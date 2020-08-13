 Skip to content
(Live Science)   Murder hornets, super lice, and zombie cicadas, make way for a new challenger: The tongue-eating louse. Fark you 2020, fark you straight to hell   (livescience.com) divider line
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is not that unusual or limited to 2020. Nature is beautiful and gross.
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Still, we had to discover it THIS YEAR? Fark, I'm praying for Fiery Comet to make its "dark horse" appearance in the Presidential race.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We used to just call them lousy kissers
 
Smidge204
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

If by "this year" you mean sh*t that went viral nearly a decade ago, then sure I guess.
=Smidge=
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hi Guys, what's going on in this thread?
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Came here to say this. These have been known for at least a decade. And prob a lot longer. A lot of people are probably finding out about this now, but hardly a recent discovery.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Old news. AND doesn't affect us.
Might as well be concerned about the fungus that turns ants into suicidal zombies.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Whatsa' matter? Isopod got your tongue?

Far less endearing than "cat got your tongue".
 
MagSeven
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Came here to say this. These have been known for at least a decade. And prob a lot longer. A lot of people are probably finding out about this now, but hardly a recent discovery.


It was a little poorly worded in the article. If I didn't already know about these things, it could read like this guy discovered them on Aug 10th.
 
