(Kare11)   Woman riding with niece on bow of her pontoon falls into propeller, so it's a 'Little Big Town' video meets 'Titanic' with the ending of 'Fargo'   (kare11.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Tera Busker, Raft, Ferry, The Bow, pontoon accident, Boat, bow of her pontoon, others  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"...The driver was ticketed..."

And that was pretty much their fault.  When you're moving a boat you don't let people hang any body part over the side unless the boat was designed for that (ex. flounder boat).  Also, you should be keenly aware of every passenger in the boat and know how to pull that kill switch lightning fast and by instinct.  I *never* sit/stand at that console without hooking the kill switch to my belt and I always make sure the lanyard is looped out to where I can get to it quickly.  If you have a wrist loop for the lanyard, even better.

They were putting along slowly in a pontoon.  That was plenty of time to see them get sucked off the bow and kill that motor to a dead stop (the prop) before they came to it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

UberDave: They were putting along slowly in a pontoon.  That was plenty of time to see them get sucked off the bow and kill that motor to a dead stop (the prop) before they came to it.


I have a friend in Cape Coral on the canals, and the number of people that fail to kill themselves via pontoon boat is truly remarkable.  They try really hard, too.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they were in
*Puts on shades*
Choppy water.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I guess they were in
*Puts on shades*
Choppy water.


You have to give them props...
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't ever read the warnings on the rear of a jetski when you are in a curious mood.

Just. Don't.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her friends always said she was a good chum.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is already rudderless.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size


This would have prevented the accident, won't work in the US because freedums and such as.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There's literally a fence to keep that from happening.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Boater seriously hurt in pontoon accident wants others to learn from her mistake"


It's ok, thanks. I promise I will never be as dumb as you.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Wants us to learn from her mistake?" Yeah, what I learned was "some folks are too goddamned stupid to be allowed on a boat."

No one should be doing what she did in the first place. There's a reason why what she did is prohibited by law. Her stupidity & ignorance was nearly fatal. All I learned is that there really are folks dumb enough to do what she did, which is why the laws exist.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Don't ever read the warnings on the rear of a jetski when you are in a curious mood.

Just. Don't.


Is it on their shirt?

"If you can read this, the biatch fell off!"
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hold on a sec... it ripped her shirt off?


Nice...
 
pounddawg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We've had 2 boat propeller accidents here in the last two weeks.

/if you own a boat you need to take a class and register
//you can just "rent a boat" and not need any of that there instructions and such....
 
guestguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Hold on a sec... it ripped her shirt off?


Nice...


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: [i0.wp.com image 458x458]

This would have prevented the accident, won't work in the US because freedums and such as.


If I had one of those on my prop it would prevent accidents because the motor wouldn't run any more.

Weeds would fill it up.
 
freetomato
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Hold on a sec... it ripped her shirt off?


Nice...


Maybe  you should send her some unsolicited deck pics?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: [i0.wp.com image 458x458]

This would have prevented the accident, won't work in the US because freedums and such as.


Unless there is some law prohibiting it, it would work just fine the in the US. The lower unit is more dangerous than the prop if you are under a fast moving boat. Your theory doesn't hold water
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: UberDave: They were putting along slowly in a pontoon.  That was plenty of time to see them get sucked off the bow and kill that motor to a dead stop (the prop) before they came to it.

I have a friend in Cape Coral on the canals, and the number of people that fail to kill themselves via pontoon boat is truly remarkable.  They try really hard, too.


Between the pontoon boats and the idiots in high powered center consoles with 10 people in the bow hammering over steep waves, it is a wonder more people in Florida don't look like most of the manatees.  I don't know how the local law enforcement and CG can let this stuff go on like it does.
 
Bruce the Deuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She survived because jesus. So there's that.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: [i0.wp.com image 458x458]

This would have prevented the accident, won't work in the US because freedums and such as.


Why isn't this a required thing anyway? Protects animal life and humans.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: [i0.wp.com image 458x458]

This would have prevented the accident, won't work in the US because freedums and such as.

Why isn't this a required thing anyway? Protects animal life and humans.


Fluid dynamics?
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They weren't very close before the accident, but now they're chummy.
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Literally Addicted: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: [i0.wp.com image 458x458]

This would have prevented the accident, won't work in the US because freedums and such as.

Why isn't this a required thing anyway? Protects animal life and humans.

Fluid dynamics?


*YOU'RE* a dynamic fluid!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
KARENbc with the report
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: [i0.wp.com image 458x458]

This would have prevented the accident, won't work in the US because freedums

hydrilla and such as.
 
Slypork
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

freetomato: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Hold on a sec... it ripped her shirt off?


Nice...

Maybe  you should send her some unsolicited deck pics?


Now you're just trying to stir things up. Maybe she likes being motorboated?
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lady, I'm not going to learn from your stupid mistake because I'm not stupid enough to do the stupid thing you were doing when your stupid almost cost you your stupid life.

\Stupid.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

guestguy: vudukungfu: I guess they were in
*Puts on shades*
Choppy water.

You have to give them props...


I was looking for an Austin Power's "You get one more" but I found this and feel like it needs to be here:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When falling off the front of a moving motor boat, always swim directly up as quickly as possible. The red will make you easier to see in the water.
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: [i0.wp.com image 458x458]

This would have prevented the accident, won't work in the US because freedums and such as.

If I had one of those on my prop it would prevent accidents because the motor wouldn't run any more.

Weeds would fill it up.


That's why you just need to upgrade to a pair of 350hp mercurys
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a pontoon!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: UberDave: They were putting along slowly in a pontoon.  That was plenty of time to see them get sucked off the bow and kill that motor to a dead stop (the prop) before they came to it.

I have a friend in Cape Coral on the canals, and the number of people that fail to kill themselves via pontoon boat is truly remarkable.  They try really hard, too.


Somewhere, Darwin is fuming.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
'Tis but a scratch!!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: [i0.wp.com image 458x458]

This would have prevented the accident, won't work in the US because freedums and such as.


meh. screw that. build in the motor and switch from a standard prop motor to a pump jet/impeller, a la a jetski.
 
nursetim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: "Boater seriously hurt in pontoon accident wants others to learn from her mistake"


It's ok, thanks. I promise I will never be as dumb as you.


I instinctively knew to sit in a seat and not on the bow, so I'm glad I listened to my gut all of those years riding in our friends' pontoon boat.
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: [i0.wp.com image 458x458]

This would have prevented the accident, won't work in the US because freedums and such as.


Wow. Looks like that thing would get clogged with weeds like right away. Nevermind all the additional drag it will cause on the water...
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not a pontoon boat, but still...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
