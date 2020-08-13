 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Police investigate car vs. tree crash. They have been interrogating for 5 hours, but that tree won't crack. Poor sap   (wcax.com) divider line
20
    More: Dumbass, English-language films, Truck, car crash, report of a car, incident remains, Wednesday night, Police, officers  
•       •       •

331 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2020 at 3:05 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're following every branch.  They will get to the root of it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They're following every branch.  They will get to the root of it.


CaryGrantLeaf.gif
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bark Lives Matter.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
black walnut don't crack
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Time for them to make like a tree and get out of there.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
George has apparently moved out of the Jungle and into quiet suburban life in Colchester, Vt

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: black walnut don't crack


Gotta get 'em by the nuts.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You think this is an oak?

Could get hemlocked up for years if they sycamore aggressive prosecutor.

Yew don't want that.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They're following every branch.  They will get to the root of it.


They'll get him for leafing the scene of the accident. Failure to stop and render shade.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mathamagical: Marcus Aurelius: They're following every branch.  They will get to the root of it.

They'll get him for leafing the scene of the accident. Failure to stop and render shade.


Police spent ages searching the suspect but the effort was fruitless
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I am sure this walnut ent well.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Police say speed and alcohol may be a factor."

One thing that's always stuck with me from Drew's book is the police's inability to say anything approaching an accusation in a news story :P
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Police say alcohol may be a factor

Methanol?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
lolz. I like how the reporter initially said "caused his tree to crash into a car,,,excuse me...caused his car to crash into a tree".
The mental image of high speed airborne trees flying into stationary cars amuses me greatly.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
" The pine tree has been drinking, not me, not me."

I'm gonna go out on a limb here and say that our boy needs to be packing his trunk. He's going to be nesting somewhere else for a while.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That tree's not dead. It's just pining for the Fords.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Acacia knot paying attention, this thread has branched off topic.

That maple some folks in. Saps. Keep rooting for them.

Willow everyone here a debt of gratitude and pine for silly jokes, just because pecan.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
TFA:  "Speed and alcohol may have been a factor."

He also might have been driving too fast.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whisky bottles and brand new cars...
Oak tree, you're in my way
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

X-Geek: That tree's not dead. It's just pining for the Fords.


Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.