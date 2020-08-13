 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   In fully abnormal move, Israel and UAE go fully normal   (bbc.com) divider line
51
    More: News  
•       •       •

1359 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 13 Aug 2020 at 12:31 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Since Trump's gloating about it, I'm going to go with the admin had nothing to do with it?


The didn't go to Jared?
 
mpirooz [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who cares? Is it America first, or isn't it? We kind of have some shiat going on here right now.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's an abnormal kind of normal altogether.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is the first time I've ever seen pure unfettered greed turn into something positive.  So naturally, I'm just waiting for the other shoe to drop.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Since Trump's gloating about it, I'm going to go with the admin had nothing to do with it?



If they did, it'll be as successful as the North Korea deal.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Again ?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It took almost four years but people are realizing that they have to forge ahead without US leadership, or interference.
It's probably the lack of interference in this case as US involvement in the Middle East hasn't been particularly fruitful.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah yes, Israel's perennial nemesis: the UAE.
 
g.fro
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "As a result, they added, Israel would suspend its plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank"

Seems like they buried the lead a bit.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, the UAE is the first Gulf Arab state to go official and public with their messaging to the Palestinians. KSA can't be far behind.
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thank you God and Trump for President Trump God Bless!!!
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If Trump did it then I am against it!
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Since Trump's gloating about it, I'm going to go with the admin had nothing to do with it?


The didn't go to Jared?


I'm also assuming it will fall apart within a week.

And how odd is it that we are announcing and gloating about this? Why do we have anything to do with a peace treaty between Israel and UAE?

I understand our monetary involvement here, but imagine Germany releasing a statement saying "the USA and Iran are going to be chill towards each other now!".
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds great.

Can't wait to find out that a) it's a lie cut from whole cloth b) it was done in a totally illegal manner c) someone's making/giving a shiat-ton of dirty money to get it done or d) all of the above
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Glad the UAE is finally recognizing Israel exists. But don't forget that Israel started it because for the first 20+ years Israel was around, it didn't think the UAE existed either.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Schroedinger's Glory Hole: Thank you God and Trump for President Trump God Bless!!!


Big fan of the prophecy's of Daniel and Revelations hey?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm assuming they had to go around the US to make this happen. Also I'm giving it a month. I think that it is good news though?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Let's just say I am highly skeptical. There may be self-inflicted repercussions.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's one way to stick it to Iran while getting even cozier with the greedy idiots in the US
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Schroedinger's Glory Hole: Thank you God and Trump for President Trump God Bless!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unemployedingreenland
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Their common for?  Iran.  Good to have strategic options before the October surprise shooting starts.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They should roast a pig to celebrate the occasion. I hear there is a really fat one available to be flown in from Washington DC.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bibi is seriously eager to learn more about that constitutional monarchy thing.
 
g.fro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: Bibi is seriously eager to learn more about that constitutional monarchy thing.


I think it's more that he's clinging to office by his fingernails.
 
Unemployedingreenland
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Unemployedingreenland: Their common for?  Iran.  Good to have strategic options before the October surprise shooting starts.


Dammit.  Common FOE.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I'm assuming they had to go around the US to make this happen. Also I'm giving it a month. I think that it is good news though?


On the surface, yeah it seems OK?

Time will tell, and if it turns out OK I'll give them credit.


The real problem about this is that the bar has been so drastically lowered that successful diplomacy (which is expected from an admin) is lauded as the best thing ever.

If I can quote Chris Rock:

"You're supposed to"
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Much more detailed article here:
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/w​i​th-trump-s-help-israel-and-the-uae-rea​ch-historic-deal-to-normalize-relation​s-1.9070687
 
holyflurkingschnitt [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It took almost four years but people are realizing that they have to forge ahead without US leadership, or interference.
It's probably the lack of interference in this case as US involvement in the Middle East hasn't been particularly fruitful.


I have heard israel was fixed about a hundred times in my life and then it falls apart. I assume this is to get the drumpkinfhurhershiathole preseident elected so they can then go back to oppressing whatever with impunity  - doubt it lasts long enough though
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lifeless: This is the first time I've ever seen pure unfettered greed turn into something positive.  So naturally, I'm just waiting for the other shoe to drop.


