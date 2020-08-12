 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   So sorry for our Vancouver friends, it appears they're truly farked today   (twitter.com)
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
70% chance of pyroclastic flows.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Apply SPF 100
Lay outside, wait four minutes, flip
Wait four more minutes
Perfect medium rare cook every time.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Hahahaha!
Oh yeah! She's hot up there!
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
If you hop from chair to couch, you can avoid the lava.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Is that Fahrenheit or Celsius?

A very Canadian question, but somewhat irrelevant and irreverant in this case.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's like when the temperature drops to minus 40-44. It hits first one, then the other, and they've very nearly the same any way.

We're screwed in either Farhenheit or Celsius sometimes.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My daughter lives there, haven't heard from her since 4:15 PT, I fear she is dead.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The last time I saw a similar forecast, it felt like millions of voices were suddenly silenced.

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

brantgoose: Is that Fahrenheit or Celsius?

A very Canadian question, but somewhat irrelevant and irreverant in this case.


In the UK we use Centigrade when it's cold (Brrrr, it's minus two!) and Fahrenheit when its hot (Phew! It's in the nineties!)
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not too hard to remember:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how's the humidity?
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the graphics guy needs to put down his poutine and Molson Ice.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Is that Fahrenheit or Celsius?

A very Canadian question, but somewhat irrelevant and irreverant in this case.


Kelvin.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size

Beautiful day. Think I'll take a walk.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, but it's a DRY heat.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Scorchio!
/Brrr
 
Pert
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Residents are advised to stay inside unless you use sunscreen, or are very, very hairy. Experts recommend class nine, or Robin Williams level of hair coverage."
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [media1.tenor.com image 374x238] [View Full Size image _x_]
Beautiful day. Think I'll take a walk.


Amateur

DAWN - Tide: The Paradox Effect
Youtube FszEaxrHGTs
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: brantgoose: Is that Fahrenheit or Celsius?

A very Canadian question, but somewhat irrelevant and irreverant in this case.

In the UK we use Centigrade when it's cold (Brrrr, it's minus two!) and Fahrenheit when its hot (Phew! It's in the nineties!)


In Canada we use both and we do conversions all the time, just to talk to Americans. These are the most common conversions:

1 cup = 250 ml (so 4 cups is a litre and 4 litres is a gallon... actually 4.06 but we're rounding off here)
1 kg = 2.2 lbs (or 1 lb is 0.45 kg)
1 mile = 1.6 km
1 m = 39 in (or 3 ft 3 in)

Using these you can convert just about any volume, distance, weight or height that you encounter.

For temperature C to F:

(C * 9) / 5 + 32 = F

(do NOT use "double it and add 30". That's lazy and inaccurate. Either do it right or don't do it at all)

and for reverse F to C:

(F - 32) * 5 / 9 = C

Americans find it bizarre that we can do this but it's not that complicated when you're used to doing it all your life. It's like learning another language as a kid. You don't really forget how to speak it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Carter Pewterschmidt: brantgoose: Is that Fahrenheit or Celsius?

A very Canadian question, but somewhat irrelevant and irreverant in this case.

In the UK we use Centigrade when it's cold (Brrrr, it's minus two!) and Fahrenheit when its hot (Phew! It's in the nineties!)

In Canada we use both and we do conversions all the time, just to talk to Americans. These are the most common conversions:

1 cup = 250 ml (so 4 cups is a litre and 4 litres is a gallon... actually 4.06 but we're rounding off here)
1 kg = 2.2 lbs (or 1 lb is 0.45 kg)
1 mile = 1.6 km
1 m = 39 in (or 3 ft 3 in)

Using these you can convert just about any volume, distance, weight or height that you encounter.

For temperature C to F:

(C * 9) / 5 + 32 = F

(do NOT use "double it and add 30". That's lazy and inaccurate. Either do it right or don't do it at all)

and for reverse F to C:

(F - 32) * 5 / 9 = C

Americans find it bizarre that we can do this but it's not that complicated when you're used to doing it all your life. It's like learning another language as a kid. You don't really forget how to speak it.


I was told there would be no math
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I was told there would be no math


Whoever told you that is a liar.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Xev will be fine.

/Too obscure?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
OOPS. I meant to say Zev above.

Zev will be fine.
 
