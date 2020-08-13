 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Now that all the super spreaders have left Sturgis, it is time for them to descend upon Laconia, New Hampshire, and spread the love, germs   (wmur.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They'll be in Sturgis through Sunday and the hangers-on for another week.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: They'll be in Sturgis through Sunday and the hangers-on for another week.


I was just going to post the same comment. I don't think they're going anywhere until after this weekend at least. Here's a screencap from 2 minutes ago. That doesn't look ike they've left.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laconia is 10 days away
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
notice that "covid" is not breaking out where they are having the rally though

wonder why?

hmmmmm
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: I was just going to post the same comment.


Shakes tiny fist.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there is any group of people that should avoid getting COVID, it's overweight 50-70 year olds with a higher tendency to smoke than others.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: edmo: They'll be in Sturgis through Sunday and the hangers-on for another week.

I was just going to post the same comment. I don't think they're going anywhere until after this weekend at least. Here's a screencap from 2 minutes ago. That doesn't look ike they've left.

[Fark user image 755x428]


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: If there is any group of people that should avoid getting COVID, it's overweight 50-70 year olds with a higher tendency to smoke than others.


They know.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Harleys are still a thing? How is that even possible?
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: notice that "covid" is not breaking out where they are having the rally though

wonder why?

hmmmmm


Because there's an incubation period?  The break out won't happen until the bikers go home.
 
mudpants
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What about the other 48 states?  This is a ticking time bomb.  Do we have some kind of record of all the idiots that were there?  Like maybe a credit card record?  phone record?  facebook record?  Security camera pics?  Well yes we do !
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: notice that "covid" is not breaking out where they are having the rally though

wonder why?

hmmmmm


?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: edmo: They'll be in Sturgis through Sunday and the hangers-on for another week.

I was just going to post the same comment. I don't think they're going anywhere until after this weekend at least. Here's a screencap from 2 minutes ago. That doesn't look ike they've left.

[Fark user image 755x428]


they're all dead, man; they haven't left.
 
Insain2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sushi and the Banshees: Harleys are still a thing? How is that even possible?


Because they're still laughing at the e-bike from Tesla.........
 
iaazathot [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steve_wmn: litheandnubile: notice that "covid" is not breaking out where they are having the rally though

wonder why?

hmmmmm

Because there's an incubation period?  The break out won't happen until the bikers go home.


Math and science are hard.
 
neil jung
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Noooo not Funspot! The only reason to go to New Hampshire since the Man in the mountain fell down.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: notice that "covid" is not breaking out where they are having the rally though

wonder why?

hmmmmm


You should really point that out to Herman Cain
 
mudpants
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Guess this is as good a place as any to put these.  Be careful all you Farkers.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Live Free or Die, indeed
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sushi and the Banshees: Harleys are still a thing? How is that even possible?


because some people like what you don't like?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

steve_wmn: litheandnubile: notice that "covid" is not breaking out where they are having the rally though

wonder why?

hmmmmm

Because there's an incubation period?  The break out won't happen until the bikers go home.


As if the liars are going to let "basic facts" get in the way of lying.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

steve_wmn: litheandnubile: notice that "covid" is not breaking out where they are having the rally though

wonder why?

hmmmmm

Because there's an incubation period?  The break out won't happen until the bikers go home.


isn't that what people were saying about the blm protesters?
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: Sushi and the Banshees: Harleys are still a thing? How is that even possible?

because some people like what you don't like?


Many reasons but also because the average Harley rider couldn't get a sport bike out of the driveway.

The gut alone is an impediment.
 
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As a fifty-ish fat guy who rides a Harley, I'm getting a kick...

Some of the guys I ride with went to Sturgis.  I won't be riding with them again this year.  There's also a group ride going to Milwaukee next month.  I was already booked to go, but I cancelled.

I *like* breathing.
 
goatharper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: Sushi and the Banshees: Harleys are still a thing? How is that even possible?

because some people like what you don't like?


Yeah, this is a total tangent to the gist of the thread, but Harleys are terrible motorcycles. Anyone riding a Harley is an idiot.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: notice that "covid" is not breaking out where they are having the rally though

wonder why?

hmmmmm


there's no quarantine period for something your god called a "hoax".
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
dirty ass plague rats
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm sure we're two weeks away from piles of corpses rotting in street gutters.


Be anxious. Be afraid. Don't go out.

Now, PICK UP THAT CAN, PLAGUE RAT.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Laconia eh? Meh, sounds like a Spartan affair
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: steve_wmn: litheandnubile: notice that "covid" is not breaking out where they are having the rally though

wonder why?

hmmmmm

Because there's an incubation period?  The break out won't happen until the bikers go home.

isn't that what people were saying about the blm protesters?


Perhaps it was.

