 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Los Angeles 2)   So... add The Big One to the 2020 calendar? Quake swarm under Salton Sea has experts predicting a 1% chance of a 7.0 magnitude quake on the San Andreas within the next week. No joke   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
52
    More: Scary, San Andreas Fault, Salton Sea, swarm of minor earthquakes, SALTON CITY, Imperial County, California, California, Dozens of minor earthquakes, 1906 San Francisco earthquake  
•       •       •

711 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2020 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LET THE POLITICAL FINGERPOINTING BEGIN!

Here, I'll begin: This must be a sign from GOD of his displeasure with Biden picking Kamala Harris.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Other than Slab City, nobody is out there.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My money is riding on "earthquake" for the next big catastrophe this year.  I'm cheating a little by jumping up and down every now and then.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Another Government Employee: Other than Slab City, nobody is out there.


Except that if it triggers sympathy quakes along the San Andreas, 20,000,000 or so people are at risk.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like those odds. I've got a >1% chance of falling off my chair right now, and I'm not even drinking yet.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So farking what.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: I like those odds. I've got a >1% chance of falling off my chair right now, and I'm not even drinking yet.



Difficulty: It's 2020.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything east of the San Andreas fault will sink into the Atlantic Ocean
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
False flag if it happens. Conspiracy if it doesn't.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta watch out for Tsunami's from that sea...
 
skaya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so roughly the same chance as loosing a flip of a coin, and THEN rolling snake-eyes?

Call me paranoid, but I don't know about those odds
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can it specifically go after 1%ers? Now, that's some odds I can get behind.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wooden_badger: Everything east of the San Andreas fault will sink into the Atlantic Ocean


Move back one slot Super Volcano.  Harry's hoping WB is right.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Another Government Employee: Other than Slab City, nobody is out there.

Except that if it triggers sympathy quakes along the San Andreas, 20,000,000 or so people are at risk.
[Fark user image image 390x540]


Yeah, but those people voted democrats.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly a result of all these residents and their constant consumption of seltzer based alcohol drinks.

You want to talk about fracking?
You just sit in the stall between a couple of kids that have been drinking those things for 4 hours!

It's a miracle I can even text this place is shaking so bad.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: Can it specifically go after 1%ers? Now, that's some odds I can get behind.


What do you think is going to happen then, socialism?
Another 1% will show up. Same as it always was.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1%? That's LESS than the chance of DYING if you get the KUNG-FU virus, which is a hoax too. I'll take my chances with MY FREEDOM, thankyouverymuch.


/also, learn to swim
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Grumpy Cat: Can it specifically go after 1%ers? Now, that's some odds I can get behind.

What do you think is going to happen then, socialism?
Another 1% will show up. Same as it always was.


Maybe the next set of 1%ers will be nicer and they share their wealth? Why take a chance and anger the Earthquake Gods?
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OTISBURG?!
 
Mercutio879 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: wooden_badger: Everything east of the San Andreas fault will sink into the Atlantic Ocean

Move back one slot Super Volcano.  Harry's hoping WB is right.


The quake swarm under the Salton Sea sets off a 7.0 earthquake on the San Andreas fault, which sets off the Yellowstone caldera, which sets off a volcanic winter, which destroys next year's popcorn crop, which sinks the butter market, which destroys the dairy industry, which clobbers the coffee industry, which causes the Colombian drug cartels to miss their next soccer game.

It's all very serious.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drunken_Polar_Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...  I've seen this movie!

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mercutio879: Harry Freakstorm: wooden_badger: Everything east of the San Andreas fault will sink into the Atlantic Ocean

Move back one slot Super Volcano.  Harry's hoping WB is right.

The quake swarm under the Salton Sea sets off a 7.0 earthquake on the San Andreas fault, which sets off the Yellowstone caldera, which sets off a volcanic winter, which destroys next year's popcorn crop, which sinks the butter market, which destroys the dairy industry, which clobbers the coffee industry, which causes the Colombian drug cartels to miss their next soccer game.

It's all very serious.


So it starts with an earthquake? That's great!
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: My money is riding on "earthquake" for the next big catastrophe this year.  I'm cheating a little by jumping up and down every now and then.


I'm going with space aliens since the radio telescope at Arecibo is broken.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since Trump can't win California, he's turning on the earthquake machine?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drunken_Polar_Bear: Wait...  I've seen this movie!

[static.tvtropes.org image 277x350]


Somewhere, a lone person is checking their hentia collection to see if they have this one.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact about the Salton Sea.  It was created through a series of human fark-ups.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Holy crap! Look at the damage the quake caused to the Salton Sea-
*gets informed*
Um, never mind.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harlee: Another Government Employee: Other than Slab City, nobody is out there.

Except that if it triggers sympathy quakes along the San Andreas, 20,000,000 or so people are at risk.
[Fark user image 390x540]


Meh.  We've got more.
 
Insain2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Me I'm going w/its just another "Wag the Dog"......1) to git our "Minds Right"....2) get the focus off the dead & dying from C-19.
3) Same w/Breanna, George etc.
4) Minds off Trump
5) Trump's taxes
6) The Election

Oh joy I'm lookin forward to that earthquake or whatever happens next we can cry about... .. NO TEARS IN.....The C-19 Game of light.......
 
