29
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my kids is sinister.  Take back sinister!
 
jonas opines
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What if you're only partially sinister?
 
BFletch651
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I HUNGER!

/Wait, what?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: [Fark user image image 400x300]


Lol, I know someone with the last name Lefty.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
brizzle365
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Indeed it is

i2.wp.comView Full Size


*looks at TFA....oh, never mind then*

I still love that car tho
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What if you're ambidextrous? Is every day your day to be at least a wee bit sinister?
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yay. For everyone that ever wrote an essay in a blue book and ended up with a gray palm, pinky and ring finger, and never having a desk with an elbow rest. And taking off your watch to use a computer mouse for an extended period of time.

/there's probably more things I'm forgetting
//at least I didn't grow up in a time where lefties got whacked in school
///sinestarians unite?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This thread reeks of brimstone and sulfur.

You heathens better get RIGHT with god!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's Mr. Sinister, children of Xavier.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Smoking GNU
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeesh, people around this part of the world can still be all weird about left handedness. A few years ago we were at a family gathering and i was doing something, didn't have a good angle with my right hand so switched over to my left and was going alone nicely. One of my uncles blurted out ''You're left handed???". I look at him and say" no, this is just easier this way, i'm right handed." He ends up looking at me weirdly all day after that.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BFletch651: [Fark user image image 221x346]


Thanks, this is what I think of. Read this as a kid and again recently after Le Guin passed

/Left handed
//Except for certain activities
///Like guitar for example
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well guess I have to be nice to my nephew, we keep him locked in the basement due to this affliction.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Yeesh, people around this part of the world can still be all weird about left handedness. A few years ago we were at a family gathering and i was doing something, didn't have a good angle with my right hand so switched over to my left and was going alone nicely. One of my uncles blurted out ''You're left handed???". I look at him and say" no, this is just easier this way, i'm right handed." He ends up looking at me weirdly all day after that.


He saw through your wicked lies.
 
Two16
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TheraTx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
my daughter, my sister, my mother and everyone in her family are left-handed. My MIL was ambi. Me, my wife and my old man are right.

/and no one cares
//Flanders is backwards up there
///
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

groppet: Well guess I have to be nice to my nephew, we keep him locked in the basement due to this affliction.


Splurge a little and give him fresh fish heads for dinner.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: What if you're ambidextrous? Is every day your day to be at least a wee bit sinister?


If you're a lefty Xer (or earlier) and went through US public schools, you're going to be a little ambidextrous.

They never had enough green handle scissors. Learned to cut right. Play video games, firearms, etc. Kept guitar strung righty and played righty.

Writing is lefty and smudged.

Having problems with personal pronouns today.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I just confused the hell out of my doctor by exclaiming/proclaiming that today was a day just for me.

I'm pretty sure that there's now a strange note in my chart

/the things you read about while waiting for her to arrive in the exam room
 
rfenster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: [Fark user image image 400x300]


xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: xxBirdMadGirlxx: What if you're ambidextrous? Is every day your day to be at least a wee bit sinister?

If you're a lefty Xer (or earlier) and went through US public schools, you're going to be a little ambidextrous.

They never had enough green handle scissors. Learned to cut right. Play video games, firearms, etc. Kept guitar strung righty and played righty.

Writing is lefty and smudged.

Having problems with personal pronouns today.


Seven years parochial grade school. Public schools got nothing on that.

/ Think Dragon Nuns- the ones you'd swear knew Christ personally and thought him far less a Hippie and way more whip weilding.
// They couldn't hit us anymore but man, it felt like they had.
/// The ambidexterity is genetic, actually.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

You joke, but look at pretty much any mug with a graphic on it; the design is made to face out if you're holding it with your right hand. How am I supposed to te let everybody in the office know how I feel about Mondays when I'm the only one who can read it?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Yeesh, people around this part of the world can still be all weird about left handedness. A few years ago we were at a family gathering and i was doing something, didn't have a good angle with my right hand so switched over to my left and was going alone nicely. One of my uncles blurted out ''You're left handed???". I look at him and say" no, this is just easier this way, i'm right handed." He ends up looking at me weirdly all day after that.


thats what you get for crankin the yank at the family picnic...
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

brizzle365: Smoking GNU: Yeesh, people around this part of the world can still be all weird about left handedness. A few years ago we were at a family gathering and i was doing something, didn't have a good angle with my right hand so switched over to my left and was going alone nicely. One of my uncles blurted out ''You're left handed???". I look at him and say" no, this is just easier this way, i'm right handed." He ends up looking at me weirdly all day after that.

thats what you get for crankin the yank at the family picnic...


Doing "The Stranger"
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
