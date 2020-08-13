 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Cave man face?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
32
    More: Scary, Drug addiction, Recreational drug use, Controlled Substances Act, Prohibition, Drug, Addiction, Sales, Amazon  
•       •       •

1338 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2020 at 1:50 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In small doses - mere milliliters - GHB produces feelings of relaxation and confusion and heightens sexual arousal, lending to its allure as a party drug. It can also cause amnesia and hallucinations.

While not particularly addictive, the drug has a steep dose-response relationship, meaning the difference between experiencing euphoria and losing consciousness is a matter of a few drops of the clear, viscous liquid. It is this quality of GHB that gives it the nickname "the date-rape drug," although the compound is rarely a factor in sexual assault. Overdoses can result in coma and respiratory arrest, which to an unaccustomed observer may appear as if the affected person has only fallen asleep.

NoPE, noT At aLL sCaRy.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I tried it once. Made me dizzy and nauseous. Not sure my dry heaving face looks cavemanish. But I was not impressed by this drug.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/GHB:  the preferred party drug for all unfrozen caveman lawyers everywhere
 
burninbeaver
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Erick Morillo - I've Got The Pills (Best version)
Youtube TlcM2BxtqNI
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LewDux: [YouTube video: Erick Morillo - I've Got The Pills (Best version)]


yeah, that's farking disturbing.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
burninbeaver
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why would they start the article talking about "caveman face", and not ever have any illustration of said "caveman face"?

That, is some shiat reporting, IMO.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I could've sworn this was the main ingredient of a roofiecolada. But then I always got it confused w/ rohypnol.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
burninbeaver
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Used that stuff HEAVILY in 1995, I hallucinated for 20 hours when I quite my daily habit
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
quit even
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ook
amny.comView Full Size
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bughunter: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 500x375]


God damn not that little bastard
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eviljimbo: Used that stuff HEAVILY in 1995, I hallucinated for 20 hours when I quite my daily habit


jesus christ man that sounds draining
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gonzo317: [media3.giphy.com image 267x200]


Damnit, not fast enough. :)
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: [Fark user image 850x442]


Holy farking shiat, that's Dennis Quaid.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Mr.Hawk: [Fark user image 850x442]

Holy farking shiat, that's Dennis Quaid.


Thought it was Ringo
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alaric3
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Who knew the date rape drug gave people cave man face?
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcos P: eviljimbo: Used that stuff HEAVILY in 1995, I hallucinated for 20 hours when I quite my daily habit

jesus christ man that sounds draining


2-3 30ml doses a day, Usually combined with an 8ball of meth... Lucky to be alive
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Trocadero: Mr.Hawk: [Fark user image 850x442]

Holy farking shiat, that's Dennis Quaid.


And holy hell, he is fecking hot there.

I'm not saying he's aged badly but dayum.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.