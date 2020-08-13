 Skip to content
That sound you hear is a world full of ticking time bombs
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, but white men got paid, son.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, at least we know West, Texas is accounted for...
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world is full of ticking social, emotional, national, and political time bombs too.

2020 is quite literally the worst year I've seen in my life...so far
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, all snark aside, this is a serious issue.

But also

Mr Conway, who has inspected the site with the Philippine military, says there are two sheds containing 200,000 anti-aircraft rounds. "If those sheds went up it would definitely affect the nearby airport," he says.

I don't think that's how antiaircraft shells work.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yes, but white men got paid, son.


And they could get paid again with the right over-priced removal and demolition contract.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The list is the dumps that people know about.

That doesn't include the dumps people don't know about.

That also doesn't include the "long term storage facilities" (i.e. dumps) that countries use when they have crap that is useless, but too costly to dispose of, or, frankly, they don't know how to dispose of.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And those are just the ones we know about...The USSR / Russia have a terrible record of both
record keeping and having munitions blow up..Who knows how many bunkers/caves and other hidey
holes stuffed with explosives and munitions that have long been forgotten there actually are.
Their regional arms depots have caught on fire and blown up fairly regularly over the years..
Forest fires from lightening strikes, and general lack of maintanance in their depots to keep down weeds
and trees and keep their lightening rods from being stolen or vandalized..
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A bunch of rusty AA shells in a cave somewhere is nothing compared to the Russian biowarfare facilities that were left unguarded and unattended after the fall of the iron curtain. Some of which are now likely too contaminated for anyone to go near.
There is undoubtedly at least one site that could be referred to as a "Biological Chernobyl" somewhere inside the borders of Russia.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They forgot France.

More than 100 years later ....
 
Insain2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And over here we have....... bang!!!!!!
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes, yes....I know I just had Taco Bell last night.  No need to get the BBC news involved.  Sheesh.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: They forgot France.

More than 100 years later ....


One lightning strike in the wrong spot....

Big badda-boom!
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Aloe Blacc, are you Subby?

/ Love your music!
 
FuLinHyu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Rancid - "Time Bomb"
Youtube DhKHAopx7D0
 
pup.socket
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Haha, let them burn. The warehouse nearest to my shack is 300km away. It must be a sizable forgotten nuke for me to notice it.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: So, all snark aside, this is a serious issue.

But also

Mr Conway, who has inspected the site with the Philippine military, says there are two sheds containing 200,000 anti-aircraft rounds. "If those sheds went up it would definitely affect the nearby airport," he says.

I don't think that's how antiaircraft shells work.


Ok, I LOLed.

But seriously, the Philippines has enough troubles. It would be nice if we could, for once, go clean up a mess we left in another country.

/won't happen though
 
p51d007
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gee, mostly all backwater, or former communist countries...hard to believe, NOT.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Time Bomb Town - Lindsey Buckingham
Youtube zNQ2fUHNd2I
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know....only .000001% of explosions at a munitions site are ever planned, so giving them their own acronym is just stupid


Just call them accidental explosions
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: Natalie Portmanteau: So, all snark aside, this is a serious issue.

But also

Mr Conway, who has inspected the site with the Philippine military, says there are two sheds containing 200,000 anti-aircraft rounds. "If those sheds went up it would definitely affect the nearby airport," he says.

I don't think that's how antiaircraft shells work.

Ok, I LOLed.

But seriously, the Philippines has enough troubles. It would be nice if we could, for once, go clean up a mess we left in another country.

/won't happen though


Hey, thats what being a superpower is all about. You sling your big dick around and tell the other countries whats up. And if they don't just curtsey meekly, whats the point?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: Aloe Blacc, are you Subby?

/ Love your music!


Precisely the ear worm I have at this moment.

::internet high-five::
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Opacity: ...
That also doesn't include the "long term storage facilities" (i.e. dumps) that countries use when they have crap that is useless, but too costly to dispose of, or, frankly, they don't know how to dispose of.


My upstairs spare bedroom?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've seen worse years. Like the year I was given hand me down bell bottom jeans to wear to school. I think I have PTSD from that.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Throwers don't worry about ticking 'cause modern bombs don't tick.
 
Arleth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I just lurk here: Aloe Blacc, are you Subby?

/ Love your music!

Precisely the ear worm I have at this moment.

::internet high-five::


I was going to go for this but ok.

Chumbawamba Timebomb
Youtube foF5j4jMTI8
 
