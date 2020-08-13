 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   "God's caliber [.45] went through my scrotum, mattress, boxspring, and floor"   (vice.com) divider line
147
    More: Dumbass, Gun, Weapon, Facebook, Cannon, Firearm, group of gun enthusiasts, Handgun, Stupidity  
•       •       •

2061 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2020 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



147 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin slides into second.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sounds like he needs help soonish.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should ask him if it's "good to be the king"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a start. We should heavily promote this guy across all forms of social media.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The reason we are calling him king is partially because the poor guy already shot himself, don't think he needs to be chastised as well... I'm quite sure he's learned his lesson without the entire world calling him an idiot."


Ummmmmm... No.  No, I'm quite sure he hasn't.  He needs to be roundly mocked, constantly, for many, many days.

/Susan Collins is on Loaded Gun Pointed at enis?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "The reason we are calling him king is partially because the poor guy already shot himself, don't think he needs to be chastised as well... I'm quite sure he's learned his lesson without the entire world calling him an idiot."


Ummmmmm... No.  No, I'm quite sure he hasn't.  He needs to be roundly mocked, constantly, for many, many days.

/Susan Collins is on Loaded Gun Pointed at enis?


LOL Filtowed!
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you put your booger hook on the bang switch, you're going to have a bad day.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But of course this is probably one of the dudes crazy enough to actually point a gun at his junk and then actually post a video of him shooting himself. Like most people have the sense of self worth to not share getting so amazingly owned by their own stupidity."


Stupidity is celebrated these days.  Mostly because it is with the subtext of "I'm not really stupid.  I'm actually very intelligent and did this one dumb thing."
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blessed are the Colt 45 Peacemakers, for they shall shoot your balls off. Matthew 5:69
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I presume these are the same people who claim that gun rights are sacrosanct.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beyond the initial "WTF", why do people put their fingers on the trigger taking this picture???
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ohboyohboy ohboy ohboy ohboy ohboy ohboy ohboy
dis gonn be good
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: "But of course this is probably one of the dudes crazy enough to actually point a gun at his junk and then actually post a video of him shooting himself. Like most people have the sense of self worth to not share getting so amazingly owned by their own stupidity."


Stupidity is celebrated these days.  Mostly because it is with the subtext of "I'm not really stupid.  I'm actually very intelligent and did this one dumb thing."


We're living in Idiocracy.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: Beyond the initial "WTF", why do people put their fingers on the trigger taking this picture???


Why point a gun at  your crotch in the first place?
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw the video of this earlier ... yeah, he posted the video online.

I'm not sure if Fark has a policy, but I'm just going to assume that videos of shooting your junk is not allowed.


This is why I'm pro-gun. He successfully removed his offers from the gene pool.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: It's a start. We should heavily promote this guy across all forms of social media.


This seems like a fantastic form of natural selection. Let's start the Shoot Your Balls Off Challenge and see how many people accept.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Irving Maimway: Beyond the initial "WTF", why do people put their fingers on the trigger taking this picture???

Why point a gun at  your crotch in the first place?


The real question is, why not?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: Beyond the initial "WTF", why do people put their fingers on the trigger taking this picture???



Because these people live by a warriors code etc...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Irving Maimway: Beyond the initial "WTF", why do people put their fingers on the trigger taking this picture???

Why point a gun at  your crotch in the first place?


It is a very normal thing to do.
images.dailykos.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel so owned now.   I'm rolling on the floor being owned.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Darwin slides into second.


Well, this might actually qualify as a Darwin.

If he did successfully blow off both testicles, he has removed himself from the gene pool (assuming he doesn't have kids).  There is no actual condition that states said removal requires the death of the moron.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's true.  It is God's caliber:

Gun Jesus Apocrypha: The Gospel of Browning
Youtube H0qe45Z8wfk
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vietnguyen.infoView Full Size

He got confused on which one is for shooting and which is for fun.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has our local pedrodude sucked this guy off yet? I mean IRL put his penis in his mouth and started sucking.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a Facebook group dedicated to taking pictures of loaded weapons pointed at dicks

Someone actually thought "you know what would be a cool group?" and then created this.
So very weird.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Irving Maimway: Beyond the initial "WTF", why do people put their fingers on the trigger taking this picture???

Why point a gun at  your crotch in the first place?


To own the libs, obv.
He sure showed us!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read all the way to the bottom of TFA.

