(Keloland)   Here are a lot of charts and graphs on the incredible amount of garbage created by the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in a town of only 7,000. Soon to follow: graphs of the incredible amount of COVID spread by the rally   (keloland.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The residents of Sturgis might be the only safe ones.  Just hide out until the Covidiots are gone, come out armed with bleach.  They're not coming back for another year, so they are taking there diseases home.

//The only problem is that some residents must deal with the Covidiots.
//So it won't just leave with them.  Dammit, so close to a perfect plan.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of broken down Harleys.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get yourself a non-conformist uniform and you can be a non-conformist too!!

Now let's repeat the non-conformists' oath
I promise to be different! (audience repeats)
I promise to be unique! (audience repeats)
I promise not to repeat things other people say! (audience repeats, laughs)
Good!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet there was enough Viagra/Cialis at that rally to fill a rail car.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is that garbage net or gross?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Stay trashy!
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gene from sales doesnt need your "rules", man.

All he needs is his steel horse. And his woman, Jeanine, from marketing.

And his CPAP machine, and his hypo-allergenic pillow.
 
OmnomnomCookies [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But I was told that these model citizens were so much better than the protesters and that they would respect the people and the property...
 
Insain2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh well..........that's what happens when ya mess w/the C-19!!!!
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did they also count the White Trash? It's usually heavier.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Trash leaving trash. Makes sense...
 
NINEv2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just gtfo of my state assholes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And most of that 500 tons was just discarded sleeves.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think the colorful bar graph in TFA is the one Trump was trying to share in the Swan interview.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If it's like the protests, there won't be an enormous number of cases. COVID-19 is pre-eminently an indoor disease. (Not exclusively. I didn't say that.)

We should be sane and careful but not morbid. It isn't everywhere waiting for us. Yes, it could be anywhere, but Life has other demands than our constant precautions against catching this.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Taking out the Sturgis trash

That's a very offensive way to refer to bikers.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What do they care?  They can treat the town like dogshiat and the chamber of commerce will beg them to come back.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Taking out the Sturgis trash

That's a very offensive way to refer to bikers.


What's the difference between a hover and harley?

You can only fit one dirtbag on a hoover.
 
Froman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Evacuate all the local residents and then set off a neutron bomb outside town. It's the only way.
 
p51d007
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, but unlike Antifa "peaceful" protests", bet most of the garbage, wasn't left on the streets  ;)
 
CurlyQLink
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

p51d007: Yeah, but unlike Antifa "peaceful" protests", bet most of the garbage, wasn't left on the streets  ;)


Nope.  It left the way it came in.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Huh.  Another Lazarus account.  Worth every penny.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: If it's like the protests, there won't be an enormous number of cases. COVID-19 is pre-eminently an indoor disease. (Not exclusively. I didn't say that.)

We should be sane and careful but not morbid. It isn't everywhere waiting for us. Yes, it could be anywhere, but Life has other demands than our constant precautions against catching this.


This is true. I would imagine though that there is alot more eating and drinking, handshakes and other means of transmission than at protests. At least there was some awareness of the risk whereas at Sturgis it is probably true that the majority is of the 'I don't care' persuasion.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Taos NM has 30% unemployment and steady COVID positive rates because the goddamned Texans keep showing up, refuse to wear masks, and violate the law by not quarantining for 14 days after crossing the state line.  Locals and the government are pissed off at the tourists who won't go away.  Business owners (themselves typically goddamned Texans too) are upset that locals are spraypainting "Go Home" on businesses.  Texans are offended by the animosity.  I'd hate to think of the death toll had they not cancelled the Red River biker rally over Memorial Day Weekend.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: If it's like the protests, there won't be an enormous number of cases. COVID-19 is pre-eminently an indoor disease. (Not exclusively. I didn't say that.)

We should be sane and careful but not morbid. It isn't everywhere waiting for us. Yes, it could be anywhere, but Life has other demands than our constant precautions against catching this.


They crowd into bars and restaurants.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Large groups of people generate large amounts of waste. More at 11.
 
rogue49
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Cruising Dead 💀
 
philotech [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wear a mask everywhere, socially distance, wash my hands, don't touch my face, don't attend any gatherings, but...

I'm still waiting for the graphs of all the people that got COVID from all the Protests, 4th of July parties, Hamptons Concert, et al...
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dafatone: yakmans_dad: If it's like the protests, there won't be an enormous number of cases. COVID-19 is pre-eminently an indoor disease. (Not exclusively. I didn't say that.)

