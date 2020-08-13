 Skip to content
 
(NBC New York)   115 years ago, Massachusetts was allowed to require smallpox vaccines, and somehow, because of that, NY gets to quarantine travelers now   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, United States Constitution, federal judge, Supreme Court of the United States, Supreme Court decision, Stare decisis, Common law, constitutional challenge, public health  
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, conservatives have continually taken a quarter-millenium-old 2A concept and repeatedly morphed it into something *so far beyond what it was ever meant to have been* that it's literally nonsensical in 2020.

I'm assuming subby is equally huffy about that kind of bastardization.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The relevant text from the majority decision of the 1905 case:

"Real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own, whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others."

Basically, not wearing a mask or refusing quarantine causes injury to other people and can be restricted in the same way that the 2nd amendment doesn't allow you to fire guns on suburban streets. Personal liberty does not allow you the right to injure others.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If it wasn't highly illegal I'd like it if that was just standard procedure. Especially in winter, if you can't handle a few measly inches of snow on the roads, this isn't somewhere you should be driving through. Quarantine everyone at the border until they seem safe to mix in with the rest of us.
 