My goodness gracious, but there's a lot of circle-jerking and Judean People's Front splitter shiat going on out there in the world.

The more they try not to be defined by one of their possessions, the more they lock themselves into that definition.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sliding Carp: If you put your booger hook on the bang switch, you're going to have a bad day.


You forgot "at the wrong time".

I've had plenty of very excellent days where I put my booger hook on the bang switch repeatedly, over and over.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, gods caliber is 30-06
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: BizarreMan: Irving Maimway: Beyond the initial "WTF", why do people put their fingers on the trigger taking this picture???

Why point a gun at  your crotch in the first place?

It is a very normal thing to do.
[images.dailykos.com image 550x399]


I enjoy the lack of safety glasses.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I presume these are the same people who claim that gun rights are sacrosanct.


Mostly they're the same segment of the population that does shiat like try to car surf, wears flowing long shiat while working with large machinery/tools, and figure electrical safety instructions are for pussies.  In other words, idiots.  They're just idiots that have gotten lucky until then - much like a drunk driver that doesn't get caught or cause a problem for years - so it must be cool, right?

/reality sometimes waits to tell you, "No, not at all.  Dumbass."
//but it WILL say it
///safety procedures exist so you won't have to be told - you do dumb shiat... be it now or later, you will be told
////you won't like it at all - and neither will the other poor farkers you'll take with you half the time, dumbfarks
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Another Government Employee: Darwin slides into second.

Well, this might actually qualify as a Darwin.

If he did successfully blow off both testicles, he has removed himself from the gene pool (assuming he doesn't have kids).  There is no actual condition that states said removal requires the death of the moron.


True. But a home run would have required a femoral artery.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Blessed are the Colt 45 Peacemakers, for they shall shoot your balls off. Matthew 5:69


Thought it was the Book of (John) Moses (Browning) 19:11?
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "What I thought were two graze wounds, turned out to be an entrance and exit wound."

I'm trying to visualize the anatomy that would result in two graze wounds on the scrotum from a projectile moving in a (for all practical purposes) straight line.  All I'm getting is that either: 1) his junk was messed up to begin with, or 2) he's just really dumb.  And I'm thinking 2 is more likely because he pointed a loaded weapon at something he (presumably) didn't want to put a hole in, with his finger on the trigger... but I guess we can't rule out 1 either.

Also: that's just nuts!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A member of a Facebook group dedicated to taking pictures of loaded weapons pointed at dicks...

There's no way you can read that and not finally realize we are part of a running simulation.
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... this is a group of people dedicated to doing something stupid, and broadcasting it publicly, for no reason other than to annoy other people whom they don't know, will never meet, and who probably don't actually even care.

Sounds precisely like the kind of guy I'd like to see blow his own balls off. Glad to see they're lionizing him; maybe that'll encourage some copycats. You hear that guys? I'd be reeeeeally annoyed if you did that! Stigginit! I sure will be butthurt!

/well, not 'see' exactly, but more 'know that it happened'
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm quite sure he's learned his lesson without the entire world calling him an idiot."

You're an even bigger idiot than he is.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: BizarreMan: Irving Maimway: Beyond the initial "WTF", why do people put their fingers on the trigger taking this picture???

Why point a gun at  your crotch in the first place?

It is a very normal thing to do.
[images.dailykos.com image 550x399]


There've been a bunch of people who come to the firearms safety courses I teach who conceal carry using the so-called "Appendix" carry style...which is basically a vertical holster tucked down the front of your pants:

recoilweb.comView Full Size


My first question is whether or not they have kids. My second question is whether or not they ever want to have kids/more kids.

When they give me the inevitable blank look, my usual response is:

"Rule 1: Know your target and what is beyond. Rule 2: Never point a gun at anything you're not prepared to destroy. Not sure I'd generally consider my balls to be expendable."

Sometimes they get the point and decide it's not such a great idea. Sometimes they don't.  I hope the ones who don't manage to neuter themselves before they breed.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pointing a loaded 1911 handgun at his junk

Sigh.  Someone find a copy of the journalist's guide to .45 caliber handguns.

Irresponsible Homeowner: FTA: "What I thought were two graze wounds, turned out to be an entrance and exit wound."

I'm trying to visualize the anatomy that would result in two graze wounds on the scrotum from a projectile moving in a (for all practical purposes) straight line.  All I'm getting is that either: 1) his junk was messed up to begin with, or 2) he's just really dumb.  And I'm thinking 2 is more likely because he pointed a loaded weapon at something he (presumably) didn't want to put a hole in, with his finger on the trigger... but I guess we can't rule out 1 either.


