(Metro)   UK Coronavirus death count drops by nearly 6,000 after data sets are adjusted to make the Tory non-response look better   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Followup, Epidemiology, United Kingdom  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New man at the helm of the UK's virus-containment efforts:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they're now counting cases the same way as Scotland and Wales? So wouldn't that mean the SNP and Labour were fiddling the figures to make them look better? The SNP and Labour do this and no one bats an eye? But the evil Tories in England do the same and suddenly Fark is outraged?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe, subby, but wouldn't you agree that counting someone who had Covid, but was hit by a bus, as a Covid death a mistake? Better to fix things like that?
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty close to the data here in my county and I can say with reasonable certainty that as of last week, we are doing the same thing.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should try this. If we change the way the numbers are counted, we can get the number of people who are infected or dead down to some really beautiful numbers. In fact if we change the way we count things right, this whole thing will disappear. Like a miracle.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yawn.......
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
History tried to forget the Spanish Flu. Will it forget this one too? If not, history will be most unkind to our leaders.
 
Packard Walsh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: Maybe, subby, but wouldn't you agree that counting someone who had Covid, but was hit by a bus, as a Covid death a mistake? Better to fix things like that?



No, symptoms of COVID may have caused them to accidentally walk in front of the bus.  No matter what happens, if they are positive you can't rule out that COVID symptoms caused it, therefore it must be listed as the cause of death.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're erasing the dead?

Don't eat the sausages whatever you do!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is death now more or less deathy?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York handled this better by undercounting detahs from the start of the pandemic.
 
semiautomagic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I forgot how dumb the comments on Main page articles are.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And those 65,000 excess deaths were caused by depression over the inability to get drunk at football games.  Nice work, libs.  It's the Great Leap Forward all over again.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: So they're now counting cases the same way as Scotland and Wales? So wouldn't that mean the SNP and Labour were fiddling the figures to make them look better? The SNP and Labour do this and no one bats an eye? But the evil Tories in England do the same and suddenly Fark is outraged?


Where have you been? FARK is in a perpetual state of outrage.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

semiautomagic: I forgot how dumb the comments on Main page articles are.


Remember, legally speaking, main page Farkers are the same species of human as the rest of us!

Their DNA just has a lot more recessive traits displaying for some weird reason.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Slaxl: Maybe, subby, but wouldn't you agree that counting someone who had Covid, but was hit by a bus, as a Covid death a mistake? Better to fix things like that?


BUT having an arbitrary cutoff date does not count the deaths due to complications from Covid.  Each case should be analysed and counted accordingly.  This takes no extra time because they do this already.

Death by bus - Not Covid
Death by Covid Complications 2 months later - Covid.

Easy peasy.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: History tried to forget the Spanish Flu. Will it forget this one too? If not, history will be most unkind to our leaders.


No one tried to hide the 1918 flu.  It just didn't register as particularly abnormal in context.  Outbreaks of disease have often followed major wars.  They just had the most ginormous hellacious war ever.  The idea it would be followed by a major disease outbreak was to be expected.  People don't focus on remembering the expected.  And we had no comparable outbreak since.  People also rarely care abouf history that has no immediate relation to their current situation.  Except historians.  Who never forgot about the 1918 flu.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: So they're now counting cases the same way as Scotland and Wales? So wouldn't that mean the SNP and Labour were fiddling the figures to make them look better? The SNP and Labour do this and no one bats an eye? But the evil Tories in England do the same and suddenly Fark is outraged?


So Tories are conceding that Labour and the SNP are better at governong than they are?

Finally BoJo is good for something!
 
Insain2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is fun..........
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I suspect it is more like the Scottish and Welsh Health secretary/speaker actually spoke to their respective Public Health organisations about how they were compiling Covid stats, whereas Matt Hancock didn't bother and it was only recently he found out that PHE looked to be overcounting and told them to change.

Hey, at least PHE hasn't appeared to be undercounting!
 
bthom37
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
usernameguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, 11% of people who died with COVID died from something else. This is in line with what Italy found when they ran their numbers. So there you go, COVID deniers. Assuming all the states in America are doing what the UK was doing, there have only been about 150,000 COVID deaths in the last 6 months from COVID. Does that really make a difference?

Also, Herman Cain would not have counted as a COVID death in the UK, since he died more than 4 weeks after his diagnosis.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: New York handled this better by undercounting detahs from the start of the pandemic.


What?  That's not what that's saying.

NY didn't under count deaths, what it's saying is that it potentially undercounted deaths in nursing homes, by counting them as deaths that occurred elsewhere (like at the hospital they were moved into from the nursing home)

So, the death was still counted, but was counted as a hospital death instead of a nursing home death.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: undercounting detahs


Count town ladies sing this song

Detah Detah
 
