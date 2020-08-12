 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Won't somebody please think of the pumpkins?   (wcvb.com) divider line
    George Hoomis, giant pumpkin, Topsfield Fair  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Q:  What do West Virginians do on Halloween?
A:  They pump-kin.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's a big disappointment, but you know, we're adults and got to understand. I mean it's not worth someone getting killed over it," Hoomis said.

Typical redn....wait what?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are just any pumpkin, they are giant 1500 pound county fair pumpkins.

Now, there must a Trump joke in there somewhere...

Here we go:  With a bad wig and a set of golf clubs, the pumpkin's our President.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pumpkin spice lattes for everyone. Don't like 'em? Tough!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There will be an unimaginably huge supply of pumpkin ale this fall.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Smashing?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pie.

Tons and tons of pumpkin pie.
FEED ME!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media.gq.comView Full Size

Any questions?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If this is 3rd time it has been canceled, anyone else wondering about the other two times it was cancelled IN 202 YEARS?

1941? The great pumpkin famine before cars?
 
