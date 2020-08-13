 Skip to content
(BBC)   China's President Xi: eat everything on your plate, there are starving kids in America   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh goody, China is subtly nudging their citizens into a wartime footing.

China is preparing to take Taiwan. They're preempting the expected sanctions. Hording oil, minerals and materials for years.

Next year is gonna be a sh*t show...
I bet they try during the US transition. Trump will be too busy sucking his thumb, and Biden won't have the power yet.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: I bet they try during the US transition


I was thinking that will be too late.  Trump is 100% guaranteed to step all over his dick if he was to command anything more complicated than a cheeseburger.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They aren't wrong, you know
 
Animatronik
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Oh goody, China is subtly nudging their citizens into a wartime footing.

China is preparing to take Taiwan. They're preempting the expected sanctions. Hording oil, minerals and materials for years.

Next year is gonna be a sh*t show...
I bet they try during the US transition. Trump will be too busy sucking his thumb, and Biden won't have the power yet.


Seems unlikely, but not out of the question.
Taiwan can hold them off long enough for a U.S. response to end the CCP's territorial ambitions.

But will that be true in 10-20 years?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
they do waste a lot of food in china.
 
Daves I Know
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Food waste curbing = invade Taiwan seems like a stretch.  Non-American countries often have programs designed to better society that are not predicted on war time preparedness. It may be hard to remember when this was true in the US considering the state of things.
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No one is going to take Taiwan. Do you hear yourselves?

In July 2019, the city of Shanghai - the largest and most populous in the world - introduced strict regulations forcing individuals and companies correctly recycle their food waste. Citizens faced fines as punishment for not complying, or penalties to their social credit rating

What is this, forced composting?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Starving kids, you mean the Trump diet?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Daves I Know: Food waste curbing = invade Taiwan seems like a stretch.  Non-American countries often have programs designed to better society that are not predicted on war time preparedness. It may be hard to remember when this was true in the US considering the state of things.


When has the US not been actively engaged in wartime activities, or stirring up sh*t to begin wartime activities? Even when no other countries will come out and play, we'll fight amongst ourselves.
 
bthom37
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Oh goody, China is subtly nudging their citizens into a wartime footing.

China is preparing to take Taiwan. They're preempting the expected sanctions. Hording oil, minerals and materials for years.

Next year is gonna be a sh*t show...
I bet they try during the US transition. Trump will be too busy sucking his thumb, and Biden won't have the power yet.


Does your alphabet soup send you coded messages as well?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They have to act soon.  Hunter Biden doesn't have any Chinese patents and his clothing line, "Biden Mah Time" is made in South Korea.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Redh8t: Oh goody, China is subtly nudging their citizens into a wartime footing.

China is preparing to take Taiwan. They're preempting the expected sanctions. Hording oil, minerals and materials for years.

Next year is gonna be a sh*t show...
I bet they try during the US transition. Trump will be too busy sucking his thumb, and Biden won't have the power yet.

Seems unlikely, but not out of the question.
Taiwan can hold them off long enough for a U.S. response to end the CCP's territorial ambitions.

But will that be true in 10-20 years?


China has taken over Hong Kong all nice and legal like.  They have adapted to the Western way of making laws that let you take something over, before you go in and take it.  They'll have a valid Casus Belli if it finally happens.  So I don't see an invasion any time soon.  There's too much downside.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I'm here for the Mukbang."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vsavatar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fine! Then box it up and send it to us!
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Daves I Know: Food waste curbing = invade Taiwan seems like a stretch.  Non-American countries often have programs designed to better society that are not predicted on war time preparedness. It may be hard to remember when this was true in the US considering the state of things.

When has the US not been actively engaged in wartime activities, or stirring up sh*t to begin wartime activities? Even when no other countries will come out and play, we'll fight amongst ourselves.



I don't have the data but I've read that the US has been at war for its entire history of existence with the exception of 16 years.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Animatronik: Redh8t: Oh goody, China is subtly nudging their citizens into a wartime footing.

China is preparing to take Taiwan. They're preempting the expected sanctions. Hording oil, minerals and materials for years.

