 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Hey Farkers with your GED in law, get ready to move up. You can take the bar exam at home, online and open book. For Louisiana only. Laissez le bon temps rouler and res ipsa loquitur   (twitter.com) divider line
31
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

370 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2020 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Napoleonic Code, b*tches!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe I'll give it a shot. It's mostly common sense, anyway.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God, the shortage of lawyers well versed in French common law was really starting to take its toll.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maritime law!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Go whitefish!
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If I ever took the LA bar I would feel compelled to incorporate "laissez le bon temps rouler" into an essay question.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Great  that's just what we need right now, more assholes like this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
'S all good man!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Maybe I'll give it a shot. It's mostly common sense, anyway.


I dunno, man.  I tried to take as sample LSAT and bombed the first question.
I guess having a stronger sense of 'right' vs 'legal' is a detriment.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My fancy-shmancy lawyer name will be 'Butticus Pinch'.
Fark user imageView Full Size

*PHARP*
'OBJECTION!'
'Overruled - & overwhelmed by the stench, I might add.'
 
MindStalker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like it will be more essay format with the tester having to provide concrete legal reasoning. As long as they aren't getting outside help, having books to reference is how real lawyers work anyways.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh crap, what kind of fringe is the Admiralty court again?
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
DNRTFA...  One thing i want to know...  Do you have to have a bachelor's in order to qualify to take the test?

Funny story...  I know a guy who is a lawyer.  I once asked him that very question, because I was actually curious...  Could I actually become a lawyer simply by passing the bar?

He got SO farking pissed that I asked him that, and literally screamed back at me that "YES, you HAVE to have a bachelor's!!"

I believe that this is an honest question.  Because other than the work required to get a degree, what is the point?  It doesn't mean you know any more about the law.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: MrBallou: Maybe I'll give it a shot. It's mostly common sense, anyway.

I dunno, man.  I tried to take as sample LSAT and bombed the first question.
I guess having a stronger sense of 'right' vs 'legal' is a detriment.


As a pre-req for taking our state bar we had to pass a professional responsibility exam. The prof. teaching the training course told us the correct answers were not necessarily what were "right," but what went the farthest to help the client w/o crossing the line.

The PR isn't a terribly difficult exam, but many students still failed the first try because they took the altruistic approach.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Napoleonic Code, b*tches!


I'm glad this was covered early.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I take the bar exam from home pretty much every night.
customizeddesigns.comView Full Size

/And most afternoons
//and a lot of mornings
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I actually hated open book exams in law school. Quite simply, if they allow you to consult the books, they will make the test twice as hard.

Considering how much materials they test on in a bar exam, I would not want to take an open book bar exam.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: DNRTFA...  One thing i want to know...  Do you have to have a bachelor's in order to qualify to take the test?

Funny story...  I know a guy who is a lawyer.  I once asked him that very question, because I was actually curious...  Could I actually become a lawyer simply by passing the bar?

He got SO farking pissed that I asked him that, and literally screamed back at me that "YES, you HAVE to have a bachelor's!!"

I believe that this is an honest question.  Because other than the work required to get a degree, what is the point?  It doesn't mean you know any more about the law.

Any

Bachelor's or does it have to be in Law?

// asking for a friend with an EE degree
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: dionysusaur: MrBallou: Maybe I'll give it a shot. It's mostly common sense, anyway.

I dunno, man.  I tried to take as sample LSAT and bombed the first question.
I guess having a stronger sense of 'right' vs 'legal' is a detriment.

As a pre-req for taking our state bar we had to pass a professional responsibility exam. The prof. teaching the training course told us the correct answers were not necessarily what were "right," but what went the farthest to help the client w/o crossing the line.

The PR isn't a terribly difficult exam, but many students still failed the first try because they took the altruistic approach.


The best explanation I heard before I took it was "start by asking what Jesus would do, then dial it down a couple of notches."
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: durbnpoisn: DNRTFA...  One thing i want to know...  Do you have to have a bachelor's in order to qualify to take the test?

Funny story...  I know a guy who is a lawyer.  I once asked him that very question, because I was actually curious...  Could I actually become a lawyer simply by passing the bar?

