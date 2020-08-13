 Skip to content
(Chalkbeat)   Shelby county Tennessee health department says schools can stay open until coronavirus rate hits 25%, which is like closing the barn door after the barn burned down   (tn.chalkbeat.org) divider line
37
    Shelby County, Tennessee  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would expect nothing less from Shelbyvillians.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The stupid of Trumpers burns bright. I wonder if Trumpers would listen to basic science if trumpers were allowed to pick a person a day and take them to a town square and behead them.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close the barn door after a quarter of the Quarter horses are on fire. That's easy to remember, but instead of horses it's human children.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in the i240 radius:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So by the time you hit 25% infected, you're...what?

A couple days from essentially everyone in the population sample will be exposed or even infected?

They don't teach geometric progression in Tennessee at all, do they?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: So by the time you hit 25% infected, you're...what?

A couple days from essentially everyone in the population sample will be exposed or even infected?

They don't teach geometric progression in Tennessee at all, do they?


I bet they prayed long and hard about it, though.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Shelby county is Memphis. 25% is a lot of kids (and a lot of black kids).
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Both sides are bad.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Test four people, one is positive, boom, shut down.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Uh, is 25% kinda "we're so fooked"?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The stupid of Trumpers burns bright. I wonder if Trumpers would listen to basic science if trumpers were allowed to pick a person a day and take them to a town square and behead them.


Are you saying there's a scientific method of selecting individuals for that purpose?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There are a bunch of people in this thread demonstrating the "there are articles?" mindset.
 
Skail
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: in the i240 radius:
[Fark user image 421x840]


I like how the dude there has to lie to make it sound like the protesters are saying something they're notsaying, instead of himself having to admit that he doesn't think black lives matter.  You know he didn't want to include that "only."
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
OK 1/4 of the tests come back positive - it's not quite the same as 25% infection rate, but still.

I guess it depends on how the testing is done, then you're anywhere from "screwed" to "screwed less"?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I would expect nothing less from Shelbyvillians.


static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size

All is quiet now that everyone in Shelbyville has died...
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The ironic part is that this is a more clear guideline than most school reopening plans have :P
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Shelby county is Memphis. 25% is a lot of kids (and a lot of black kids).


otb.cachefly.netView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I would expect nothing less from Shelbyvillians.

[static.simpsonswiki.com image 250x186]
All is quiet now that everyone in Shelbyville has died...


They should've drank more turnip juice.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Skail: cooldaddygroove: in the i240 radius:
[Fark user image 421x840]

I like how the dude poster's mom there has to lie to make it sound like the protesters are saying something they're notsaying, instead of herself having to admit that she doesn't think black lives matter.  You know she didn't want to include that "only."


FTFY
 
orbister
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wejash: So by the time you hit 25% infected, you're...what?


All depends on who you are testing and why.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
America is a Nation that truly deserves to die. By the end of the Pandemic, no one will consider the US a First World Nation, much less the leader in anything but willful ignorance and military firepower. And will be forced to deal with the US as anyone would deal with brutish thug who wantonly rapes and murders and has a massive stockpile of guns and weapons. Bringing about the end of America could be what finally brings the rest of the world together, united to stand against a common threat
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Alisa Haushalter, the county health department director, said the 25% threshold was set through consensus of local infectious disease experts, health department officials, and leaders of the county's "Back to Business" plan."

I'd sure like to see the minutes of the meeting where they reached that "consensus."
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fixed it:  "Tennessee Offers to Kill 25% of Children for 45's Reelection."
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Both sides are bad.


Shelby County Board of Commisioners (7 out of 13 aren't white)

Shelby County School Board (7 out of 9 aren't white)

It's totally Trump country.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: I'd sure like to see the minutes of the meeting where they reached that "consensus."

"Alisa Haushalter, the county health department director, said the 25% threshold was set through consensus of local infectious disease experts, health department officials, and leaders of the county's "Back to Business" plan."


One of these things is not like the other...
 
farkstorm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Close the barn door after a quarter of the Quarter horses are on fire. That's easy to remember, but instead of horses it's human children.


The school district administrators have that barn door locked.

FTFA: Shelby County Schools is scheduled to begin online Aug. 31 and remain virtual until further notice. The district has not yet indicated what coronavirus case numbers would signal a safe return to school buildings or what would prompt recurring closures.
 
farkstorm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Begoggle: Both sides are bad.

Shelby County Board of Commisioners (7 out of 13 aren't white)

Shelby County School Board (7 out of 9 aren't white)

It's totally Trump country.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

farkstorm: TheGreatGazoo: Begoggle: Both sides are bad.

Shelby County Board of Commisioners (7 out of 13 aren't white)

Shelby County School Board (7 out of 9 aren't white)

It's totally Trump country.

[Fark user image 850x563]


Touche.  That said, what does Trump have, 5% of black support?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Begoggle: Both sides are bad.

Shelby County Board of Commisioners (7 out of 13 aren't white)

Shelby County School Board (7 out of 9 aren't white)

It's totally Trump country.


Headline:
"Shelby county Tennessee health department"
Trumper:
"The school board isn't all white!!!!" derp.
 
dryknife
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTA:

"...the majority of students in the county won't be returning to campuses just yet. That's because Shelby County Schools is scheduled to begin online Aug. 31 and remain virtual until further notice."

But let's just make up a headline to fit...what?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: farkstorm: TheGreatGazoo: Begoggle: Both sides are bad.

Shelby County Board of Commisioners (7 out of 13 aren't white)

Shelby County School Board (7 out of 9 aren't white)

It's totally Trump country.

[Fark user image 850x563]

Touche.  That said, what does Trump have, 5% of black support?


Why do you enjoy the suffering of others?
I mean I get if you get a slightly better tax rate, that's why you're a right-wing loon, but what profit do you get from the virus?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dryknife: FTA:

"...the majority of students in the county won't be returning to campuses just yet. That's because Shelby County Schools is scheduled to begin online Aug. 31 and remain virtual until further notice."

But let's just make up a headline to fit...what?


The headline isn't made up (I know many of Fark's are, but this isn't).
The schools are remaining closed. Some people are fighting them on this, and trying to get them to reopen sooner than they should. Mostly for Republican political reasons.
 
Hevach
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Uh, is 25% kinda "we're so fooked"?


25% is so far beyond fooked as to be absurd. 25% concurrent infection rate is farwfar than any pandemic or epidemic since we started keeping real records. It's worse than the worst case scenario estimates of the Black Death or the darkest days of smallpox history.  It's equal to the absolute worst case estimate of the Pre-Columbian plague.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The stupid of Trumpers burns bright. I wonder if Trumpers would listen to basic science if trumpers were allowed to pick a person a day and take them to a town square and behead them.


Shelby county is a "blue" majority.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: "Alisa Haushalter, the county health department director, said the 25% threshold was set through consensus of local infectious disease experts, health department officials, and leaders of the county's "Back to Business" plan."

I'd sure like to see the minutes of the meeting where they reached that "consensus."


'Local disease experts'. Fark, you German lady.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

farkstorm: TheGreatGazoo: Begoggle: Both sides are bad.

Shelby County Board of Commisioners (7 out of 13 aren't white)

Shelby County School Board (7 out of 9 aren't white)

It's totally Trump country.

[Fark user image image 850x563]


5150
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