We should be sane and careful but not morbid. It isn't everywhere waiting for us. Yes, it could be anywhere, but Life has other demands than our constant precautions against catching this.

They crowd into bars and restaurants.


Then, they'll suffer. Bars and restaurants are ideal venues for contracting COVID-19.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CurlyQLink: p51d007: Yeah, but unlike Antifa "peaceful" protests", bet most of the garbage, wasn't left on the streets  ;)

Nope.  It left the way it came in.


Hauling a rarely-ridden Harley behind an F150?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Im $ure the town of $turgi$ is crying giant crocodile tear$ over the tra$h they have to clean up after the rally.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The city hauled 551.39 tons of garbage to a landfill about 30 miles away in Belle Fourche in 2019. That is an average of 22.97 tons per day over 24 days, according to the city.

So, two 30 cy Roll Offs per day.  Whoopdee F#cking Do.  Similar to any other gathering of equivalent size.

"That's a tremendous cost for a city of 7,000 people," Ainslie said.

The city's wastewater treatment system will still need to handle more wastewater from the rally even if attendance is down this year

After all the on-going years of this gathering, if you don't have a system whereby the vendors making their annual nut selling food/booze/stuff to all those LARPing Sons of Anarchy Wannabees subsidize the town's additional costs, your municipal leaders should be staked to an ant hill just outside of town.

* NARRATOR:  They do. *

Sum total of this article:

      
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
JunkyJu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The George Floyd Looting Society was bad enough.  People need to chill.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Dafatone: yakmans_dad: If it's like the protests, there won't be an enormous number of cases. COVID-19 is pre-eminently an indoor disease. (Not exclusively. I didn't say that.)

We should be sane and careful but not morbid. It isn't everywhere waiting for us. Yes, it could be anywhere, but Life has other demands than our constant precautions against catching this.

They crowd into bars and restaurants.

Then, they'll suffer. Bars and restaurants are ideal venues for contracting COVID-19.


Yup. And they're all returning to their home states, making it tough to trace who caught it where, especially with South Dakota working hard to not let anyone find that out.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Slow news day...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: The city hauled 551.39 tons of garbage to a landfill about 30 miles away in Belle Fourche in 2019. That is an average of 22.97 tons per day over 24 days, according to the city.

So, two 30 cy Roll Offs per day.  Whoopdee F#cking Do.  Similar to any other gathering of equivalent size.

"That's a tremendous cost for a city of 7,000 people," Ainslie said.

The city's wastewater treatment system will still need to handle more wastewater from the rally even if attendance is down this year

After all the on-going years of this gathering, if you don't have a system whereby the vendors making their annual nut selling food/booze/stuff to all those LARPing Sons of Anarchy Wannabees subsidize the town's additional costs, your municipal leaders should be staked to an ant hill just outside of town.

* NARRATOR:  They do. *

Sum total of this article:

    [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 250x250]


THIS.

Generating garbage and trash is not anywhere near the same thing as throwing it in the streets.  Sturgis is always cleaner than the average spring break bullshiat I saw when Iived near Fort Lauderdale.

Attendance is way down this year, been watching it on webcams.  It's still dumb to attend but honestly no worse than all of the people going to places like Myrtle Beach.  This won't be the start of "The Stand" as so many here absolutely hope it will be.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They should put out some recycling bins to reduce the trash.
 
Luse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That is an average of 22.97 tons per day over 24 days, according to the city.
The amount of garbage recorded by the city are the tons over the average daily residential tons hauled each day, Ainslie said. For example, the residential week day daily average was 11.30 tons in 2019.

So the rally only generates roughly double the garbage the residents themselves do normally? How in the fark do 7000 people generate half the garbage 730,000 people do?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm out and about some and I wear my mask. I've never heard a comment about it anywhere in the area. The biker people have been noted to be making disparaging comments to every mask wearer they see. So the quicker these idiots go home, the better.

As for tracking, it won't happen. As the SODAK governor said after Trump's Rushmore campaign rally, it's not the state's job to track it but rather their home states. In other words, nobody is tracking anything.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: This won't be the start of "The Stand" as so many here absolutely hope it will be.


Im sure the corona bros mean well though and only want the best for America.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: This won't be the start of "The Stand" as so many here absolutely hope it will be.


Hope? I have loved ones in the high risk category, and we live two towns over. You can shove that bullshiat attitude where the sun don't shine pal.
 
