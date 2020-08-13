 Skip to content
(TC Palm)   FTFA: "MDMA and marijuana are not items you want in your pocket when patted down by police"   (tcpalm.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Wallace and Gromit, Fort Pierce police, The Wrong Trousers, 40-year-old man accused, Nick Park, Trousers, Peter Sallis, Clothing  
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think we found Dave Barry's nom de plume.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Depends on how hot the cop is and whether he likes to party, I suppose.

He said a "passerby" gave him the trousers, and he knew not what the pockets contained. He did not say that he had ants in his pants.

In general, garments that cover the waist and legs, commonly known as pants, trousers, slacks, britches or pantaloons, are not shared with passersby or anyone else.

I totally read that in Leslie Nielsen's voice, but that's not important right now.
 
question_dj [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's one of the few times you wouldn't want those two things in your pocket.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Somehow I have managed to never have been caught with drugs. I think it has to do with doing them as soon as I get them...
 
X-Geek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He said a "passerby" gave him the trousers, and he knew not what the pockets contained.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In Oregon, they'll get you yelled at.
 
crazydave023
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Somehow I have managed to never have been caught with drugs. I think it has to do with doing them as soon as I get them...


Profile picture seems to confirm your above statement.
 
bthom37
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And the nice part is, if your pants don't have drugs in them, cops will be glad to place drugs in your pants for you!
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Youre supposed to put that stuff up your butt.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You know how it goes, you're just minding your own business when someone sexy walks by and you're like "oh man, I really want to get into those pants" and for this guy it kind of worked out for a minute.

/no it didn't
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: Youre supposed to put that stuff up your butt.


You're not my manager!
 
H31N0US
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Someone needs to tell this columnist that Dave Barry already did the thing he is trying to do, and it was barely funny the first time. I get that bored retirees in FL can be easily amused especially in pursuit of making them feel superior to the natives who police their neighborhoods, stock their supermarket shelves, maintain their pools, pave their roads and mow their lawns, and remove their garbage.
 
Insain2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have a "Touch Fetish".......I just don't want the Cops, TSA or any other Goberment alphabet soup to touch me!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't be silly, subby. You always snort all of your marijuana and smoke your MDMA before getting approached by the police.

Good grief, you just can't trust some folk.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Someone needs to tell this columnist that Dave Barry already did the thing he is trying to do, and it was barely funny the first time. I get that bored retirees in FL can be easily amused especially in pursuit of making them feel superior to the natives who police their neighborhoods, stock their supermarket shelves, maintain their pools, pave their roads and mow their lawns, and remove their garbage.


Isn't that basically Fark.com?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is a disappointing amount of word padding by Greenlee.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He said a "passerby" gave him the trousers, and he knew not what the pockets contained.

Article's Author:

    
img.sharetv.comView Full Size
 
