(The Detroit_News)   Michigan's key Covid-19 statistic was wrong. Who's to blame? You guessed it, Idaho   (detroitnews.com) divider line
26
soporific [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's not who I guessed:

You Guessed It: Frank Stallone
Youtube bx0sVbWjMDo
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find this focus on positivity rates odd when the biases in who is getting tested remain so fluid.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frank Sta.... dammit!
 
Hugemeister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: I find this focus on positivity rates odd when the biases in who is getting tested remain so fluid.


Why is it odd? The sickest people always get tested. It's naturally going to spike your positivity, even though you are rationing tests so people with mild symptoms don't get counted. The numbers appear lower, but you can't hide hospitals and morgues getting filled up.

It's not a viable long term strategy, it's just a ruse to make it appear as though it's safe to open schools because the numbers are way down and the curve is flattening.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: I find this focus on positivity rates odd when the biases in who is getting tested remain so fluid.


This.

The stats should be reported as a percentage of people who manifested symptoms.

People without symptoms, who get tested due to potential exposure, who do not test positive should be excluded.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hugemeister: [Fark user image image 206x308]


Idaho is actually a beautiful state. Feels like you fell into a fly fishing catalog.

Friendly people too.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: I find this focus on positivity rates odd when the biases in who is getting tested remain so fluid.


Exactly.  I guarantee you in most places, you can't even get tested if you don't have a fever.

Given the number of cases that are asymptomatic or don't present with fever.....well these "experts" can pretend the positivity rate means something.

But ultimately, they don't really have a clue if it does.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: wademh: I find this focus on positivity rates odd when the biases in who is getting tested remain so fluid.

This.

The stats should be reported as a percentage of people who manifested symptoms.

People without symptoms, who get tested due to potential exposure, who do not test positive should be excluded.


The way positivity is calculated is wrong anyway, but it's the only way to make the math work because stupid states throw in multiple test results from the same person as well as count antibody tests with them.

I can't recall the formula, but it favors mass testing and allows you to massively undercount cases when politically expedient. Right now in several states they are rationing tests to drive down the numbers, but positivity takes a hit. The lower the positivity and more tests you did early on, the longer you can do those before positivity skyrockets.

So states like MI can fark around with the data for a while, but southern states can't because they never had enough testing in the beginning that would dilute the positive case numbers now that they are rationing tests.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Hugemeister: [Fark user image image 206x308]

Idaho is actually a beautiful state. Feels like you fell into a fly fishing catalog.

Friendly people too.


Other than the preppers and the white supremacists and the cult members.

/yes I'm aware there's some overlap in that Venn diagram
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: I find this focus on positivity rates odd when the biases in who is getting tested remain so fluid.


Well, okay, but... if there is fluidity, it's in a rapidly expanding denominator. Increasing positive rates should be even more alarming.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DaYoopers with der swampers and der rusty chevroletd
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fact, Idaho has been designated since 1997 as "The Frank Stallone State".
 
Hugemeister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: gar1013: Hugemeister: [Fark user image image 206x308]

Idaho is actually a beautiful state. Feels like you fell into a fly fishing catalog.

Friendly people too.

Other than the preppers and the white supremacists and the cult members.

/yes I'm aware there's some overlap in that Venn diagram


Grew up in Boise...


Other than the preppers and the white supremacists and the cult members.

THIS...
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/don't take this politically, it's a pre-existing meme
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrizzlyPouch: wademh: I find this focus on positivity rates odd when the biases in who is getting tested remain so fluid.

Exactly.  I guarantee you in most places, you can't even get tested if you don't have a fever.

Given the number of cases that are asymptomatic or don't present with fever.....well these "experts" can pretend the positivity rate means something.

But ultimately, they don't really have a clue if it does.


Eh. I'm in Kansas City. I lost my sense of smell (turned out to be allergies). Called my doctor, had a test appointment the next day, and got my results in about 22 hours.

Keep in mind that my insurance is in no way top end. It's BC/ BS Spiracare.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: wademh: I find this focus on positivity rates odd when the biases in who is getting tested remain so fluid.

Exactly.  I guarantee you in most places, you can't even get tested if you don't have a fever.

Given the number of cases that are asymptomatic or don't present with fever.....well these "experts" can pretend the positivity rate means something.

But ultimately, they don't really have a clue if it does.


And neither does Fark but the sciencetific experts here just rail on and on.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: gar1013: Hugemeister: [Fark user image image 206x308]

Idaho is actually a beautiful state. Feels like you fell into a fly fishing catalog.

Friendly people too.

Other than the preppers and the white supremacists and the cult members.

/yes I'm aware there's some overlap in that Venn diagram


So you contradict your snarky comment. Why make it? Cause, Fark?
 
soupafi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was gonna guess the Jews.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gar1013: wademh: I find this focus on positivity rates odd when the biases in who is getting tested remain so fluid.

This.

The stats should be reported as a percentage of people who manifested symptoms.

People without symptoms, who get tested due to potential exposure, who do not test positive should be excluded.


How do you account for the people with symptoms who don't get tested and why the fark would negative tests be discarded, that just leaves you with a raw number that can't be compared to other areas
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How are they counting? Every test? Every person?
 
abbarach
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My mother in law was tested 7/26.  Results finally available YESTERDAY.  How useful is the positiveity rate as a statistic when you have results coming back 2.5 WEEKS after sample collection?  Are you going to go back and say "Oh, well, I guess we shouldn't have opened back up 2 weeks ago, now that we know more people were sick 2.5 weeks ago"?
 
abbarach
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

abbarach: My mother in law was tested 7/26.  Results finally available YESTERDAY.  How useful is the positiveity rate as a statistic when you have results coming back 2.5 WEEKS after sample collection?  Are you going to go back and say "Oh, well, I guess we shouldn't have opened back up 2 weeks ago, now that we know more people were sick 2.5 weeks ago"?


Oh, and I should note that this was at the urgent care she went to with symptoms.  And the urgent care folks were convinced it was COVID.  Meanwhile, a week and a half later, I was able to get tested without symptoms through work, and had results within an hour of my test.

Her test came back negative, by the way.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bfh0417: FrancoFile: gar1013: Hugemeister: [Fark user image image 206x308]

Idaho is actually a beautiful state. Feels like you fell into a fly fishing catalog.

Friendly people too.

Other than the preppers and the white supremacists and the cult members.

/yes I'm aware there's some overlap in that Venn diagram

So you contradict your snarky comment. Why make it? Cause, Fark?



You must be new here.

Also, "some".
 
morg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's like twently people at the most.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A day after the press conference, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer cited rising cases statewide as she reimposed limits on bars and indoor gatherings in Northern

  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.