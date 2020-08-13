 Skip to content
(The Root)   The Root investigates wet ass pussy   (verysmartbrothas.theroot.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Root investigates wet ass pussy P-word

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
hyphens/ we aren't doing hyphens?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: hyphens/ we aren't doing hyphens?


You right, it should be wet ass-pussy for sure
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought ass pussy was something completely different.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This whole thing has been cracking me up, because to me, WAP means Work Alone Program, wherein we set up a process by which folks like roofers and conservation officers can go out to remote/dangerous areas alone as long as they agree to answer their phone every X minutes and confirm they're not quite dead yet.

//works at a call centre that's old enough to be technically called an answering service
//in the back office
//not actually that bad if you're not dealing with callers
 
LurkingCat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I feel dumber for even skimming that page.  There is no point to it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Best Comment: It is totally fine for people to just say "folks are excited about this racy song, and I will pass because I'm not the audience". No need to bring your children (that you probably don't take care of) into it or a "distraction" diatribe.
 
Pincy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm getting old because I don't understand anything I just read.
 
inelegy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Short version:  Damon Young has clickbait-y imaginary conversations with no one and thereby invents the Rootsplain.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I thought ass pussy was something completely different.


The female equivalent of dickbutt?

I have not seen any drawings yet.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: The Root investigates wet ass pussy P-word

[Fark user image 426x334] [View Full Size image _x_]


Never heard the song, but I'm for anything that gets Ben Shapiro's tighty-whiteys in a bunch

/The tighty-whiteys being his incel followers
 
FarkQued
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Now I know what WAP means, I was an untrained expert because I have been making WAP happen for decades!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LurkingCat: I feel dumber for even skimming that page.  There is no point to it.


"TotalFarkers can impact what links get posted on main Fark. Sign up today!"
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
tombrevoorthome.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.