(Some Guy)   This week's 3 hour serving of vintage 80's alt/post-punk/goth/new wave includes music from Curve, Ned's Atomic Dustbin, and The Jesus & Mary Chain Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #146. Starts 1PM ET LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
104 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 13 Aug 2020 at 12:14 PM



Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver is here today
Fark user imageView Full Size


So he's asked me to get the thread rolling.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Best to all. I leave the thread in Pista's capable hands. YouTube playlist later if you follow me on the Twitters.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So you're saying that terrestrial radio doesn't suck?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver is here today
[Fark user image 680x383]

So he's asked me to get the thread rolling.


...and thank you!
 
Gillmartin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I miss WFNX in Boston...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Pista: socalnewwaver is here today
[Fark user image 680x383]

So he's asked me to get the thread rolling.

...and thank you!


No problem. This is my Thursday go-to.
A/C's cranked up so some dancing may happen
 