At least some of them (a lot of them) wore masks.

Accepting your attempt at drawing some sort of parallel would require me to equate civil rights with going "vroom vroom" and buying belt buckles. Nope. Can't do it.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ignoramist: albuquerquehalsey: steve_wmn: litheandnubile: notice that "covid" is not breaking out where they are having the rally though

wonder why?

hmmmmm

Because there's an incubation period?  The break out won't happen until the bikers go home.

isn't that what people were saying about the blm protesters?

Perhaps it was.

At least some of them (a lot of them) wore masks.

Accepting your attempt at drawing some sort of parallel would require me to equate civil rights with going "vroom vroom" and buying belt buckles. Nope. Can't do it.


once again, the virus doesn't care.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Brand                Percent failed
Yamaha/Star                      11%
Suzuki.                               12
Honda.                               12
Kawasaki.                          15
Victory.                               17
Harley-Davidson.               26
Triumph.                            29
Ducati.                               33
BMW.                                 40
Can-Am.                            42

/from Consumer Reports
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: Ignoramist: albuquerquehalsey: steve_wmn: litheandnubile: notice that "covid" is not breaking out where they are having the rally though

wonder why?

hmmmmm

Because there's an incubation period?  The break out won't happen until the bikers go home.

isn't that what people were saying about the blm protesters?

Perhaps it was.

At least some of them (a lot of them) wore masks.

Accepting your attempt at drawing some sort of parallel would require me to equate civil rights with going "vroom vroom" and buying belt buckles. Nope. Can't do it.

once again, the virus doesn't care.


Yeah therefore masks.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Brand                Percent failed
Yamaha/Star                      11%
Suzuki.                               12
Honda.                               12
Kawasaki.                          15
Victory.                               17
Harley-Davidson.               26
Triumph.                            29
Ducati.                               33
BMW.                                 40
Can-Am.                            42

/from Consumer Reports


That right there is what we call a bimodal distribution. See if you can pick out the significant factor.
 
Coach McGirk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: notice that "covid" is not breaking out where they are having the rally though

wonder why?

hmmmmm


Because you touch yourself at night.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fat Dave: As a fifty-ish fat guy who rides a Harley, I'm getting a kick...

Some of the guys I ride with went to Sturgis.  I won't be riding with them again this year.  There's also a group ride going to Milwaukee next month.  I was already booked to go, but I cancelled.

I *like* breathing.


I'm right there with ya.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: notice that "covid" is not breaking out where they are having the rally though

wonder why?

hmmmmm


are you daft?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Brand                Percent failed
Yamaha/Star                      11%
Suzuki.                               12
Honda.                               12
Kawasaki.                          15
Victory.                               17
Harley-Davidson.               26
Triumph.                            29
Ducati.                               33
BMW.                                 40
Can-Am.                            42

/from Consumer Reports


I've owned 2 Hondas and probably 6 Harleys and to be honest I had more problems with the Hondas.

One of my Harleys is running rough and coughing a lot.  Might have something to do with the gas being from January or so.  And I may have overdosed it with Seafoam lol, not sure.  We'll see what happens after draining the tank and using fresh fuel.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: litheandnubile: notice that "covid" is not breaking out where they are having the rally though

wonder why?

hmmmmm

Because you touch yourself at night.


HOW DID YOU KNOW?!?!?!
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ignoramist: johnny_vegas: Brand                Percent failed
Yamaha/Star                      11%
Suzuki.                               12
Honda.                               12
Kawasaki.                          15
Victory.                               17
Harley-Davidson.               26
Triumph.                            29
Ducati.                               33
BMW.                                 40
Can-Am.                            42

/from Consumer Reports

That right there is what we call a bimodal distribution. See if you can pick out the significant factor.


Not familiar with Victory, but I'm going to go with Japan vs. everyone else?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ignoramist: johnny_vegas: Brand                Percent failed
Yamaha/Star                      11%
Suzuki.                               12
Honda.                               12
Kawasaki.                          15
Victory.                               17
Harley-Davidson.               26
Triumph.                            29
Ducati.                               33
BMW.                                 40
Can-Am.                            42

/from Consumer Reports

That right there is what we call a bimodal distribution. See if you can pick out the significant factor.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/country of origin?
 
IC Stars
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How about love-germs, subbs? 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Coach McGirk: litheandnubile: notice that "covid" is not breaking out where they are having the rally though

wonder why?

hmmmmm

Because you touch yourself at night.

HOW DID YOU KNOW?!?!?!


we watch from Total Fark.
 
romulusnr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: notice that "covid" is not breaking out where they are having the rally though

wonder why?

hmmmmm


This guy thinks that the way you get sick is you meet a sick person and immediately start sneezing, coughing, and getting a headache and sore throat

He also thinks you think that too
 
