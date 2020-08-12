 Skip to content
(SeattlePI) Trying something different, school district ponders the idea of conducting classes outdoors.
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have been encouraging this in my state, nobody (Teachers) wants fresh air.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This great until about mid October.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That idea will get a cold reception.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I've wondered about this for all the churches who are breaking social distancing guidelines. Why don't they hold services outside? Isn't god everywhere?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

vudukungfu: That idea will get a cold reception.


Why you gotta be a wet blanket?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

yanceylebeef: I've wondered about this for all the churches who are breaking social distancing guidelines. Why don't they hold services outside? Isn't god everywhere?


Can't pass the collection plate if everyone's six feet apart.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

yanceylebeef: I've wondered about this for all the churches who are breaking social distancing guidelines. Why don't they hold services outside? Isn't god everywhere?


So my neighborhood on the edge of Seattle has an church that does this every Sunday... In a giant parking lot.

Everyone is spaces out with masks on singing and dancing and listening to the pastor.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Obviously, they'll need a canvas roof to keep the rain off. And canvas walls to keep things from blowing around. And a canvas floor so it doesn't get muddy.

/ Or they could skip the tent, the corona and teach the children remotely. But that would be heresy
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

yanceylebeef: I've wondered about this for all the churches who are breaking social distancing guidelines. Why don't they hold services outside? Isn't god everywhere?


Their problem is that they've said that "holy" things should occur in "holy" places. They might have to admit that Jesus actually said that it did not matter where they gathered, so long as they gathered in his name.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

foo monkey: yanceylebeef: I've wondered about this for all the churches who are breaking social distancing guidelines. Why don't they hold services outside? Isn't god everywhere?

Can't pass the collection plate if everyone's six feet apart.


Bet me.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, our Library is doing programs outdoors.  My lead programmer got kind of pissed when I said, "This is Alaska. What are you planning for October?"
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, our Library is doing programs outdoors.  My lead programmer got kind of pissed when I said, "This is Alaska. What are you planning for October?"


Social distancing igloos?

/ because distance learning is heresy
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, our Library is doing programs outdoors.  My lead programmer got kind of pissed when I said, "This is Alaska. What are you planning for October?"

Social distancing igloos?

/ because distance learning is heresy


We actually do cross-country skiing and snowshoeing programs/nature "walks" in winter.  And other winter programming.  Last year they built Tlingit winter shelters (they don't do igloos) once, so not completely out of the question, actually.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where in that article from the PI did it ever mention a Seattle school? Am I missing something, subby?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: yanceylebeef: I've wondered about this for all the churches who are breaking social distancing guidelines. Why don't they hold services outside? Isn't god everywhere?

Can't pass the collection plate if everyone's six feet apart.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Or for the congregation with short arms just glue a couple of these together

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: yanceylebeef: I've wondered about this for all the churches who are breaking social distancing guidelines. Why don't they hold services outside? Isn't god everywhere?

Can't pass the collection plate if everyone's six feet apart.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I have been encouraging this in my state, nobody (Teachers) wants fresh air.


I don't see how they couldn't want fresh air, the scent of 20+ wet kids I'd enough to peel paint.

Unless of course you live someplace like Wisconsin where the "fresh air" is cold enough to freeze your eyeballs solid during school season...
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Or -- and hear me out -- we could have done what the rest of the world did and shut down indoor adult fun time stuff long enough to get the virus under control.

I remember when "Won't someone please think of the children?" used to be a conservative rallying cry. This truly is the most farked up timeline.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Air sucked up by open air plenum systems should be exhausted rather than be re-circulated until this situation has passed. Good luck getting anyone to agree to that.

/stay the fark at home
 
Surpheon [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Air sucked up by open air plenum systems should be exhausted rather than be re-circulated until this situation has passed. Good luck getting anyone to agree to that.

/stay the fark at home


Most air systems have the ability to run 100% air (full economizer cooling). More or less required by code. But that alone isn't looking like it's enough.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I asked you what 2+2 was, Johnny! Pay attention!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