Bludyard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Has anyone pointed out what a shiat hole Salton City is?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

1funguy: Clearly a result of all these residents and their constant consumption of seltzer based alcohol drinks.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


THE CLAW!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bludyard: Has anyone pointed out what a shiat hole Salton City is?


Could be worse.  Could be Saltsubstituteon City.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Or worse, MrsDashon City.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The San Andreas is like Marsha. Everybody talks about her the most, but she's not necessarily the most important one.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Harlee: Another Government Employee: Other than Slab City, nobody is out there.

Except that if it triggers sympathy quakes along the San Andreas, 20,000,000 or so people are at risk.
[Fark user image image 390x540]

Yeah, but those people voted democrats.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Everything east of the San Andreas fault will sink into the Atlantic Ocean



I read a SF short story once about that. Asimov, maybe?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harlee: Resident Muslim: Harlee: Another Government Employee: Other than Slab City, nobody is out there.

Except that if it triggers sympathy quakes along the San Andreas, 20,000,000 or so people are at risk.
[Fark user image image 390x540]

Yeah, but those people voted democrats.

[Fark user image 235x215]


How to lie with pictures.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Un​i​ted_States_presidential_election_in_Ca​lifornia

Nominee        Hillary Clinton    Donald Trump    
Party          Democratic         Republican
Home state     New York           New York
Running mate   Tim Kaine          Mike Pence
Electoral vote 55                 0
Popular vote   8,753,788          4,483,810
Percentage     61.73%             31.62%

Those large areas of red in your map are sparsely populated.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I had pretty much always assumed that there was a greater than zero chance of a San Andreas quake at any given time since it was discovered.

1% is potentially a lot higher than just saying "greater than zero".  But still...  I fail to see how this is new news.

There is still a 99% chance that nothing will happen.

Having said that...  This is 2020.  All bets are off.  That alone should increase the likelihood to the mid 80s percentile.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OldRod: Since Trump can't win California, he's turning on the earthquake machine?


Since the election is generally decided before many/most Californians even cast their vote for president, I'd say that's a bit of a pointless victory.

Trump would be better served by pointing that machine at Illinois, MA, or New York state.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FFS....NOT NOW, ANDREAS.   We have enough on our plate already.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
look, i can't stockpile any more toilet paper than i already have.  the earthquake will just have to wait until i get a shed.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OldRod: Since Trump can't win California, he's turning on the earthquake machine?


The damage from a quake in California will be a state problem.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OldRod: Since Trump can't win California, he's turning on the earthquake machine?


Little known facts. Theodore Roosevelt and H. G. Wells were tight, and Wells gave him his Time Machine. The reason the US is the world's superpower is that each President from Teddy Roosevelt on has had access to that Time Machine. This is why you keep hearing rumors about Bush, or Clinton, or Obama using a time machine. Furthermore, access to that time machine allowed Eisenhower to travel to the far future and steal an Earthquake Machine, which is also in the nation's arsenal. "They" are trying to keep Trump from having access to both. Absolutely true facts. You can't make this shiat up.
 
orbister
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
7.0 would be pretty boring, but I see that it's a 1% chance of 7.0 or higher, so we might get some amusement out of it yet.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't worry, the President is on it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't know why people are down on Salton Sea.  It's an awesome place to visit. They have a terrific park area, nice docks and regular visitors.  It's pretty quiet and peaceful.  Just SE, there are some mud "volcanoes" you can visit.

You can fly a drone in peace with very little disturbance, too.  Neat looking at the sunken structures in the water.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Harlee: Resident Muslim: Harlee: Another Government Employee: Other than Slab City, nobody is out there.

Except that if it triggers sympathy quakes along the San Andreas, 20,000,000 or so people are at risk.
[Fark user image image 390x540]

Yeah, but those people voted democrats.

[Fark user image 235x215]

How to lie with pictures.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Uni​ted_States_presidential_election_in_Ca​lifornia

Nominee        Hillary Clinton    Donald Trump    
Party          Democratic         Republican
Home state     New York           New York
Running mate   Tim Kaine          Mike Pence
Electoral vote 55                 0
Popular vote   8,753,788          4,483,810
Percentage     61.73%             31.62%

Those large areas of red in your map are sparsely populated.


How to lie with text. I believe that the map I posted is a precinct map (as opposed to the county map shown on your "cite"). Precinct maps are actually more accurate.

And BTW, there are a fark-ton of Manly Rethuglicans intermixed with all those limp-wristed Liebruls. For example, right here in Orange County, as of August 2019: "The county that nurtured Ronald Reagan's conservatism and is the resting place of Richard Nixon is now home to 547,458 registered Democrats, compared with 547,369 Republicans, according to statistics released early Wednesday morning by the county Registrar of Voters."

50% of the casualties would be Republican.

Try, try again, Mr. Wint.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

orbister: 7.0 would be pretty boring, but I see that it's a 1% chance of 7.0 or higher, so we might get some amusement out of it yet.


LOL, in the same farking paragraph: "masks don't work" & "don't deprive health workers of masks they need"
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.