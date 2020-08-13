 Skip to content
(WJLA Washington DC)   Looks like meat suit's back on the menu, boys   (wjla.com) divider line
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I strap prime rib to my feet, cover myself with raw meat, I'll bet you've never seen a skirt steak worn this way.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I ordered a meat popsicle
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are cement shoes still a thing?

/might be thinking of the Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act of 1966 and the Presidential Records Act of 1978
//which country is really good at making things from cement?
///just kidding
 
balko
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I swear to god, if anyone says one word about golf ball dimplers...
 
little big man
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I literally just watched that movie, subby, in the past 2 days.  Not sure which film it was, but i watched the whole trilogy.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

balko: I swear to god, if anyone says one word about golf ball dimplers...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'll admit Lady Gaga was not he first thing that came to mind when i saw the headline, thought it was going to be about meat prices dropping.

/A man has to have a dream.
 
solcofn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

T.rex: I literally just watched that movie, subby, in the past 2 days.  Not sure which film it was, but i watched the whole trilogy.


Two Towers....the 2nd movie

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Perform This Way (Parody of "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga)
Youtube ss_BmTGv43M
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's one heck of a social distance hat she's sporting.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wish I could vote for this headline more than once.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: T.rex: I literally just watched that movie, subby, in the past 2 days.  Not sure which film it was, but i watched the whole trilogy.

Two Towers....the 2nd movie

[Fark user image image 604x250]


This always struck me as a weird thing for him to say. It implies that orcs know what menus are, that they have used them in the past. The thought of an orc restaurant makes me chuckle.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

balko: I swear to god, if anyone says one word about golf ball dimplers...


That's literally the only reason I clicked on this thread.
 
aagrajag
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Wendigogo: T.rex: I literally just watched that movie, subby, in the past 2 days.  Not sure which film it was, but i watched the whole trilogy.

Two Towers....the 2nd movie

[Fark user image image 604x250]

This always struck me as a weird thing for him to say. It implies that orcs know what menus are, that they have used them in the past. The thought of an orc restaurant makes me chuckle.


A valid observation. Perhaps they vaguely know of menus and restaurants from their limited knowledge of human culture.
 
