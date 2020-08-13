 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some pyrrhuloxia)   Caption this conversation   (i.pinimg.com) divider line
18
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

218 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2020 at 2:00 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 3 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Don't even talk to him until he's had his first worm.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Get a load of THIS guy!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fred ignored Darrell and Bob sporting their broken arm, bloodied shirt and talking about their Friday night pub crawl, as once again he was not invited...
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
You talk to him. I can't deal with this birdbrain anymore.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy on my right wing is prejudiced against birds of color like you!
 
hammettman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You want to become an avian version of an internet meme, this is how you become an avian version of an internet meme!
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why can't you stay clean like your brother?  Do you see stains on his feathers?
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That outfit she's wearing looks ridiculous
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He doesnt even have any red yet.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's the motherfarker who farked up your haircut.
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Twit.
 
Cache
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He just said that cats were a hoax.
 
freidog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I know you were warming his eggs night, he's the only one with red dye all over his nest!
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
...so then I says to Mable, I says...

Hi kids!

I'll finish this later. Hi dad!

Where's your mother?

Out back.

So anyway, I says to Mable, I says...
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We redheads need to stick together.  Fark that grey guy.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Over there?"

/ The other two are looking at the cat but he just doesn't see it.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Uh, Steven.....why are you covered in blood? Eh, you know what, I don't wanna know.
 
Skipped 3 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.