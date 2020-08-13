 Skip to content
(BBC)   English legal standards board criticised for new "urinate into a bottle while maintaining eye contact" element of exams   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some students had to use the receptacles while being monitored by a remote invigilator

Where' the "NSFW" tag, subby?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Some students had to use the receptacles while being monitored by a remote invigilator

Where' the "NSFW" tag, subby?



Remote Invigilator would be the good name for a thrash-metal band.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wtf, if your exam can't be taken open note, open book you're just being lazy.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Conservative wet dream.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Poop is coming out...now
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Marcus Aurelius: Some students had to use the receptacles while being monitored by a remote invigilator

Where' the "NSFW" tag, subby?


Remote Invigilator would be the good name for a thrash-metal band.


It sounds like a Culture drone from one of Iain M Banks' novels.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Big Barrister is watching
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is just a warm up for the abuses they will suffer when they work at law firms.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, I know I can't squeeze a drop without staring someone dead in the eye.
 
whimofsteel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Most tests like that proctor the bathrooms at a test site.  Students were told when registering that they would not be allowed to leave, and going to the bathroom was specifically mentioned.

Failure to follow directions is always part of the test.
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
American Ingenuity already solved this problem.

stadiumpal.comView Full Size
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I thought that was a Baltimore thing?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
watching the internet with a collection bucket in front of me,
and full eye contact to the screen is how i start the day....
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Subtonic: Well, I know I can't squeeze a drop without staring someone dead in the eye.


Do you keep a stash of dead people around, or do you carry photos of them in case of an emergency?
 
