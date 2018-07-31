 Skip to content
(Talking Points Memo)   DeSantis compares the mission to kill bin Laden to his mission to kill school kids   (talkingpointsmemo.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everything is a "war" to some people.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey let's ask the guy who actually oversaw the killing of Bin Laden whether it's an accurate metaphor

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This about sums up my thoughts.

Let's talk about teachers, expectations, and SEALs....
Youtube K0_HK9Ma2gc
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think this DeSantis fellow is a bit on the "special" side of things, if you catch my drift.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He went on to compare the 1981 Iranian hostage situation to his inability to remove a GI JOE doll from his rectum.
 
Number 216
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's risky and will require Navy SEALs to pull off correctly?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"She viewed reopening her schools as a mission akin to a Navy SEAL operation," DeSantis said. "Just as the SEALs surmounted obstacles to bring Osama bin Laden to justice, so too would the Martin County School system find a way to provide parents with a meaningful choice of in-person instruction or continued distance learning."

Ron, this wankery only works on the people who already on your side.  None of the people who are unwilling to get sick so you can impress Dear Leader, are wanking it to GI Joe fantasies.

You would have gotten a lot more traction with Deep Legitimate Concern strategy about starving kids and kids in abusive homes.  Just make sure you don't give reporters time to ask why the function of schools is to feed children and protect them from their homes.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"She viewed reopening her schools as a mission akin to a Navy SEAL operation," DeSantis said. "Just as the SEALs surmounted obstacles to bring Osama bin Laden to justice, so too would the Martin County School system find a way to provide parents with a meaningful choice of in-person instruction or continued distance learning."


Fark user imageView Full Size
There are not enough WTFs in the observable universe
 
bthom37
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just the dumbest motherfarking timeline possible.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"She viewed reopening her schools as a mission akin to a Navy SEAL operation," DeSantis said. "Just as the SEALs surmounted obstacles to bring Osama bin Laden to justice, so too would the Martin County School system find a way to provide parents with a meaningful choice of in-person instruction or continued distance learning."

Navy SEALs have a reputation as highly disciplined, motivated, goal oriented operators who function seamlessly as a team.

You run a school district in Florida.


See the difference?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: He went on to compare the 1981 Iranian hostage situation to his inability to remove a GI JOE doll from his rectum.


He was really gung-ho about that until it caused a roadblock.  Then there was major blood everywhere.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Started by a idiot and finished up by a successful African American?
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
JFC.  How on earth are these people allowed to wield power?
 
bthom37
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: "She viewed reopening her schools as a mission akin to a Navy SEAL operation," DeSantis said. "Just as the SEALs surmounted obstacles to bring Osama bin Laden to justice, so too would the Martin County School system find a way to provide parents with a meaningful choice of in-person instruction or continued distance learning."

Navy SEALs have a reputation as highly disciplined, motivated, goal oriented operators who function seamlessly as a team.

You run a school district in Florida.


See the difference?


They also have a reputation for war crimes, so maybe the analogy isn't as dissimilar as you might first think.
 
drtgb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The first action had and the second will result in many deaths...
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well the operation codename to kill Bin Laden was called Geronimo, and the military does have an obsession with thinking every enemy needs to be treated like they're Native American (Indian Country, anyone?), which of course is basically what America did, spread disease and kill the natives.

So in a roundabout way DeSantis is kind of right.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

alechemist: Started by a idiot and finished up by a successful African American?


Started by Reagan and finished to screw up the season finale of a TV show.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Stupid Guitar: I'm beginning to think this DeSantis fellow is a bit on the "special" side of things, if you catch my drift.


Catching it like a child being forced to go back to school in Florida catches covid.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sooooo.....DeSantis is in favor of child soldiers?

He'd rather march children in to die in the trenches? Instead of hunkering down and wearing protective gear?
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


Seriously Florida.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We'll give him the benefit of the doubt and assume he means "a risky act that we believe is worth it".

The problem is that this is the equivalent of someone telling Obama "bin Laden's inside an underground bunker surrounded by six feet of nuclear weapons" and him still insisting on going forward with the raid.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Number 216: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x357]


That baby is telepathically broadcasting "HELP ME! I WANT TO BE AN ORPHAN. ANYTHING BUT THIS!"
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And one difference is you are sending your "SEALs" into battle with a pocket knife instead of state of the art equipment. Maybe we should militarize the schools then they might get what they need.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: JFC.  How on earth are these people allowed to wield power?


They get elected.

You should never let it go by that these people are not the problem.  They are a symptom of the problem.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

koder: Hey let's ask the guy who actually oversaw the killing of Bin Laden whether it's an accurate metaphor

[Fark user image image 480x350]


That reminds me of the weird ass way those dems think. Send a kill team into a foreign nation without their knowledge and assassinate someone based on the decision of the leader of one nation. Yay, bin laden is dead and nobody is against it.

Trump gets soleimani dead and they all like, is that even legal?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

groppet: And one difference is you are sending your "SEALs" into battle with a pocket knife instead of state of the art equipment. Maybe we should militarize the schools then they might get what they need.


Crazy, but it would probably work.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Number 216: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x357]


Christ, I haven't seen anything that hostage-threatening as the time Stephen Harper was photographed holding a kitten.
 
you are a puppet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The problem is these kids need to be in school or else they could enter the workforce and compete with Republicans for jobs. Who would you rather hire for any position in your business that requires even a modicum of critical thinking: a school age child or an adult who chooses to support Trump? If you answered the latter then enjoy your financial ruin, you pear shaped loser.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: koder: Hey let's ask the guy who actually oversaw the killing of Bin Laden whether it's an accurate metaphor

[Fark user image image 480x350]

That reminds me of the weird ass way those dems think. Send a kill team into a foreign nation without their knowledge and assassinate someone based on the decision of the leader of one nation. Yay, bin laden is dead and nobody is against it.

Trump gets soleimani dead and they all like, is that even legal?


Bin Laden was specifically authorized by law.   Soleimani was dick wagging and did more for Israel than it ever would the US.

Plus there was that whole "he was a foriegn dignitary" thing.  The equviland would be if someone whacked Mike Pence.
 
OldJames
‘’ less than a minute ago  

koder: Hey let's ask the guy who actually oversaw the killing of Bin Laden whether it's an accurate metaphor

[Fark user image 480x350] [View Full Size image _x_]


I think it would be better ask someone that was actually there, not hiding back in safety, thousands of miles away
 