You left off 3) He was f'n lucky.

Also: that's just nuts!

Apparently not, lol
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Nope, gods caliber is 30-06


But then man invented 300BLK, and god disappeared in a puff of logic.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Irving Maimway: Beyond the initial "WTF", why do people put their fingers on the trigger taking this picture???

Why point a gun at  your crotch in the first place?


Prob from that stupid "to own/trigger praising gun safety all the time, who we are sick of" craze some months ago.

No kidding. There were idiots so angry at people praising others for following proper firearm etiquette that they started posting pics of themselves with their guns pointed at their family jewels, safety off and finger on the trigger as a form of protest.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: FTA: "What I thought were two graze wounds, turned out to be an entrance and exit wound."

I'm trying to visualize the anatomy that would result in two graze wounds on the scrotum from a projectile moving in a (for all practical purposes) straight line.  All I'm getting is that either: 1) his junk was messed up to begin with, or 2) he's just really dumb.  And I'm thinking 2 is more likely because he pointed a loaded weapon at something he (presumably) didn't want to put a hole in, with his finger on the trigger... but I guess we can't rule out 1 either.

Also: that's just nuts!


Concave vs. convex placement? so...C shape with the bullet "grazing" the top and bottom prong of the "C", vs. ")" shape, with the bullet transecting through the curve?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we are officially done as a country.

Unless we elect some lawn furniture as president.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: pointing a loaded 1911 handgun at his junk

Sigh.  Someone find a copy of the journalist's guide to .45 caliber handguns.

Irresponsible Homeowner: FTA: "What I thought were two graze wounds, turned out to be an entrance and exit wound."

I'm trying to visualize the anatomy that would result in two graze wounds on the scrotum from a projectile moving in a (for all practical purposes) straight line.  All I'm getting is that either: 1) his junk was messed up to begin with, or 2) he's just really dumb.  And I'm thinking 2 is more likely because he pointed a loaded weapon at something he (presumably) didn't want to put a hole in, with his finger on the trigger... but I guess we can't rule out 1 either.

You left off 3) He was f'n lucky.

Also: that's just nuts!

Apparently not, lol


If it was a 1911, he's extra super special stupid because he had to disengage the manual safety and have proper grip on the firearm for it to discharge.  If the 1911's loaded and not being actively aimed and fired, the safety should be on. If the 1911 can discharge with the safety on, it's defective and needs to be fixed.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I think we are officially done as a country.

Unless we elect some lawn furniture as president.


no, unfortunately "Stupid" is, by and large, a natural state of the human species.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Irresponsible Homeowner: FTA: "What I thought were two graze wounds, turned out to be an entrance and exit wound."

I'm trying to visualize the anatomy that would result in two graze wounds on the scrotum from a projectile moving in a (for all practical purposes) straight line.  All I'm getting is that either: 1) his junk was messed up to begin with, or 2) he's just really dumb.  And I'm thinking 2 is more likely because he pointed a loaded weapon at something he (presumably) didn't want to put a hole in, with his finger on the trigger... but I guess we can't rule out 1 either.

Also: that's just nuts!

Concave vs. convex placement? so...C shape with the bullet "grazing" the top and bottom prong of the "C", vs. ")" shape, with the bullet transecting through the curve?


You guys are putting an awful lot of thought into the configuration of another man's scrotum.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Irresponsible Homeowner: FTA: "What I thought were two graze wounds, turned out to be an entrance and exit wound."

I'm trying to visualize the anatomy that would result in two graze wounds on the scrotum from a projectile moving in a (for all practical purposes) straight line.  All I'm getting is that either: 1) his junk was messed up to begin with, or 2) he's just really dumb.  And I'm thinking 2 is more likely because he pointed a loaded weapon at something he (presumably) didn't want to put a hole in, with his finger on the trigger... but I guess we can't rule out 1 either.

Also: that's just nuts!

Concave vs. convex placement? so...C shape with the bullet "grazing" the top and bottom prong of the "C", vs. ")" shape, with the bullet transecting through the curve?


Right, that's the sort of arrangement that would result in 2 graze wounds.  I just can't visualize how everything would get into that sort of formation naturally.  Admittedly, I have not seen that many examples of male anatomy in detail, since I'm neither a doctor nor interested in guys.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 147 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.