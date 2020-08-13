 Skip to content
(UPI)   UAE athlete breaks Guinness record by completing 33 side jump pushups in one minute. This also breaks subby's long-standing record of zero in the same amount of time   (upi.com) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Turn down your speakers before you watch the video. F**K!
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure I could do 33 of anything in 1 minute.

/I look as fat, white, and bald as you imagine me right now.
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A German, a Frenchman, and an Emirati are sitting in a bar setting the world to rights. The topic turns to sex. The begin to argue: is sex work, or is it pleasure?

The Frenchman insists "Of course it is pleasure! L'amour! Toujours! C'est plaisir! The greatest pleasure in the world!"

The German demurs. "Ach! You do not know the German women! So demanding! 'Rub this!' 'Kiss that!' 'Faster!' 'Slower!' Sex is nothing but work!"

The Emirati thinks for a moment . "Sex must be pleasure. If it were work, I would pay an Indian to do it."
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time just say "Beast from the Middle East" since a lot of people already know who Yari is. People can find out he's specifically from the UAE when they RTFA and WTFV.

/yes he's freaking amazeballs
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn impressive....but can he do this?
Soviet Army dancing to Hard Bass
Youtube A1PAO3jgmXY
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
33? I do twice that every morning. Keeps my in shape for three ways.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I got to 2 before nearly snapping my wrists. Dude is amazing.
 
duenor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's one of those things where you're like, dude that doesn't look so hard at all, I bet I coulda done that in my prime.... But I'm 40 now and I know better than to say dumb things like that
 
clownass
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You did zero or you did an infinite amount.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Holy shiatsnacks. I thought slam dancing with 2000 people at Brixton Academy for Ramones was cool. I'm schooled
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I prefer this:

Soviet Russian Soldier Jumpstyle/Cossack Dance is not a Crime!
Youtube gqEtq34dSUo
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


oblig
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It was just a boomerang he did 2 on a loop
 
