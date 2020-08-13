 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Erotic weight gainer busts his gut to make it even bigger ...because some people pay extra for his kind of kink (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
34
    More: Giggity, Nutrition, Gain, Food, Gainer Bull, Eating, social media star, Bryan's own interest, Palm Beach  
•       •       •

1645 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2020 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Droves of Farkers to start their own Onlyfans pages in 3... 2... 1...
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am content with my life choices.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel I'm personally at that point where I'm both too fat and too skinny for porn. But hey there's a lot of perverts out there, maybe I should start a cam show. It's like grandma always said "sometimes you just gotta believe in yourself and masturbate infront of strangers for money."
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: I feel I'm personally at that point where I'm both too fat and too skinny for porn. But hey there's a lot of perverts out there, maybe I should start a cam show. It's like grandma always said "sometimes you just gotta believe in yourself and masturbate infront of strangers for money."


I let you touch my feet for five dollars.

/each, of course.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In case anyone is looking -> https://www.fark.com/comments/1091607​2​/Researchers-invent-optical-bleach
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: I feel I'm personally at that point where I'm both too fat and too skinny for porn. But hey there's a lot of perverts out there, maybe I should start a cam show. It's like grandma always said "sometimes you just gotta believe in yourself and masturbate infront of strangers for money."


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
?

Don't be bashful.  You are fine.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Gainer Bull, whose real name is Bryan, binges on 10,000 calories a day"...

Bryan
Top marks for not trying
So kind of you to bless us
With your effortlessness
We're grateful and so strangely comforted
And I wonder
Are you putting us under
'Cause we can't take our eyes
Off the g-string and pies combination?
Well, see you later, innovator
Some want to kiss, some want to kick you
There's not a net that you could slip through
Or at least that's the impression I get
'Cause you're smooth, and you're wet
And she's not aware yet
But she's yours
She'll be saying, "use me
Show me the jacuzzi"
I imagine that it's there on a plate
Your whole rendezvous rate
Means that you'll never be frightened
To make them wait for a while
I doubt it's your style
Not to get what you set
Out to acquire, the eyes are on fire
You are the unforecasted storm
calm, collected and commanding
(Top marks for not trying)
You leave the other stories standing
With your renditions and jokes
Bet there's hundreds of blokes
That have wept 'cause you've stolen their
Thunder
Are you putting us under
'Cause we can't take our eyes
Off the g-string and pies combination?
Well, see you later, innovator...
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elgrancerdo: tjsands1118: I feel I'm personally at that point where I'm both too fat and too skinny for porn. But hey there's a lot of perverts out there, maybe I should start a cam show. It's like grandma always said "sometimes you just gotta believe in yourself and masturbate infront of strangers for money."

[i.pinimg.com image 231x244]?

Don't be bashful.  You are fine.


Interesting. I presume as a lubricant,,
Wouldn't the milk be too drying?

/ answer quickly, I'm at the store now.
// headed to dairy section.
/// never mind. So cold it made me shrink up too much. Managers pissed now, too.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That belly looks like it would erupt like a volcano if it was punctured.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much longer until his belly goes critical?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: That belly looks like it would erupt like a volcano if it was punctured.


Great minds and all :)
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fsa.zobj.netView Full Size
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could have gone the rest of my life without clicking on that link. And yet I did. So I have no one to blame but myself.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: That belly looks like it would erupt like a volcano if it was punctured.


Thank you for that mental image. You have become a true hero to my discipline with regards to personal eating habits.

Translation: You've put me off my feed.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That man is huge. Some people can't even gain weight if they try!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a binge if that's how much you eat every day.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would like to hear a little  more.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: That belly looks like it would erupt like a volcano if it was punctured.


He just needs one "waffeur theen" mint:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr Creosote?
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My six-year-old daughter just delivered the burn to end all burns.

"Jesus Christ, who could possibly find that erotic?"

"He's probably just trying to rip-off the idea of YOU, dad."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: My six-year-old daughter just delivered the burn to end all burns.

"Jesus Christ, who could possibly find that erotic?"

"He's probably just trying to rip-off the idea of YOU, dad."

[Fark user image 589x424]


I did that to my mom when I was a kid..

Mom: "This game isn't over until the fat lady sing."
Me (holding winning hand): "Warm up, mom!"

I thought my dad was going to die right there.
 
zinny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: My six-year-old daughter just delivered the burn to end all burns.

"Jesus Christ, who could possibly find that erotic?"

"He's probably just trying to rip-off the idea of YOU, dad."

[Fark user image 589x424]


The dreaded first-grader burn.  Harsh, but funny as hell.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: My six-year-old daughter just delivered the burn to end all burns.

"Jesus Christ, who could possibly find that erotic?"

"He's probably just trying to rip-off the idea of YOU, dad."

[Fark user image 589x424]


Six year old?
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay I looked.
He looks like pregnant octomom.
I might have a fetish about tentacles but not about that.
(Homer backing away into bushes.gif)
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At night it all turns to shlong.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Droves of Farkers to start their own Onlyfans pages in 3... 2... 1...


*HORK!*
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Six year old?


Just to clarify, I had six year-olds but I upgraded by trading them in for one six-year-old.

Thanks for your query, Testicles.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: How much longer until his belly goes critical?

[Fark user image image 500x380]


Wafer thin mint?
 
The Garden State
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: That belly looks like it would erupt like a volcano if it was punctured.


Name doesn't check out.
 
NotARocketScientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In other news, evidently people pay for something as common as a fat man who wants sex.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: I could have gone the rest of my life without clicking on that link. And yet I did. So I have no one to blame but myself.


I was lucky and the popup appeared after only a few seconds of viewing his disgusting torso.

I get to see that shiat all day long at the mini-mart.  I dont need to click on it.

/would not date
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brap: My six-year-old daughter just delivered the burn to end all burns.

"Jesus Christ, who could possibly find that erotic?"

"He's probably just trying to rip-off the idea of YOU, dad."

[Fark user image 589x424]


Do you have many discussions about eroticsism with your daughter?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm thinking it's more of a tumor.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.