(Salt Lake Tribune)   "Good boy"   (sltrib.com) divider line
7
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Golf clap, subby.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good. Cops.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But to be fair, it was as only because they didn't have access to a firehose.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
On Tuesday, the department issued a statement referencing The Salt Lake Tribune's reporting, saying that it has launched an internal affairs investigation

And will find themselves innocent of all wrongdoing, I'm sure.

after learning of the incident that morning. However, the notice that Ryans intended to sue was filed July 20 and The Tribune also called the police seeking comment last Thursday.

So the f*cking cops lied.  Shocker.

A spokesman for the police department said at that time he could not comment because of the expected lawsuit.

Oh, right.  Now that you "finally" know about it, having been served weeks ago and asked for comment over a week ago.

F*cking pigs.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dogs should not be used as weapons...Police and non-military dogs should  ONLY be used for search and rescue work. It's SICK and DISGUSTING to train an animal to attack a person..I find it abhorrent that
this is done at all..But especially in a non-military setting..
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Everything old is new again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
