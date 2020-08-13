 Skip to content
(Daily Nonpareil)   Because 2020 wasn't strange enough now we have Iowa alligators   (nonpareilonline.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That looks like an alligator but I'm skeptical.

CSB: Last Friday, I took my son out canoeing in a bayou off Clear Lake (Texas, Houston).  We were paddling along and near one bank we heard a bunch of frantic rustling when suddenly, bursting from the foliage, was a 5-foot alligator that leapt off the bank at speed (the bank was a sheer 2+ foot drop).  We saw its underbelly as it sailed trough the air.  It belly flopped not 10 yards from us and swam to face us directly about a canoe length and a half away.  We observed it for a minute then I moved the canoe and waved my arms to let it know we were human and it immediately swam back to where he/she jumped in the water.

Pic of the thing right after the jump and facing us:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/There was no mistaking that for an alligator.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh my God... BINGO!

... Where do I go to claim my bar towel?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If the lake is located near a nuke plant retention pond , it could be true.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Alligators, shmalligators...
Jerry Samuels~I owe a lot to Iowa pot (original version)
Youtube hWtnUZRT7BU
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But what about Chevrolet movie theaters?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I was born and raised in Florida, and I wrestled gators my whole entire life when I was growing up," he said.

Yeah, I'm going to go with the "Bullshiat" and "You're an idiot" combo on this one.
 
