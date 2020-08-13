 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Apparently Chili's is now offering Battered Hostess on their happy hour menu   (usatoday.com) divider line
    Murica, Brinker International, Chili's, Norman E. Brinker, Police, Similar incident, United States, Chili's restaurant, Kelsy Wallace  
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bravo submitter.

*thunderous applause*

/now I want a twinkie
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fried Ice Cream is good too
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't get between a Karen and her Chili's.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Don't get between a Karen and her Chili's.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What is wrong with you all.
Stay-at-home people
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Have some fun next time people with these easy interview techniques.

When talking to the police:

And they're grown women. I'm 17-years-old. They're like, 20, 30, and the woman that pushed me looked like she was 40.

When talking to the press:

And they're grown women. I'm 17-years-old. They're old, like, 35, 50, and the woman that pushed me looked like she was at least 60.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Grammar Pleople Golden Age
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shoulda gone to Chotchkie's.
 
TBC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What a bunch of

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought fighting the waitress was how you secured your table there.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

saturn badger: Shoulda gone to Chotchkie's.


Shakes tiny flair...
 
zerkalo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Overweight entitled assholes pushing around minimum wage earners to feed at the trough of over-salted starchy junk

*crying eagle*
 
