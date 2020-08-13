 Skip to content
 
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Florida man breaks into professional soccer stadium, lives in luxury suite for two weeks, dresses himself in team clothes and eats and drinks from concession stands before getting discovered   (tampabay.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm kinda impressed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"...he also consumed $250 in drinks ..."

So three beers?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm kinda impressed.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why is the security system in my 1080 square foot home more comprehensive than that of a professional sports stadium?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Holy fivehead Batman!!
 
DHT3
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
https://www.buzzfeed.com/caseyrackham​/​the-good-place-facts-secrets?utm_sourc​e=dynamic&utm_campaign=bfsharecopy&sub​=0_121422524#121422524
 
camarugala
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good on him.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I once found a homeless guy living in a physician's office a couple of doors from mine in a major metropolitan county hospital.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the artist who built an apartment in a shopping mall
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How many events per year?  Lasting only a few hours per night/day?  With probably only half of them having VIPs that show up?  He's probably put it to better/more use in that two weeks than an entire years worth of normal operation.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*golf clap*
 
bthom37
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If a crime is cool enough, it should not be considered a crime.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lucky Ducky!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mofa: Why is the security system in my 1080 square foot home more comprehensive than that of a professional sports stadium?


He's probably been doing it for years. They only noticed because of Covid - increased patrols and decreased "yeah he looks like he belongs here" people.

Am I kidding? Not sure. Find out next year.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hope he had access to the team's mascot costume and got to frolic around the stadium in it just for the lulz.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bthom37: If a crime is cool enough, it should not be considered a crime.


Agreed. Just the other day I was asked what I thought about crime in our town. I said, "it could be better."
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: "...he also consumed $250 in drinks ..."

So three beers?


Three 12oz beers to be exact.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mofa: Why is the security system in my 1080 square foot home more comprehensive than that of a professional sports stadium?


Because the neighborhood the stadium is in isn't populated by crackheads?
 
Inaditch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: "...he also consumed $250 in drinks ..."

So three beers?


I came to make this EXACT joke, even with the three beers.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This sounds like it could be an Always Sunnyepisode.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What is this "soccer" of which you speak?
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Same thing happened to Chuck Mangione.
 
