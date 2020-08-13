 Skip to content
(CNN)   Justice Department seizes millions in monopoly money from terrorists   (cnn.com) divider line
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US Notes?

*clicks article*

bsmz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If the Feds can do a transaction to convert them back to US$, then they aren't monopoly money.

I would be interested to read what happens when they try. It might work.
 
Bourbonman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I thought the whole point of cryptocurrency was to keep the government from being able to take it.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bourbonman: I thought the whole point of cryptocurrency was to keep the government from being able to take it.


Don't believe the hype
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bourbonman: I thought the whole point of cryptocurrency was to keep the government from being able to take it.


If you have a crypto wallet, anyone that can take that wallet and access it can take your money. Uncle Sam included

More often though people lose their crypto currency because they put it in a "bank" like Mount Gox, which defies the entire point of the decentralized nature of crypto currency by placing trust into the hands of a 3rd party - then they cry because it turns out the guy who set it up was nothing but a grifter and took all your bitcoin
 
nsstick [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So... we got the bounty money back?
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He who holds the seed holds the coins.
Thats how it works.

If you have the wallet seed you can reproduce the wallet anytime.

If somebody has the seed then its not really your wallet.  Eveb if they always give you your coins.

As for being money....1 bitcoin is just over $11,800 USD currently
 
