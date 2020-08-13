 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Christian office worker who watched porn at work suffers strokes   (metro.co.uk) divider line
27
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
seriously religious

Do you mean seriously religious as in thinks all s-e-x is evil or seriously religious as in sticks his pecker in everything that moves?
Seems to be two historical trains of thought with seriously religious folks on this planet.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: seriously religious

Do you mean seriously religious as in thinks all s-e-x is evil or seriously religious as in sticks his pecker in everything that moves?
Seems to be two historical trains of thought with seriously religious folks on this planet.


It would seem one is either religous or not. "Seriously religious" must be a special term appended to those annoying people who wear it on their sleeve day and night.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clarence Carter- Strokin'
Youtube P7gMkiOPSeA
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
struggled with dependence on pornography after witnessing a drive-by shooting in 1993

lolwut.  what must his search history look like
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drive by shootings are solved with porn?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have used the "research" excuse.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...struggled with dependence on pornography after witnessing a drive-by shooting in 1993..."


cinemaretro.comView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Drive by shootings are solved with porn?


Had a drive by on my street last week...
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Squier - The Stroke
Youtube 69fPof-ZTnU
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"conservative Christian"

"dependence on pornography"

I like how completely predictable it is that when someone claims to be "addicted" to porn, they belong to a religious sect that teaches that porn is a grave evil.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: struggled with dependence on pornography after witnessing a drive-by shooting in 1993

lolwut.  what must his search history look like



Pornography. The cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The original headline should've just run here unchanged.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there any organisation with "Family" in its title which is not a collection of vindictive, misogynist, authoritarian, closeted arseholes?
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Porn and organized religion have a lot in common, but if you're willing to believe one has a better chance of occurring...

Porn is also as varied as religion when it comes to respecting other people's personal kink...

I'd rather believe in scripted porn than scripted religion.
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The South African native from a 'seriously religious family' had struggled with dependence on pornography after witnessing a drive-by shooting in 1993"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Salmon: Drive by shootings are solved with porn?

Had a drive by on my street last week...


quick!

To the Internet!
 
yms
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
On a brighter note he wasn't abusing kids.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: "...struggled with dependence on pornography after witnessing a drive-by shooting in 1993..."


[cinemaretro.com image 450x667]


"I saw a guy get shot and it made me so horny I had to crank it to porn for the last 30 years."
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He became addicted to porn by seeing a drive-by shooting?  Are we talking about facials?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Salmon: Drive by shootings are solved with porn?


Seems like porn would be the worst thing to watch, what with so many people getting shot in the face.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lusebagage: "The South African native from a 'seriously religious family' had struggled with dependence on pornography after witnessing a drive-by shooting in 1993"

[Fark user image 474x402]


Its a fool who looks for logic in the chambers of the human heart.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think the important question here is what site was he on when he had the stroke?

Asking for a friend.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stupidass webpage gave my fone a stroke with all the jittery popup shiat.
Couldn't understand who or what he worked for.
What say?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just spitballin' here, but I'd say he enjoyed that stroke.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"had struggled with dependence on pornography after witnessing a drive-by shooting in 1993"

Whatever turns you on... I guess?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was so stressed at work because of all the forced hours that I spent those extra hours spanking it at my computer and that's your fault! Give me my money you owe me for making me watch porn, which I believed was a sin and that just made it even worse on me so I watched even more.

That's just incredible. It's even more incredible that it worked.
 
