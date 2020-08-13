 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Khan Academy can help students prevent spread of coronavirus, Kobayashi Maru scenario   (nytimes.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Education, Distance education, student's attention, amazing teachers, Teacher, own work, distance learning, nonprofit Khan Academy  
•       •       •

277 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2020 at 6:23 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
soporific [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Khaaan!!!
Youtube ajsNJtnUb7c
 
axeeugene
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't believe in the no-win scenario.
 
Harry Merkin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd go to learn about proper application of brain worms.
 
Hector_Lemans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Face mask required. Chest covering optional.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Coronavirus is the Kobayashi Maru scenario.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
With the state of a lot of schools, many students would probably be better off watching Khan Academy videos.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Khan Academy is my #1 recommendation for folks home schooling.  Google "home schooling" and you have to spend a lot of time slogging through "Jesus math" and "White Christian History" to find anything else worth a damn.

Duolingo is excellent, too.
 
Gooch [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ahtodaso
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They do have a lot of good videos. The best is that there are many different teachers and videos for one topic. So if one is a bit over the students' heads, another will be much better for their grade level. I recommend them to the students I tutor.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Public education has been fairly consistent for quite a while. No, changing the seating arrangement in the classroom doesn't really count as revolutionary.

This experience is going to have lasting positive impact on the way we learn as a society. The idea of "flipping" the classroom is going to take hold, and not a moment too soon. Learners will watch a video, e.g. Khan, that explores the fundamentals, and then they can ask a qualified instructor to fill in the blanks they will inevitably have.

As an added bonus, there might even be classes dedicated to the critical analysis of stupid shiat one reads or sees online. This very post, Qanon etc etc.

All in all, I think it took something like this to tip the public education apple cart. No small feat: there are lots of people heavily invested in things not changing. Every district admin and super...the unions...and so on.

/nothing against the unions...they should and still will be there...but they will need to change too.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Khan Academy is my #1 recommendation for folks home schooling.  Google "home schooling" and you have to spend a lot of time slogging through "Jesus math" and "White Christian History" to find anything else worth a damn.

Duolingo is excellent, too.


My recommendations would be Coursera, which I've used, and the National Extension College (NEC), the Open University (OU), and BBC Bitesize, which I've not used but have heard good things about

/ Also, if you're interested in computing and more of an autodidact, I'd recommend the problems posed by Project Euler, Contest Coding (discontinued, but answers/solutions are available online), CodeAbbey, and Programming Praxis
// It's a shame that Udacity went to sh#t
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.