(WLTX Columbia)   What kind of a moron robs a Waffle House? That place is full of rednecks with guns. Well, two morons in this case. Robbery thwarted by armed waffle eater   (wltx.com) divider line
46
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gunfire was exchanged but no one was hit? If you can't use you gun properly, you don't need a gun.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Deputies say one customers in the restaurant...

*twitch*
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Why not? Nobody ever robs Waffle Houses."
 
imbrial [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Deputies say one customers in the restaurant...

*twitch*


I hear he was a bad motherfarker

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're supposed to case the joint for nra stickers and then go rob their homes.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Gunfire was exchanged in the restaurant and the suspects ran away without any money.
No injuries were reported."

Who knew Stormtroppers ate at the Waffle House?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the suspected ended up being scattered, smothered and chunked?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't these fools know WH stopped being cash only a couple decades ago.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno. I want to see Barr's Little Green Men try to raid a Waffle House.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They tried to rob the cook?
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Range time!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: "Gunfire was exchanged in the restaurant and the suspects ran away without any money.
No injuries were reported."

Who knew Stormtroppers ate at the Waffle House?


1980s G.I Joe
Special forces my ass, couldn't hit the broad side of a barn.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: They tried to rob the cook?


The waitress was on her smoke break out by the dumpster at the time.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good guy with a waffle
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waffle House Down Trailer- A Channing Tatum Movie (White House Down Sequel)
Youtube m5oDJXGiKBg
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised the cook wasn't armed.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They pull this crap in Columbia, SC? I would bet you even the rats out back have a CCP.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ive been in dozens of awful waffles and if you can't hit someone in those tiny ass places you need to reevaluate your gun ownership.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imbrial: Unobtanium: Deputies say one customers in the restaurant...

*twitch*

I hear he was a bad motherfarker

[Fark user image 336x252]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Gunfire was exchanged but no one was hit? If you can't use you gun properly, you don't need a gun.


If only we had that rule for computer keyboards.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imbrial: Unobtanium: Deputies say one customers in the restaurant...

*twitch*

I hear he was a bad motherfarker

[Fark user image 336x252]


He got upset when the robbers were trying to f*ck the cook like a biatch, even though they said he didn't look like a biatch
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're going to commit armed robbery over the $30 in the till?  Really?

I'm surprised they didn't get knocked upside the head with a frying pan.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Gunfire was exchanged but no one was hit? If you can't use you gun properly, you don't need a gun.


Eyeroll. An armed robbery was prevented, suspects detained, and no one was injured.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waffle House is more sacred than church. You'd be better off robbing a police station.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defensive firearms use by an armed citizen? But I've been repeatedly told by the internet that that's unpossible.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh subby, show your bigotry some more.  Wait, my bad, it's ok as long as the bigotry is towards Southern white people.

That Waffle House, early morning, isn't bound to have a lot of rednecks in it, if ANY.  Or any other time, it's in one of the most crime-ridden parts of Columbia.

Reminds me of when two biker friends and I stopped at a WaHo in Union City, Ga, in the early evening to get some grub and wait out a nasty storm.  It was blatantly clear that we were NOT welcome and I'm a little surprised we were even served.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: Waffle House is more sacred than church. You'd be better off robbing a police station.


They get robbed here in Georgia on a fairly regular basis, although it depends on location.  The funny part was a string of 8 or so robberies were pulled off by WaHo employees lmao.  https://www.fox5atlanta.com/ne​ws/waffl​e-house-workers-arrested-for-multiple-​waffle-house-robberies
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Deputies say one customers in the restaurant...

*twitch*


How about this one:

Officers cahrged 19-year-old Jamal Ford....

Who proofed this article, a 3-year-old?
 
Error 482
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to Waffle House after many a late night out. I've seen plenty of drunk people acting like idiots, sat next to someone too drunk to use a fork who asked the waitress to show her boobs, and have gone there after being denied entry at IHOP. Late night Waffle House people are saints who put up with too much shiat.

Only time I ever saw something get physical was when a security dude dragged a guy outside afte he wouldn't calm down.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbwhite: edmo: Gunfire was exchanged but no one was hit? If you can't use you gun properly, you don't need a gun.

Eyeroll. An armed robbery was prevented, suspects detained, and no one was injured.


Or... You could also say an AARP member with a gun boner endangered his own life and those of the customers around him by trying to kill two guys over a $30 till.

I mean look I get it. It's hard to have a gun and see a crime taking place and not feel like you should go all Dirty Harry. but unless the robbers were trying to get the customers up out of their chairs and into the freezer the risk-reward really doesn't play out here.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DanInKansas: knbwhite: edmo: Gunfire was exchanged but no one was hit? If you can't use you gun properly, you don't need a gun.

Eyeroll. An armed robbery was prevented, suspects detained, and no one was injured.

Or... You could also say an AARP member with a gun boner endangered his own life and those of the customers around him by trying to kill two guys over a $30 till.