Next year is gonna be a sh*t show...
I bet they try during the US transition. Trump will be too busy sucking his thumb, and Biden won't have the power yet.

Seems unlikely, but not out of the question.
Taiwan can hold them off long enough for a U.S. response to end the CCP's territorial ambitions.

But will that be true in 10-20 years?

China has taken over Hong Kong all nice and legal like.  They have adapted to the Western way of making laws that let you take something over, before you go in and take it.  They'll have a valid Casus Belli if it finally happens.  So I don't see an invasion any time soon.  There's too much downside.


Dude. China did not take Hong Kong all nice and legal like.
The British gave it back after the occupation period of agreement ended.
So unless Taiwan is being controlled by a foreign government that has agreed to give it back then, no, that is not the precedent you are looking for.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That same sentiment is recounted in Wild Swans: Three Daughters of China.  Plus ça change.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
https://www.theguardian.com/environme​n​t/2018/apr/18/americans-waste-food-fru​it-vegetables-study
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bthom37: Redh8t: Oh goody, China is subtly nudging their citizens into a wartime footing.

China is preparing to take Taiwan. They're preempting the expected sanctions. Hording oil, minerals and materials for years.

Next year is gonna be a sh*t show...
I bet they try during the US transition. Trump will be too busy sucking his thumb, and Biden won't have the power yet.

Does your alphabet soup send you coded messages as well?


Be sure to drink your Ovaltine?

/Obscure?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Convincing Chinese people not to leave food on their plate at home isn't an issue, they'll eat what they make. The real issue is when they eat out in social settings. It's part of their culture that the host should always order more than needed, as a clean plate shows that the guests were left hungry and wanting more.
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So when do I get my order of Sum dum Chicken then???
 
CokeBear
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Of course you've got starving kids under the authoritarian capitalism in the USA. Too bad all the other economic systems don't work and there's nothing they can do about it.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Animatronik: Redh8t: Oh goody, China is subtly nudging their citizens into a wartime footing.

China is preparing to take Taiwan. They're preempting the expected sanctions. Hording oil, minerals and materials for years.

Next year is gonna be a sh*t show...
I bet they try during the US transition. Trump will be too busy sucking his thumb, and Biden won't have the power yet.

Seems unlikely, but not out of the question.
Taiwan can hold them off long enough for a U.S. response to end the CCP's territorial ambitions.

But will that be true in 10-20 years?


Our economies are too entangled for the US to do much.  On the other hand, #45 is an impulsive child and that makes trying anything very risky for Beijing.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Redh8t: China is preparing to take Taiwan. They're preempting the expected sanctions. Hording oil, minerals and materials for years.


China doesn't have the capabilities to invade Taiwan without nuking it into oblivion first. Even so, the global political and economic percussions for China will be devastating. It will not happen. 

The CCP main concern since the end of Mao's rule has always been, and continues to be, maintaining internal stability. Stability is really the key word to understand almost every aspect of Chinese policy, stability, stability, stability. 

Maintaining economic growth while keeping their  large and diverse populace mostly content and under control, because in the end the only reason that the CCP can keep control 1.4 billion people is because the people allow it. Most of the people in the top of the CCP have experienced the Cultural revolution, and as a result chaos is what they fear most. The CCP's biggest fear is the Chinese people.

So, stability increasingly means  the ability to maintain stability when the rest of the world is in turmoil, It means also self-reliance when it comes to food, it means securing resources both through soft (trade, investment one belt one road initiative, diplomacy) and hard power ( securing shipping routes with blue water naval capabilities). It means maintaining strategic reserves and thinking ahead.  It means changing the economy to become less reliant on global markets. It means hammering down the nails that stick out and go after ever possible threat to social disorder (read: calls for more democracy and freedom). Which is exactly what China has been doing the past 20 years. It also means sometimes balancing between securing the means for maintaining stability and potential conflict (Hong Kong, South China Sea).

But in the end any actual international conflict will not be in the interest of CCP a as it will disrupt trade, investment, will lead to public discontent and internal instability.
 
