(BBC-US)   US has its highest daily virus death toll since mid-May. USA. USA. USA   (bbc.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems like Kamala Harris' assertion yesterday that someone dies from COVID every 80 seconds in the US needs revising downward.  So how long until the commercials from non-profit charities start showing up on TV begging for donations to help the plight of poor Americans, where a person dies every three seconds, accompanied by melancholy piano-and-violin music and tearful shots of Americans crying over the caskets of their loved ones?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time to open the schools and pack the stands for foootball
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember winning as something different back in the day.

I'm sure these numbers would cause a tantrum so they're not showing them to Fearless Leader.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Seems like Kamala Harris' assertion yesterday that someone dies from COVID every 80 seconds in the US needs revising downward.  So how long until the commercials from non-profit charities start showing up on TV begging for donations to help the plight of poor Americans, where a person dies every three seconds, accompanied by melancholy piano-and-violin music and tearful shots of Americans crying over the caskets of their loved ones?


I get 57 seconds.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Seems like Kamala Harris' assertion yesterday that someone dies from COVID every 80 seconds in the US needs revising downward.  So how long until the commercials from non-profit charities start showing up on TV begging for donations to help the plight of poor Americans, where a person dies every three seconds, accompanied by melancholy piano-and-violin music and tearful shots of Americans crying over the caskets of their loved ones?


Paging Sarah McLachlan.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
USA USB USC USD....
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But, at a percentage of the observable Universe, it's still very, very, small.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
it is what it is
 
puzzled
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We're winning! Keep up the good work everyone.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But the nightly death toll is much lower!!!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: I remember winning as something different back in the day.

I'm sure these numbers would cause a tantrum so they're not showing them to Fearless Leader.


Remember, we were told we'd be tired of winning.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's because of all the testing.

/s
 
Tman144
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I want to get off Mr. Trump's Wild Ride
 
Vhale [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And yet cases are "down"
 
clownass
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: USA USB USC USD....


UCB
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tman144: I want to get off Mr. Trump's Wild Ride


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Seems like Kamala Harris' assertion yesterday that someone dies from COVID every 80 seconds in the US needs revising downward.  So how long until the commercials from non-profit charities start showing up on TV begging for donations to help the plight of poor Americans, where a person dies every three seconds, accompanied by melancholy piano-and-violin music and tearful shots of Americans crying over the caskets of their loved ones?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
breadman [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Up here in Canada, currently we have under 5k active cases so if you adjust for population we might expect the US to have 45k active cases but you actually have 2.4 MILLION active cases. What the fark America, get your shiat together please.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Vhale: And yet cases are "down"


If you look at the 7 day moving average, cases "peaked" on or about July 25, so with a lag of two weeks, the maximum death tally was on or about August 9th, so this is just a "blip" in the numbers.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/country/us/

We're fine.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Vhale: And yet cases are "down"


Cases reached a peak a couple of weeks ago, and have been dropping a bit since then. Deaths are a lagging indicator.
 
jbuist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We're being outsmarted by a virus that can't think.
 
guestguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size


Well...166,000+ and counting.

/ugh...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: Psychopusher: Seems like Kamala Harris' assertion yesterday that someone dies from COVID every 80 seconds in the US needs revising downward.  So how long until the commercials from non-profit charities start showing up on TV begging for donations to help the plight of poor Americans, where a person dies every three seconds, accompanied by melancholy piano-and-violin music and tearful shots of Americans crying over the caskets of their loved ones?

I get 57 seconds.


That's still more than the average Farker lasts by about 30 seconds.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: I remember winning as something different back in the day.

I'm sure these numbers would cause a tantrum so they're not showing them to Fearless Leader.


Was it the Napalm Award?
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Vhale: And yet cases are "down"


Yeah, they're down in the casket waiting for burial.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tmyk: It's because of all the testing.