The UAE (and the Saudis) are an EXTREMELY repressive government. Israel is getting there (I mean, already are if you're Palestinian, but at least Israel has nominal freedoms the others do not, like free elections).

This is simply a power consolidation in the region (establishing, or solidifying, Israel, Saudi, and the UAE as the regional hegemons).

// also, they hate Palestinians as much as anyone
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"We thought that was pretty cool when you chopped up an investigative journalist. Mazel tov!"

~ Bibi
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Obscure Login: And how odd is it that we are announcing and gloating about this? Why do we have anything to do with a peace treaty between Israel and UAE?


It's probably mostly a gesture / formality by two U.S.-friendly countries to acknowledge the decades that the U.S. has worked to act of a broker of peace arrangements involving Israel. We brokered Jordan and Egypt as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I bet the Jews are behind this.
 
hershy799
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In the CNN article about this:
"Trump said he wanted it to be called the Donald J. Trump Accord."

Christ, what an asshole.

/Actually happy about this development
//Still voting Biden
 
The Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And how does this help stop the rising death toll here?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
the bombs will drop in 3 -2 -1
 
alienated [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They both are nuclear ( UAE jut had their first reactor go online )  It is not that big of a surprise.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "We thought that was pretty cool when you chopped up an investigative journalist. Mazel tov!"

~ Bibi


"They all look alike to me!"

~ gameshowhost
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

g.fro: FTFA:  "As a result, they added, Israel would suspend its plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank"

Seems like they buried the lead a bit.


Thinking the same thing.

Can't understand why the UAE would even consider doing this, but if it keeps isreal from further farking over everyone on the other side of the '67 lines, i'm ok with it.
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler: And how does this help stop the rising death toll here?


Listen.  It is what it is.  And it's the greatest, hyuugest 'is' there's ever been, believe me.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's more to this. MBZ has many, if not more, ties to Russia organized crime than MBS and Bibi is an indicted Russian-backed  mobster in his own right. If a deal is struck between them, odds are a lot of corruption is afoot.

/Read the last chapter of "Red Mafiya" if you want to learn just how infected Israeli politics are, even back in 2003
//Rabin, before he died, was pushing a massive anti-corruption bill
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Lifeless: This is the first time I've ever seen pure unfettered greed turn into something positive.  So naturally, I'm just waiting for the other shoe to drop.

The UAE (and the Saudis) are an EXTREMELY repressive government. Israel is getting there (I mean, already are if you're Palestinian, but at least Israel has nominal freedoms the others do not, like free elections).

This is simply a power consolidation in the region (establishing, or solidifying, Israel, Saudi, and the UAE as the regional hegemons).

// also, they hate Palestinians as much as anyone


All three governments are firmly in the control of Russian organized crime
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: If Trump did it then I am against it!


As they say, even a broken clock is right twice a day.  If Trump and his administration actually did do this, then kudos, they have my support on this action, they and finally have a positive accomplishment they can list in their re-election campaign.

That said, like the others, given past precedent this administration has set, I'm very skeptical that either the deal does what they say it does, or that the US was involved at all.  We'll see though.
 
colon_pow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
how dare he
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But I thought they hated the other guys?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gonna just sit here and wait for the other shoe to drop.
 
g.fro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: But I thought they hated the other guys?


They hate someone else more.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah right.

Trump probably called those two shiat heads and said "Hey, I need some heat on me before the election so you guys play nice until November or else Biden is going to stop selling you the weapons you need to kill each other".
 
jerryskid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wow, the war between Israel and UAE can finally end.  They had unimaginable casualties.  Like 0.

In a list of 100 concerns about the state of the planet and the US, the UAE/Israel concern does not exist.
jared scraping gum off his shoe is just as important.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BigNumber12: gameshowhost: "We thought that was pretty cool when you chopped up an investigative journalist. Mazel tov!"

~ Bibi

"They all look alike to me!"

~ gameshowhost


Here buddy - got you a link: https://www.quora.com/Why-am-I-​not-cle​ver

/and i fully, repeatedly responded to The Royal Your horseshiat narrative in that other thread, but one of your candy asses reported me for WAAAAH I CALLED YOU A NAME so y'all got all my responses deleted
//you have no integrity, no shame, no honor
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good news involving Israel? Inconceivable!
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.