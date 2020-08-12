 Skip to content
(USA Today)   While the rest of the country was distracted by Covid, Mother Nature just gouged out a 700 mile long chunk of the Midwest with hurricane force winds   (amp.usatoday.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15 million for bus service n the Dakotas
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was a bit saddened that it didn't send a 2x4 through my POS car but oh well whatcha gonna do
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More at https://www.facebook.com/TractorZo​om/
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whomever is managing the disaster board for 2020 must look like quagmire after he discovers internet porn...
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Happens a lot.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​derecho_events

Also, there was a Fark thread about this on the day it happened.
 
hershy799
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why was this greenlit as news? Is everybody at Fark drunk?

/Does the Pope shiat in the woods?
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My poor tomatoes. Hundreds, upon hundreds of pounds that I grow each and every year so I don't have to eat the grocery store cardboard edition, be it fresh or canned. All titled to about 45 degree angle. Eggplants seem to have suffered no damage but worth is an eggplant without a tomato to go with it.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I was a bit saddened that it didn't send a 2x4 through my POS car but oh well whatcha gonna do


Not too late, get it in there!

/of course I'd never advocate insurance fraud
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I did mention that farmers from Iowa to mid-Illinois were talking about how much of their crop was annihilated that day, and yet all the news coverage was about how strong winds would hit Chicago soon.

I didn't see any intelligent farkers taking bets on "minutes, hours, or days," before some reporter wandered out far enough from the city to notice.

Because it's always 'days.'
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wxboy: Happens a lot.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_​derecho_events

Also, there was a Fark thread about this on the day it happened.


In 30 years, we've only had 2 before that were close to this. And this flattened more forest and more field along the path than I've seen before. Quite a bit wider, too.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It hit just south of where I live.  People in Cedar Rapids have neighbors' completely uprooted trees in their yards, and the city will be out of power for a week.  So no Crunchberries for America.
 