/s


No it the rise in face masks you dummy.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Everything's went to Hell in a handbasket since Van Halen broke up"

/Opus Krokus - Bloom County
 
jbuist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Vhale: And yet cases are "down"


Yeah, people start social distancing when the morgues can't keep up.  Cases start going down and then the body count starts to slow down weeks later.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So we're still number 1 right?

USA! USA! USA!

Psychopusher: Seems like Kamala Harris' assertion yesterday that someone dies from COVID every 80 seconds in the US needs revising downward.  So how long until the commercials from non-profit charities start showing up on TV begging for donations to help the plight of poor Americans, where a person dies every three seconds, accompanied by melancholy piano-and-violin music and tearful shots of Americans crying over the caskets of their loved ones?


Those durty demonrats can't even do match with their stupid lib degrees. She can't even get that right! Why should anyone vote for a Biden/Harris ticket?!?

/snicker
 
tbhouston
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The right really doesn't believe this number in their heart of hearts. They explain it away. Hospitals get money for covid so they are pumping up numbers. People could die for any reason and if they tested positive for covid post mortim they call it a covid death. Nobody knows how many, if any, deaths are from covid.

These are just some of the crazy in the derp-o-sphere.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Vhale: And yet cases are "down"


They are.  Deaths are a lagging indicator, about 3-5 weeks behind cases.  So we can expect another couple of weeks of this then deaths will also decline a little.

And then schools will open...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not worried.  Trump is focused on what's important.

Trump claimed on Thursday that if Biden is elected, there would be "no fossil fuels, which means, basically, no energy," warned that cities would need to be rebuilt "because too much light gets through the windows ... let's rip down the Empire State Building," "no airplanes," few cars, and suggested: "They don't want to have cows, they don't want to have any form of animals."

Biden wants to steal your dog!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anyone else read that as mid-day?
 
anjin-san
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
AMERICA FIRST
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Vhale: And yet cases are "down"


1 month ago:

News: "Coronavirus cases are rising at unprecedented rates"

Covidiots: "And yet deaths are "down""
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Vhale: And yet cases are "down"

They are.  Deaths are a lagging indicator, about 3-5 weeks behind cases.  So we can expect another couple of weeks of this then deaths will also decline a little.

And then AMC will open with fifteen cent movies...


A challenger approaches...
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

breadman: Up here in Canada, currently we have under 5k active cases so if you adjust for population we might expect the US to have 45k active cases but you actually have 2.4 MILLION active cases. What the fark America, get your shiat together please.


We are having, and will continue to have, a tantrum because we're too tired and don't want to go to bed.

You.  Can't.  Make.  Us.

/toddler stomp
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I came here to post something snarky about Benghazis, but I couldn't do it in good conscience.

A lot of Americans have died. More than died in World War I and Vietnam put together. We're having a 9/11 every two days or so. If you look at excess deaths to try to come up with an actual death toll, we'll be at around the number of US combat deaths in World War II by the end of the year. Sooner, if school openings cause an explosion of cases.

This is a tragedy. An actual honest-to-god tragedy. And yes, we'll keep going on like we do, but the thing about this particular tragedy that is profoundly surreal is that there is very little indication that there's even anything to morn. No vigils, memorials, or flags at half-mast. (Not that there should be mass vigils, mind.) I've only seen a handful of performative "moments of silence" in the last four months.

I don't know how much is because you can't be sad all the time and how much is just because the existence of the problem is politically inconvenient, but the fact that we have trouble even acknowledging that people might like to mourn is profoundly unhealthy.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I came here to post something snarky about Benghazis, but I couldn't do it in good conscience.

A lot of Americans have died. More than died in World War I and Vietnam put together. We're having a 9/11 every two days or so. If you look at excess deaths to try to come up with an actual death toll, we'll be at around the number of US combat deaths in World War II by the end of the year. Sooner, if school openings cause an explosion of cases.

