy, silly, playful and full of love for life, no matter how tough it can be sometimes. It's an amazing thing and not everyone gets to truly live their life. I think that the rest of us should do our best to live ours for ourselves and if we can't- if that seems too "selfish" or weird or wrong to you somehow- then do it for our beloved dead, so we have that much more to share if/when we ever see them again

Memento mori, but when we don't know - so go do the things now.


Oh my. The hits just keep coming. I am so very sorry for your loss. I do recall you saying that she had cancer. I am sorry that the cancer won. How is the rest of the family dealing with the loss? I can't imagine dealing with the loss of a child...and I've come close enought to never want to walk that again. ((Hug)) to you and your family
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: valnt9: [Fark user image 300x346]

MeiLing killed a monitor that way.  >^_^<


Hey, hon! Glad you're here today - according to Amazon, you should have received some stuff; tracking log is showing delivered-left on porch or doorstep. Did you get anything or do I need to start chewing somebody out?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So glad Caturday is here!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Djelibeybi: tigerose: TGIC!!! It has just been a week! Finally getting some answers on the job front, but there is still some nonesense that will require us all to meet, in person to vote on what is called a memorandum of understanding..which is basically they want us to step out of our job descriptions this year. We will see. I won't vote for anything that I feel puts me in danger, in terms of added exposure to the virus. As it is, we'll have an online book pick with in person pick-up. School better be providing PPE..and not just the fabric mask that fits none!

It's time for an adult beverage.

Sounds nerve wracking. I hope they don't expect you to handle all the safety measures on your end. There are childrens' sized disposable masks on Amazon, and if you search long enough, some cute little cloth ones for smaller faces, too, so there's no excuse on the mask front. Gloves - even cotton gloves for pick up time would be better than nothing; sanitize hands, put on gloves and mask, make exchange at full arm's length, that sort of thing would at least be a start.


We have no idea what ppe we will get. I went out and bought gloves, and a box of disposable masks to suppliment my own hand made cloth ones. I also scored a face shield. I will ask for a face shield frm the district though. i may have plexiglass on my desk, but I will not know until I go in. I am thinking I want a shield right by the computer. Sort of a slide through window....so I can check books out when we are in person, without risking my person!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

For all who have need of it.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hi guys.

Tuesday I got a promotion at job number one that will make up some of the income we lost and puts me on the path to District Manager or Logistics Manager.

Wednesday my sister died. She hadn't even finished chemo, but was sure she would win. She was unfortunately wrong. 

We are all in shock, devastated and generally not doing well.

I'm working through it by working, of course. I'm in Freemont today and will be done and on my way home in a few hours or so. I'll pop in again later.

Please, please, please be happy, silly, playful and full of love for life, no matter how tough it can be sometimes. It's an amazing thing and not everyone gets to truly live their life. I think that the rest of us should do our best to live ours for ourselves and if we can't- if that seems too "selfish" or weird or wrong to you somehow- then do it for our beloved dead, so we have that much more to share if/when we ever see them again

Memento mori, but when we don't know - so go do the things now.


Oh, shiat - I am so, so sorry honey. EIP if you need.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
So glad Caturday is here!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Djelibeybi: tigerose: TGIC!!! It has just been a week! Finally getting some answers on the job front, but there is still some nonesense that will require us all to meet, in person to vote on what is called a memorandum of understanding..which is basically they want us to step out of our job descriptions this year. We will see. I won't vote for anything that I feel puts me in danger, in terms of added exposure to the virus. As it is, we'll have an online book pick with in person pick-up. School better be providing PPE..and not just the fabric mask that fits none!

It's time for an adult beverage.

Sounds nerve wracking. I hope they don't expect you to handle all the safety measures on your end. There are childrens' sized disposable masks on Amazon, and if you search long enough, some cute little cloth ones for smaller faces, too, so there's no excuse on the mask front. Gloves - even cotton gloves for pick up time would be better than nothing; sanitize hands, put on gloves and mask, make exchange at full arm's length, that sort of thing would at least be a start.

We have no idea what ppe we will get. I went out and bought gloves, and a box of disposable masks to suppliment my own hand made cloth ones. I also scored a face shield. I will ask for a face shield frm the district though. i may have plexiglass on my desk, but I will not know until I go in. I am thinking I want a shield right by the computer. Sort of a slide through window....so I can check books out when we are in person, without risking my person!!


If you need more supplies, I can gift you stuff via Amazon. Just let me know, k? Do a wish list type of thing, share via EIP, and we can go from there.
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Djelibeybi: Timid Goddess: valnt9: [Fark user image 300x346]

MeiLing killed a monitor that way.  >^_^<

Hey, hon! Glad you're here today - according to Amazon, you should have received some stuff; tracking log is showing delivered-left on porch or doorstep. Did you get anything or do I need to start chewing somebody out?


We are getting boxes inside as soon as they are left on porch.  Cleaning supplies, "coughing supplies" (aka incontinence pads), gooshie food for the old girl and crunchy food for the three cats, pants for the kid, and more.  Thank you and everyone else.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: Djelibeybi: Timid Goddess: valnt9: [Fark user image 300x346]

MeiLing killed a monitor that way.  >^_^<

Hey, hon! Glad you're here today - according to Amazon, you should have received some stuff; tracking log is showing delivered-left on porch or doorstep. Did you get anything or do I need to start chewing somebody out?

We are getting boxes inside as soon as they are left on porch.  Cleaning supplies, "coughing supplies" (aka incontinence pads), gooshie food for the old girl and crunchy food for the three cats, pants for the kid, and more.  Thank you and everyone else.


Yay! Like I said, if you need moar, just email me again, k?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 485 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.