I mean look I get it. It's hard to have a gun and see a crime taking place and not feel like you should go all Dirty Harry. but unless the robbers were trying to get the customers up out of their chairs and into the freezer the risk-reward really doesn't play out here.


TFA doesn't say who fired or how many times.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same kind of guy that would bring his biatch to the Waffle Hut.
The Ladykillers (2004) - Waffle Hut scene(full)
Youtube jZ1MQXRJ4s8
 
dryknife
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"If you've seen Kenji you've seen Jamal," just doesn't sound right.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I had a cook throw one of the cast iron cheese egg pans at someone when I was a manager at Waffle House. He hit the guy right in the forehead, and he dropped like a rock. Fun times under the yellow sign.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"What's it like being a rocket scientist?"
Youtube gaUqdIFUbxE
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

knbwhite: edmo: Gunfire was exchanged but no one was hit? If you can't use you gun properly, you don't need a gun.

Eyeroll. An armed robbery was prevented, suspects detained, and no one was injured.


But the event was escalated into a gun fight. Is that really a win?
 
GodComplex
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: knbwhite: edmo: Gunfire was exchanged but no one was hit? If you can't use you gun properly, you don't need a gun.

Eyeroll. An armed robbery was prevented, suspects detained, and no one was injured.

Or... You could also say an AARP member with a gun boner endangered his own life and those of the customers around him by trying to kill two guys over a $30 till.

I mean look I get it. It's hard to have a gun and see a crime taking place and not feel like you should go all Dirty Harry. but unless the robbers were trying to get the customers up out of their chairs and into the freezer the risk-reward really doesn't play out here.


So, it's less bad to commit armed robbery and point a gun at someone than it is to use a gun in defense of others? What color is the sky in your world?
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: knbwhite: edmo: Gunfire was exchanged but no one was hit? If you can't use you gun properly, you don't need a gun.

Eyeroll. An armed robbery was prevented, suspects detained, and no one was injured.

But the event was escalated into a gun fight. Is that really a win?


I tell you what. Let's determine if the Armed Robbers had taken time to verify consent first.   Escalation, indeed.   Should women "take a little less than welcome sex" in order to avoid escalation?
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Armed waffles.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: stevenboof: "Gunfire was exchanged in the restaurant and the suspects ran away without any money.
No injuries were reported."

Who knew Stormtroppers ate at the Waffle House?

1980s G.I Joe
Special forces my ass, couldn't hit the broad side of a barn.


What's funny is, there's an episode where Cobra comes up with a scheme wherein they try to discredit the Joes by sending in one of their agents as one of those government whistleblower nutters that convinces some TV expose reporter a la Geraldo that it's all a conspiracy designed to bilk the taxpayers out of billions of dollars.

Of course, in standard Cartoon fashion, they're exposed, etc. etc. But come on. Every time Cobra fights, millions of dollars worth of hardware gets blown up/destroyed, property gets destroyed, livelihoods are lost, etc. but not a single bad guy ever ends up dead or permanently removed from action.  It's a giant game of laser tag/paintball where both sides pick up and go home after the "battle"/meet for brewskies and laugh.

So, in the end, the Cobra "plot" was literally telling the truth.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: knbwhite: edmo: Gunfire was exchanged but no one was hit? If you can't use you gun properly, you don't need a gun.

Eyeroll. An armed robbery was prevented, suspects detained, and no one was injured.

But the event was escalated into a gun fight. Is that really a win?


again, no one was injured, the robbery was stopped, and the suspects are in custody. Who cares if they were shooting at each other or throwing delicious pies? The same net effect.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: knbwhite: edmo: Gunfire was exchanged but no one was hit? If you can't use you gun properly, you don't need a gun.

Eyeroll. An armed robbery was prevented, suspects detained, and no one was injured.

But the event was escalated into a gun fight. Is that really a win?


It was the more desirable outcome of armed people pointing guns at other people to get something, so yes.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I suspect people who commit armed robbery tend to be morons regardless of the venues they ply their trade, as evidenced by their choice of a high risk, low reward, short life/freedom expectancy occupation.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: knbwhite: edmo: Gunfire was exchanged but no one was hit? If you can't use you gun properly, you don't need a gun.

Eyeroll. An armed robbery was prevented, suspects detained, and no one was injured.

Or... You could also say an AARP member with a gun boner endangered his own life and those of the customers around him by trying to kill two guys over a $30 till.

I mean look I get it. It's hard to have a gun and see a crime taking place and not feel like you should go all Dirty Harry. but unless the robbers were trying to get the customers up out of their chairs and into the freezer the risk-reward really doesn't play out here.


Well, tell you what. If I ever see someone threatening your life with a weapon, I'll make sure no one goes out of their way to help you. I'll even helpfully call the cops to report it so you can file the paperwork afterwards. You're on your own for the ambulance and/or hearse, though.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

browneye: Unobtanium: Deputies say one customers in the restaurant...

*twitch*

How about this one:

Officers cahrged 19-year-old Jamal Ford....

Who proofed this article, a 3-year-old?


The same number of people who paid to read it.
 