This is a tragedy. An actual honest-to-god tragedy. And yes, we'll keep going on like we do, but the thing about this particular tragedy that is profoundly surreal is that there is very little indication that there's even anything to morn. No vigils, memorials, or flags at half-mast. (Not that there should be mass vigils, mind.) I've only seen a handful of performative "moments of silence" in the last four months.

I don't know how much is because you can't be sad all the time and how much is just because the existence of the problem is politically inconvenient, but the fact that we have trouble even acknowledging that people might like to mourn is profoundly unhealthy.


I lost a former employee for whom I had profound respect.  People I know have lost loved ones.  This is miserable, but half the country wants people to die for capitalism, so this is never going to end.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Vhale: And yet cases are "down"

If you look at the 7 day moving average, cases "peaked" on or about July 25, so with a lag of two weeks, the maximum death tally was on or about August 9th, so this is just a "blip" in the numbers.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/us/

We're fine.


What?

New cases peaked, but daily active cases have never gone down. Every day more people are battling infection than ever before. The infection rate has slowed, but as long as it's higher than the rate at which people are recovering and dying, it's still a trajectory to doom.

New cases also peaked at the end of March. They started heading back up in June and will start heading up again now that schools are superspreading.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, but in a couple of days, it's going to be down to close to zero.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Every 60 seconds in the U.S. a minute passes.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We should do more testing and get that deaths/cases ratio down
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
1 every 62.5 seconds.

It's not just the rate - it's still lower than it was at its worst point - but that this is the rate in August, where other industrialized countries are seeing their infection & mortality rates plummet due to their successful efforts to reduce or even eliminate the spread of COVID-19.

The rate looks that much worse when compared to those countries. And what's Trump doing about it?

Nothing. They've not only not changed how the task force is responding to the COVID-19 threat, they've actually (and sickeningly) tried to use it as an attack vector on Biden/Harris - "what's he gonna do about it? Why has he been quiet about it for the last five months?" Trump's been "done" with COVID-19 for a month now, and the "Coronavirus Task Force" is apparently more concerned with how to obfuscate the publicly-accessible data than they are actively trying to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Do whatever you can, personally, to slow or stop the spread.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: Psychopusher: Seems like Kamala Harris' assertion yesterday that someone dies from COVID every 80 seconds in the US needs revising downward.  So how long until the commercials from non-profit charities start showing up on TV begging for donations to help the plight of poor Americans, where a person dies every three seconds, accompanied by melancholy piano-and-violin music and tearful shots of Americans crying over the caskets of their loved ones?

I get 57 seconds.


shiat. I had 55 on my bingo card.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OptionC: Time to open the schools and pack the stands for foootball


Meanwhile, in the civilized world, they lock down cities when new cases hit double digits.

"New Zealand has reported 14 new Covid-19 cases, a day after its biggest city, Auckland, went back into lockdown.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: breadman: Up here in Canada, currently we have under 5k active cases so if you adjust for population we might expect the US to have 45k active cases but you actually have 2.4 MILLION active cases. What the fark America, get your shiat together please.

We are having, and will continue to have, a tantrum because we're too tired and don't want to go to bed.

You.  Can't.  Make.  Us.

/toddler stomp


To paraphrase Warren Zevon, we'll sleep when we're dead.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

breadman: Up here in Canada, currently we have under 5k active cases so if you adjust for population we might expect the US to have 45k active cases but you actually have 2.4 MILLION active cases. What the fark America, get your shiat together please.


Have you tested all Canadians?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Vhale: And yet cases are "down"

Cases reached a peak a couple of weeks ago, and have been dropping a bit since then. Deaths are a lagging indicator.


They'll forget tomorrow.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

breadman: Up here in Canada, currently we have under 5k active cases so if you adjust for population we might expect the US to have 45k active cases but you actually have 2.4 MILLION active cases. What the fark America, get your shiat together please.


i have been saying that for months. they dont listen.
 
