(WREG Memphis)   Historic Orpheum theater builds Broadway-themed mini-golf course on stage in hopes of bringing customers back. Let's come up with some new holes for it   (wreg.com) divider line
18
    More: Strange, Miniature golf, Space, Time, Thought, House, CEO Brett Batterson, nine-hole miniature golf course, Mind  
469 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2020 at 2:35 PM



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cats butthole.
 
mudpants
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Cats butthole.


With lipstick !
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bye Bye Birdie
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Into the Woods
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Not Getting Bogeys Today
They Both Reached For The Club
I Will Never Be Satisfied (With My Short Game)
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Philip Hamilton hole.

The only minigolf hole with a par of 1-2-3-4-5-6-7...and it ends with a bang.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bette Midler sitting with her plump thighs wide open.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
La Cage aux FORE!!!!
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Come From A(fair)way
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The First Tee
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Harry Putter and the Cursed Child
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hasa Diga Eebowai - three holes to choose from
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Hasa Diga Eebowai - three holes to choose from


Alternate title - "learn new words and phrases by following HDG around the course for a day"
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Have to hit it hard -- ball has to cross the stage before their legs come down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Memphis Theater Review
B. Ezzelton, Critic
8/13/2020

Mini-Golf at the Orpheum

I was thrilled to hear the Orpheum was open again. I attended their latest production, Mini-Golf. I was the only one i  the audience; the usher, out of uniform, rudely tried to shoo me away from my seat; nevertheless, I persisted. That was a mistake.

This clap-trap, confusing mess of experimental theater had a cast of dozens of poorly trained actors, futzing around on stage, playing miniature golf. The dialogue was atrocious. The show was a 90 minute scree of "fore!" and axe body-sprayed youth group refugees swinging their putters and taking selfies every eight seconds. This was not a show. This was a trainwreck.

The rude usher reappeared after the first act, insisting that I take a putter and join the production in stage. Please, that is utterly 1982 in its pretentious fourth wall-inclusive gimmickry.

Alas, there was a standout performance by "Derrick" as he spoke loudly on his speaker cellphone while his wife "Deanna" goaded him to rejoin the family. Derrick's cold index finger silencing Deanna while he strained to hear his boss "Mark" reel off expectations for the following day's sales meeting. The frustration, anger, and dread was drawn all over his face, and the disappointment and disdain portrayed by Deanna was spot on. It was the lone bright spot in a dim production.

Mini-Golf at the Orpheum. One Star.
 
