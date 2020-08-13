 Skip to content
(CNN)   Widower installs life-size wax model of his dead wife in his house which makes for a really awkward conversation on date night   (cnn.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Why don't we just pretend (she) didn't die? Just for a bit."
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In India? Just wait until the air conditioner breaks:

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Always with the Guptas!
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That guy sounds Psycho.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crumblecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should light a candle for her.

Or hold on, he can just light her.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought you said the wife of the guy across the street died.  Well, she in the living room watching Wheel of Fortune
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 It if she's the date subby.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Mr. Slausen's Lost Oasis!
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's better than having her stuffed.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it was very Utilitarian of the widower to do that

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Simpsons did it...

toplessrobot.comView Full Size
 
LindenFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: It if she's the date subby.


Salad word the if it house?
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's rude to assume he would have tacky furniture
 
Ennzie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep telling my wife that if I die young I want to be stuffed and mounted beside the fireplace. So far she hasn't agreed to that.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have gone with a custom RealDoll™ for the full wife experience.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just hope he doesn't wax off to it... :/
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Modern English - I Melt With You (Official Video)
Youtube LuN6gs0AJls
 
Hypnotic Harlequin [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
There are worst ways to deal with grief.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cold and stiff with a blank expression. Seems pretty lifelike to me...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hypnotic Harlequin: There are worst ways to deal with grief.


Though not many stranger ...
 
ng2810
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hypnotic Harlequin: There are worst ways to deal with grief.


Putting up statues to deal with grief and loss has been done since the dawn of time.
 
feanorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ennzie: I keep telling my wife that if I die young I want to be stuffed and mounted beside the fireplace. So far she hasn't agreed to that.


Put it in your will, or else your half of the estate will go to something she hates.
 
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Hypnotic Harlequin: There are worst ways to deal with grief.

Though not many stranger ...


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

guestguy: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Hypnotic Harlequin: There are worst ways to deal with grief.

Though not many stranger ...

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 355x272]


::side-eye:: Doesn't that mean someone you care about and would grieve has to die?

Eep.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He's doing it so he can finally win an argument with her.  Android technology hasn't progressed to the point where he can have the satisfaction of telling her to shut up, though.

Harcourt Fenton Mudd
Youtube 2FGgHEKko3E
 
guestguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: guestguy: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Hypnotic Harlequin: There are worst ways to deal with grief.

Though not many stranger ...

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 355x272]

::side-eye:: Doesn't that mean someone you care about and would grieve has to die?

Eep.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: I think it was very Utilitarian of the widower to do that

[live.staticflickr.com image 768x1024]


I was gonna pull the Bentham gag but didn't think it'd fly on Main tab. Am delighted that you're getting some Funny updoots.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thurber did it first...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Cold and stiff with a blank expression. Seems pretty lifelike to me...


Perhaps you'd enjoy a closer look.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saiga410
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It is just like in life.  She just lays there and doesnt make a sound
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I told my wife that when I die, I'd like to be bronzed and set in my chair with a beer on my hand. That was a hard no.
 
Snargi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now, the Gupta family says they will keep the statue in the courtyard of their new home."She used to enjoy the outdoors," Anusha said.

Are you sure you want to put a wax statue outside? It might be upsetting to come home and find mom is a puddle of goo on the terracotta tiles.
 
Slypork
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ennzie: I keep telling my wife that if I die young I want to be stuffed and mounted beside the fireplace. So far she hasn't agreed to that.


Joe Diffie - Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die) (Official Music Video)
Youtube vMiEFyTuuh8
 
Two16
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kwame?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Or does it?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe he's trying to prevent the Sticky Bandits from burglarizing his house when he's out of town?
 
