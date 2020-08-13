 Skip to content
 
(Blog Toronto)   Blood soaked chainsaw-armed men destroy anti-mask DJ booth at Toronto beach on today's Coronavirus bingo card winner   (blogto.com) divider line
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Douche bags with chain saws.  Just some more guys wanting their freedum.  Why ya gotta be so mean?
 
fragMasterFlash [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This seems like staged bullshiat. I bet the GoFundMe to replace that equipment went live before the "attack".
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I see that the men with the chainsaws also were not wearing masks.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anti-maskers don't get attacked.  No one wants to get NEAR them.  Jesus.  They do all the attacking.  This whole thing was either staged, or just a drunken after party.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: I see that the men with the chainsaws also were not wearing masks.


Probably no eye or hearing protection either, I'd bet.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those wacky Canadians, what'll they do next?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: I see that the men with the chainsaws also were not wearing masks.


they were socially distancing pretty good... and it was all outside.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  I didn't think Astroturf could grow on a beach.

/s
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes me think that sometimes society really is just a solar flare away from Mad Max.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indeep - Last Night A DJ Saved My Life
Youtube CgGiCKbud5I
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Understandable, if the DJ was playing tech house.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020: The year you found yourself cheering for Team Chainsaw.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Makes me think that sometimes society really is just a solar flare away from Mad Max.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yep.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if SOMEBODY SCREEEEAMED!
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

I saw Jackal on TV once........would like but won't see em in person....not because of the C-19...I just don't like people enough to stand that close to anyone ever!!!!!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Resident Muslim: Makes me think that sometimes society really is just a solar flare away from Mad Max.

[Fark user image 850x463]

Yep.


I'd prefer Mad Max.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess the attacker needed an ammo drop.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine the revving sound of the chainsaws was more pleasing to the ears than the DJ's "music".
Yes, I am old with the stereotypical opinion on today's auto-tuned computer fart sounds -er- chart toppers.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Gordon Bennett: I see that the men with the chainsaws also were not wearing masks.

they were socially distancing pretty good... and it was all outside.


And they had masks on while driving to the party.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Those wacky Canadians, what'll they do next?


Extend the border closing to October 1.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a shout-out to MC Poulan and my man DJ Husqvarna IN THE WOOOODS!
 
467601209
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhh Cherry Beach; good to see it returning to its roots as a place to go to kick the crap out of people.
/used to be a favorite spot for 51 Division cops to do some late night beat-downs.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

467601209: Ahhh Cherry Beach; good to see it returning to its roots as a place to go to kick the crap out of people.
/used to be a favorite spot for 51 Division cops to do some late night beat-downs.


A fan of the Pukka Orchestra here, I see.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Blood Soaked Chainsaw Men Destroy DJ Booth:  a film by Rob Zombie.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
False flag.

Nothing to see here.
 
boohyah
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What a bloody chainsaw armed man may look like....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Insain2:

Jackyl with a Y

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FAEK.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image 425x318][Fark user image 425x566]
I saw Jackal on TV once........would like but won't see em in person....not because of the C-19...I just don't like people enough to stand that close to anyone ever!!!!!


Years ago, my wife was watching "Full Throttle Saloon" and the guy from Jackyl was on the show.  So my wife says "I guess he's in a band called Jackyl or something."  I respond "Yeah, remember Jackyl from the early 90s?  The dude played a chainsaw."

She had never heard of Jackyl.  It was a reminder that she grew up in the city where no one listened to Jackyl, and I grew up in the sticks where playing a chainsaw as an instrument was regarded as something cool.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
syfy.comView Full Size

hai guis. what's up
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"The story of how two blood-covered, chainsaw-wielding men came to terrorize the public "

A large gathering of anti-maskers has the potential to cause more public harm than two guys with chainsaws.

I'm not the terrorist. You're the terrorist.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I wonder if SOMEBODY SCREEEEAMED!


Everybody!!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wonder if they were playing "Panic! At the Disco"?
 
docilej
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
could be worse...like when the pro maskers burned down a church in Holly Springs, Mississippi.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Disappointed it was party goers who got into a fight and not pro-maskers seeking justice.

/ you play my song now dude
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Makes me think that sometimes society really is just a solar flare away from Mad Max.


It really is, I believe. With one change, a solar flare + 2 weeks. Experiencing the whole pandemic lockdown made me adjust my initial 6 week estimate down to only 2.

I've stopped buying guns n' ammo and started buying first aid supplies. If November turns out to be peaceful, I'll donate it all.
 
Tentaclefriendly
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Harsh but fair...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PaulRB: Douche bags with chain saws.  Just some more guys wanting their freedum.  Why ya gotta be so mean?


Read it again, Sam.
 