He got SO farking pissed that I asked him that, and literally screamed back at me that "YES, you HAVE to have a bachelor's!!"

I believe that this is an honest question.  Because other than the work required to get a degree, what is the point?  It doesn't mean you know any more about the law.

Any Bachelor's or does it have to be in Law?

// asking for a friend with an EE degree


I would assume so, especially since a law degree isn't a bachelor's.  Strictly speaking, I don't know that having a bachelor's degree is a requirement to take the Bar (though I don't know the requirements in every state), it's just that almost all states require a law degree from an accredited law school before you take it, and any accredited law school is going to require a bachelor's degree as a prerequisite.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can't I just go to Costco for my law degree?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: durbnpoisn: DNRTFA...  One thing i want to know...  Do you have to have a bachelor's in order to qualify to take the test?

Funny story...  I know a guy who is a lawyer.  I once asked him that very question, because I was actually curious...  Could I actually become a lawyer simply by passing the bar?

He got SO farking pissed that I asked him that, and literally screamed back at me that "YES, you HAVE to have a bachelor's!!"

I believe that this is an honest question.  Because other than the work required to get a degree, what is the point?  It doesn't mean you know any more about the law.

Any Bachelor's or does it have to be in Law?

// asking for a friend with an EE degree


Doesn't have to be in law.  In fact it's rare that anyone takes a pre-law program, which aren't common to begin with.

Most who go to law school take a 4 year degree in poli-sci, followed by history.  But taking a technical degree, AFAIK is not an obstacle at all.  In fact, admissions probably likes it, as its something different.   Just got to take the LSAT and get the score required to get in.

I've had former engineers, teachers and cops as fellow law students or as fellow attorneys.,
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Truck Fump: durbnpoisn: DNRTFA...  One thing i want to know...  Do you have to have a bachelor's in order to qualify to take the test?

Funny story...  I know a guy who is a lawyer.  I once asked him that very question, because I was actually curious...  Could I actually become a lawyer simply by passing the bar?

He got SO farking pissed that I asked him that, and literally screamed back at me that "YES, you HAVE to have a bachelor's!!"

I believe that this is an honest question.  Because other than the work required to get a degree, what is the point?  It doesn't mean you know any more about the law.

Any Bachelor's or does it have to be in Law?

// asking for a friend with an EE degree

Doesn't have to be in law.  In fact it's rare that anyone takes a pre-law program, which aren't common to begin with.

Most who go to law school take a 4 year degree in poli-sci, followed by history.  But taking a technical degree, AFAIK is not an obstacle at all.  In fact, admissions probably likes it, as its something different.   Just got to take the LSAT and get the score required to get in.

I've had former engineers, teachers and cops as fellow law students or as fellow attorneys.,


Never mind, I misunderstood your question.  I was thinking of undergrad.

Tell your friend to go to law school.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Can't I just go to Costco for my law degree?


Nice quick throwaway line reference from the best documentary about American society comedy I've seen in a while.

/Dax Sheppard is a national treasure
//and Kristen Bell WILL return my emails
///as soon as the restraining order expires
 
Chemlight Battery [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: DNRTFA...  One thing i want to know...  Do you have to have a bachelor's in order to qualify to take the test?

Funny story...  I know a guy who is a lawyer.  I once asked him that very question, because I was actually curious...  Could I actually become a lawyer simply by passing the bar?

He got SO farking pissed that I asked him that, and literally screamed back at me that "YES, you HAVE to have a bachelor's!!"

I believe that this is an honest question.  Because other than the work required to get a degree, what is the point?  It doesn't mean you know any more about the law.


The same is true for any career field.
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Great! Since the pay grade is about the same, I assume we can do the same with Medical Boards...
 
Splinthar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Thank God, the shortage of lawyers well versed in French common law was really starting to take its toll.


THANK YOU POPE!  Yeah Louisiana is one of the few states that isn't english common law for civil proceedings. One of the hardest hurdles is this hybrid origin makes LA law much different than nearly every other state.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The best lawyers in Louisiana don't know the law.

They know the judge.
 
camarugala
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I practice bird law and it's not so much whether you look at it from an altruistic perspective or a strictly legal one as long as you keep in mind that bird is not governed by reason.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.