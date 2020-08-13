 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   Church smote   (fox5dc.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine if this happened at a Satanist gathering or a Muslim church. Just think of the Christian dancing in the streets. Well they're Christians so it would be some manner of hoe-down or line dancing but you get the idea.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's a blessing that nobody was killed. And they will pray and start a gofundme and get a bunch of money and say it was another blessing. Everything can be explained by a blessing (or not praying hard enough).
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Church smote what, Subby?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Two points of order:

1. Nobody hates Christians like Christians in other denominations of Christianity.
2. Christians already have a well-developed way algorithm for determining the moral implications of a natural disaster befalling a church:

Is it a church with doctrine that does not resemble yours (i.e., too permissive, too strict, on the opposite side of the political spectrum, etc.)? God is punishing them for their blasphemy.

Is it a church with doctrine similar to yours but not identical? God is gently warning them that they don't hate gays enough and that he draws the line at lettings your kids see PG movies, not PG-13.

Is it your church, (i.e., the first one since Jesus to get Christianity truly right?) Then this is either a satanic attack that God let through to test your faith, or he's giving you an opportunity to triumph in adversity, and either way you should take it as evidence that you're right about everything.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
2008-2016
*a light breeze blows a lawn chair over*
Evangelicals: this is gods punishment for the blah Dem president liberaling it up!

2016-current
*our nation gets wrecked and heeled down the drain by a man who is all seven deadly sins distilled and stuffed into a flabby mansuit*
Evangelicals:
 
GRCooper
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

It's a blessing that nobody was killed. And they will pray and start a gofundme and get a bunch of money and say it was another blessing. Everything can be explained by a blessing (or not praying hard enough).


It's Vienna. They can throw a rock into the congregation and odds are they'll hit someone who can write a check for the $55k damages.

/raised in Vienna
 
joker420
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Holy Smokes?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
God's way of saying STFU, hypocrites
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why doesn't some reporter ask him what the Dems intend to with all the animals they're going to get rid of. And what of the Empire State Building, eh? What of that?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
SMITE
Youtube 9JzYRdC9okM
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Love their fingers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Here is a short and handy guide to the cutting-edge, 21st century forms of smite:

You plan on inflicting dire and retributive punishment on someone: "I will smite you."
Someone has inflicted dire and retributive punishment on you: "He smote me."
You are in love (or you have experienced a plague of frogs): "I have been smitten."

/I'll smote you boy, I'll smote you good!
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

So who should be dancing about this?
 
