(AZCentral)   What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. What happens on your connecting flight to Vegas, stays with you in jail in Phoenix apparently   (azcentral.com) divider line
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a no masker got told no, refused service because they won't follow the rules, flipped a nutty, assaulted someone, is now in jail and won't be allowed on an AA flight again?  Good.  About time these toddlers are treated accordingly.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Of all the hills to die on...

An inclined hospital bed probably isn't the first choice.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tear these farkers down.
 
MagicBus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why is she taking a connecting flight from LA to Las Vegas???
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Asshole
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i was curious, i wanted to see what kind of crazy we're reading about here.

let's just say that i am surprised the AA attendant wasn't more seriously injured.

/yeah baby, grrrrr.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MagicBus: Why is she taking a connecting flight from LA to Las Vegas???


sometimes direct flights aren't available or the layover offers a better price.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: So a no masker got told no, refused service because they won't follow the rules, flipped a nutty, assaulted someone, is now in jail and won't be allowed on an AA flight again?  Good.  About time these toddlers are treated accordingly.


Kinda wish these people got put on the TSA no fly list.

Then they wouldn't be able to fly on ANY airline.  Rather then just AA.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Would not hit.

images.foxtv.comView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Would not hit.

[images.foxtv.com image 850x477]


there's a familiarity in the sadness in the eyes, i feel like i've seen that face before.
is this a repeat?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Would not hit.

[images.foxtv.com image 850x477]


probably a smart decision considering the mood these days.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: MagicBus: Why is she taking a connecting flight from LA to Las Vegas???

sometimes direct flights aren't available or the layover offers a better price.


Yup.  Flew to NYC from ATL once and had to fly to Kansas City and switch planes after a two hour wait.  Ticket was $19.99 so I wasn't complaining.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

akya: SpaceyCat: So a no masker got told no, refused service because they won't follow the rules, flipped a nutty, assaulted someone, is now in jail and won't be allowed on an AA flight again?  Good.  About time these toddlers are treated accordingly.

Kinda wish these people got put on the TSA no fly list.

Then they wouldn't be able to fly on ANY airline.  Rather then just AA.


Do airlines not share this information on some level out of professional courtesy?  Any airline/airport employees here for comment?   A passenger who has used or threatened physical violence against an airline employee to the point where there is a police report is flight and airport safety issue, not just a 'difficult customer that our particular airline has deemed not worth the time' issue.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MagicBus: Why is she taking a connecting flight from LA to Las Vegas???


There's a lot fewer flights happening these days than normal.  Plus, maybe it was cheaper.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: MagicBus: Why is she taking a connecting flight from LA to Las Vegas???

sometimes direct flights aren't available or the layover offers a better price.


I have more than a suspicion that anything she might have saved on the ticket will be eaten up by some significant legal bills.
 
Insain2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
See why we can't have nice things!!!!!!

Yolanda new name is JAMOOK......What a (let's all saw it together now) "JAMOOK!!!!!"
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Isitoveryet: MagicBus: Why is she taking a connecting flight from LA to Las Vegas???

sometimes direct flights aren't available or the layover offers a better price.

Yup.  Flew to NYC from ATL once and had to fly to Kansas City and switch planes after a two hour wait.  Ticket was $19.99 so I wasn't complaining.


that's an amazing bargain!
recently Southwest if offering some unbeatable deals.
if you know how to travel (fly), you can do so relatively inexpensively.
my wife is the master at this.
 
grumpyguru
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can get stopping her from flying, but jamming her up at a connection terminal is wrong. AA and their authorized representatives chose to honor the agreement by letting her board the initial flight, they should have to carry it through to the end.

farking petty and racist move by flight crew 1 is what this is.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: FarkingSmurf: Isitoveryet: MagicBus: Why is she taking a connecting flight from LA to Las Vegas???

sometimes direct flights aren't available or the layover offers a better price.

Yup.  Flew to NYC from ATL once and had to fly to Kansas City and switch planes after a two hour wait.  Ticket was $19.99 so I wasn't complaining.

that's an amazing bargain!
recently Southwest if offering some unbeatable deals.
if you know how to travel (fly), you can do so relatively inexpensively.
my wife is the master at this.


Don't think I'll find that deal again.  I was at work with the radio on and a commercial came on for a now defunct budget airline to fly any one way ticket for $19.99 to celebrate the new year(1999, 20 years ago).  I dropped everything and called right then and got two tickets for myself and brother.  Only catch was their hub was in KC hence the short layover.  Worth it for the three days in NYC.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MagicBus: Why is she taking a connecting flight from LA to Las Vegas???


Or any flight. It's a 4hr drive.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hope it was worth it you tiresome bint.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MagicBus: Why is she taking a connecting flight from LA to Las Vegas???


Multi-leg flights can get hella weird sometimes.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: I dropped everything and called right then and got two tickets for myself and brother.


well 4 one way tickets(round trip) $80 total
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: FarkingSmurf: I dropped everything and called right then and got two tickets for myself and brother.

well 4 one way tickets(round trip) $80 total


When was this?  did all the 1-way tickets get SSSS flagged?  Just curious.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Peter Weyland: FarkingSmurf: FarkingSmurf: I dropped everything and called right then and got two tickets for myself and brother.

well 4 one way tickets(round trip) $80 total

When was this?  did all the 1-way tickets get SSSS flagged?  Just curious.


1999 it was the airline's promotion for the new year(not new years eve though).
 
Pert
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"After arriving into Phoenix and being informed that they would not be able to take their connecting flight to Las Vegas, the individual became irate and struck an American team member in the terminal," said Curtis Blessing, a spokesperson for American Airlines.

I guess it was a BLESSING they weren't struck in the baggage area!

/I'll be here all week
 
