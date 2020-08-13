 Skip to content
 
(Komo)   Man finds out that his online date is stunning   (komonews.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I guess that depends on who you are. Sounds to me like the date when exactly as planned from her point of view.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So a guy finally gets the shocker.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"date"
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
$100?

Spare the CDN currency jokes but I'd be happy for a kiss on the cheek for that, our ladies are spendy.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
kendelrio
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Would allow her to stun me....

/with sexytime
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The crazy thing is, it wasn't the worst date I ever had
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
WGJ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Salmon: $100?

Spare the CDN currency jokes but I'd be happy for a kiss on the cheek for that, our ladies are spendy.


Well, she did rummage through his pockets so maybe she made contact with his special purpose.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She then became uncooperative and began a FaceTime conversation with another man.

The I am going to ignore you and go about my business like you are not even here defense.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds more like prostitution to me.

Girl: yeah you bring 100 dollars and change me to room 69 of the do drop Inn.

Man: ok I will be there at 6pm.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I guess that depends on who you are. Sounds to me like the date when exactly as planned from her point of view.


She planned on being arrested?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Usually the tasering costs extra.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When they finally got to her room, you could almost feel the electricity in the air.
 
you need help
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just giving some headline love.

/unlike the lady in TFA
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I met my wife online
algman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: Sounds more like prostitution to me.

Girl: yeah you bring 100 dollars and change me to room 69 of the do drop Inn.

Man: ok I will be there at 6pm.


Violent assault committed during prostitution is violent assault, no matter who ends up getting screwed.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well at least he didn't wake up in a tub full of ice and down a kidney.
 
