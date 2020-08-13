 Skip to content
(NOAA)   Don't look now, but a tropical system *may* be developing over North Carolina, because 2020   (nhc.noaa.gov) divider line
    Tropical cyclone, North Atlantic, weather system, National Hurricane Center Miami FL, active tropical cyclones, low pressure area, eastern North Carolina  
Lance Robdon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Over" Noth Carolina?
 
Taming of the shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Could it hold off for about 2 weeks. There will be a lot of hot air in the state then.
 
Uzzah [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: "Over" Noth Carolina?


I don't think I'll ever be over Noth Carolina.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: "Over" Noth Carolina?


Actually it does look that way.

Apparently God hates the Outer Banks.

nhc.noaa.govView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Its been raining every day for like 2 weeks it seems, reminds me of living in florida
 
Kuoxasar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
it's pretty much guaranteed not to do anything of significance until the core is over the Gulf Stream.

however i award $50 of Ben Stein's money for greenlighting an NHC outlook forecast, that might be a first.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.