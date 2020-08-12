 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Circus closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic is making extra money by selling lion poop. Owners say it's become their mane source of income   (upi.com) divider line
23
    More: Cool, Business, German circus, Krone Circus, Felidae, Feces, Wildlife, Garden, Plant  
•       •       •

323 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2020 at 5:48 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be my least desired animal poop, if I were idle enough to make such a list.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having my degree in Horticulture, I can tell you that Organic Fertilizer such as manure increase the richness of soil for plants and aerates the root system,.

Chemical fertilizer doesn't do either of these things.  The rich soil is, the more moisture and more robust the root system.  The more O2 in soil, the faster the crops can pick up water and the crops to grow faster.  Lion Manure, just like cow or horse manure greatly improve all kinds of soil.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not really so much to act as fertiliser (carnivore poop isn't that good for that anyway). It's to keep unwanted animals out of your garden.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their roaring business is a source of pride.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: It's not really so much to act as fertiliser (carnivore poop isn't that good for that anyway). It's to keep unwanted animals out of your garden.


A friend taught me that soap shavings, specifically Irish Spring, works wonders against deer and he was right.  So does pissing around the edge of your garden although that may not be an option.  Worked well for me until I forgot to reapply the 'deterrents' after a heavy rain.

Who knew that deer like chili peppers.  Hope they burned going in and coming out, goddam forest rats.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

growinthings: Having my degree in Horticulture, I can tell you that Organic Fertilizer such as manure increase the richness of soil for plants and aerates the root system,.

Chemical fertilizer doesn't do either of these things.  The rich soil is, the more moisture and more robust the root system.  The more O2 in soil, the faster the crops can pick up water and the crops to grow faster.  Lion Manure, just like cow or horse manure greatly improve all kinds of soil.


I was always  told not to use cat poop in the garden or add to compost. Is that not true?
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: It's not really so much to act as fertiliser (carnivore poop isn't that good for that anyway). It's to keep unwanted animals out of your garden.


Does it work on sealions?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Artisanal fertilizer or prop for German scat porn? You decide
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you put any type of large predator poop around the parameter of your garden-the prey will steer clear.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

growinthings: Having my degree in Horticulture, I can tell you that Organic Fertilizer such as manure increase the richness of soil for plants and aerates the root system,.

Chemical fertilizer doesn't do either of these things.  The rich soil is, the more moisture and more robust the root system.  The more O2 in soil, the faster the crops can pick up water and the crops to grow faster.  Lion Manure, just like cow or horse manure greatly improve all kinds of soil.


The article seems to be suggesting the benefit comes from it scaring away other animals which damage your garden.
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
People who make animal puns are such a boar.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least that's not another article about fecal transplants...
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Auckland Zoo in NZ has long marketed Zoo Poo. Fark: It's in Motions Rd
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: I Ate Shergar: It's not really so much to act as fertiliser (carnivore poop isn't that good for that anyway). It's to keep unwanted animals out of your garden.

Does it work on sealions?


They're the worst!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
For elephant dung see Trump's Twitter feed.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good one boommitter.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: It's not really so much to act as fertiliser (carnivore poop isn't that good for that anyway). It's to keep unwanted animals out of your garden.


This.

From a very good Discworld fanfic at https://www.fanfiction.net/s/5318396/1​/Nature-Studies


Harry King cleared his throat.

"And speaking of shiat, miss, I heard that yesterday, you said I'd pay to take it away from you. By all accounts you were very confident about that. Now you Assassins are not overconfident, you get that beaten out of you at an early age! Care to enlighten me, miss? I know you're not wasting my time nor anyone else's!"

"Mr King!" she said. "Heve you not heard about gardening and farming in Howondaland? People who hev private gardens hev the usual problem of keeping enimels out, thet might otherwise dig things up, or eat their crops, or, like cats and dogs, be incontinent everywhere. People in the large towns end the cities will pey, real money, for lion and leopard dung to put in their gardens. The wey it works, is thet a small enimel comes elong thet might otherwise be a nuisance. It smells the lion dung on the breeze. To its mind, this tells it thet a lion is near. It runs eway end steys out of thet garden, rather than risk becoming lion dung itself, in the fullness of time. Do you see how it works, Mr King? It deters small pest enimels from entering. With clever marketing, whet you buy from me at fifty pence a bucket, you cen then sell for two dollars a bucket. There ere many gardeners and ellotment owners in this city!"

Harry King smiled a long slow smile.

"I knew you wouldn't be wasting my time, miss!"
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: It's not really so much to act as fertiliser (carnivore poop isn't that good for that anyway). It's to keep unwanted animals out of your garden.


FACT.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We have a circus every day in the White House. Just tune in to Fox News to see it.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: [Fark user image 244x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


You oughta be shot.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Wyalt Derp: I Ate Shergar: It's not really so much to act as fertiliser (carnivore poop isn't that good for that anyway). It's to keep unwanted animals out of your garden.

Does it work on sealions?

They're the worst!


Now you've done it!
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

big pig peaches: growinthings: Having my degree in Horticulture, I can tell you that Organic Fertilizer such as manure increase the richness of soil for plants and aerates the root system,.

Chemical fertilizer doesn't do either of these things.  The rich soil is, the more moisture and more robust the root system.  The more O2 in soil, the faster the crops can pick up water and the crops to grow faster.  Lion Manure, just like cow or horse manure greatly improve all kinds of soil.

I was always  told not to use cat poop in the garden or add to compost. Is that not true?


I don't know what the hell growinthings is talking about.
You can't use carnivore shiat in your garden or compost--it will burn your plants.
Lion poop -/= herbivore manure.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.